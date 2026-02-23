Deep Dive Into Methane Reduction Technology Strategic Intelligence Report 2026: Why Methane Matters to Companies, Sources of Methane Emissions, Potential Methane-inhibiting Technologies and Processes

Dublin, Feb. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Strategic Intelligence: Deep Dive into Methane Reduction Technology" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Reducing methane emissions will be vital to halting the worst effects of climate change. Methane is a greenhouse gas (GHG) that warms the planet 86 times more than the same amount of CO2 over a 20-year period. It is the second-largest contributor to global warming, after CO2. The most cost-effective way to stay within 1.5C of warming would be to cut methane emissions by more than 40%, according to the UN Environment Program (UNEP).



The most prolific methane emitters are the agriculture, energy, and waste management sectors. The agriculture sector primarily emits methane through enteric emissions from ruminant livestock, like cows, but decomposition of manure and rice production also contribute. Energy production releases methane through venting and flaring (V&F) of excess gas, and waste management emits the GHG from landfill sites.

Uncontrolled methane emissions expose businesses to myriad other risks. Companies across the agricultural, consumer goods, energy, and waste management sectors could face elevated physical, regulatory, reputational, and legal risk if they fail to reduce their methane emissions. At the same time, new opportunities can be created through methane-conscious business, such as recouping revenue from natural gas leaks or even developing voluntary methane markets.

This report explains why methane matters to companies, identifies sources of methane emissions, and assesses potential methane-inhibiting technologies and processes.

Thanks to methane emitted by human activity, the world is 0.5C warmer than it would be without those anthropogenic methane emissions, according to the environmental think tank Green Alliance.

Cutting methane emissions as quickly as possible is the most powerful tool we have to slow climate change. As the race to halt climate change intensifies, companies may face legal requirements to reduce their methane emissions. Investing in methane reduction strategies now will be crucial to staying ahead of competitors and regulators alike. This report is an ideal introduction to this increasingly important topic.

