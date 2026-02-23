US Construction Industry Report 2025: Following a Contraction of 2.7% in 2025, Output is Projected to Grow at an AAGR of 1.9% During 2026-2029, Supported by Infrastructure and Nuclear Facilities

Dublin, Feb. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The US Construction Market Size, Trends, and Forecasts by Sector - Commercial, Industrial, Infrastructure, Energy and Utilities, Institutional and Residential Market Analysis to 2029 (Q4 2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The US construction industry is estimated to have contracted by 2.7% in real terms in 2025, reflecting headwinds from the fallout of protectionist trade policies, ongoing weakness in the residential market, and continued declines across the broader commercial and industrial sectors.

Heightened uncertainty around trade policy has pushed up input costs, dampened contractor sentiment, and disrupted supply chains, contributing to project delays. In addition, President Trump's immigration strategy, which has been centered on deportations and tighter visa policies has exacerbated existing labor shortages across the sector.

Preliminary estimates from the US Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) show average employment fell by 0.7% year-on-year (YoY) in manufacturing during the first eleven months of 2025, while mining employment declined by 1.4% over the same period. Meanwhile, tariffs imposed on multiple countries have increased construction material prices and slowed imports, widening the trade deficit.



Over the remainder of the forecast period, however, the construction industry is expected to recover at an annual growth of 1.9% during 2026-29, supported by investments in the infrastructure and nuclear facilities. The government targets to increase the American nuclear energy capacity from 100GW in 2024 to 400GW by 2050. In line with this target, in October 2025, the government entered a partnership with several companies, including the domestic nuclear services provider Westinghouse Electric Company.

This partnership will aim to construct new nuclear reactors across the country with a combined value of $80 billion. Moving ahead, in December 2025, the local energy and utilities service provider, Santee Cooper, reported that it will conduct a feasibility study for the construction of two nuclear units costing $2.7 billion in the country. The feasibility study on this is expected to be completed by June 2026. Also, in December 2025, the government passed a law to streamline environmental reviews and accelerate permitting for large energy infrastructure projects, data centers, and factories.

Report Scope

Historical (2020-2024) and forecast (2025-2029) valuations of the construction industry in the US, featuring details of key growth drivers.

Segmentation by sector (commercial, industrial, infrastructure, energy and utilities, institutional and residential) and by sub-sector

Analysis of the mega-project pipeline, including breakdowns by development stage across all sectors, and projected spending on projects in the existing pipeline.

Listings of major projects, in addition to details of leading contractors and consultants

Reasons to Buy

Identify and evaluate market opportunities using our standardized valuation and forecasting methodologies

Assess market growth potential at a micro-level with over 600 time-series data forecasts

Understand the latest industry and market trends

Formulate and validate business strategies using the analyst's critical and actionable insight

Assess business risks, including cost, regulatory and competitive pressures

Evaluate competitive risk and success factors

Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Construction Industry: At-a-Glance



3 Context

3.1 Economic Performance

3.2 Political Environment and Policy

3.3 Demographics

3.4 Risk Profile



4 Construction Outlook

4.1 All Construction

Outlook

Latest news and developments

Construction Projects Momentum Index

4.2 Commercial Construction

Outlook

Project analytics

Latest news and developments

4.3 Industrial Construction

Outlook

Project analytics

Latest news and developments

4.4 Infrastructure Construction

Outlook

Project analytics

Latest news and developments

4.5 Energy and Utilities Construction

Outlook

Project analytics

Latest news and developments

4.6 Institutional Construction

Outlook

Project analytics

Latest news and developments

4.7 Residential Construction

Outlook

Project analytics

Latest news and developments

5 Construction in Key US States

5.1 California

Outlook

Latest news and developments

5.2 Florida

Outlook

Latest news and developments

5.3 Texas

Outlook

Latest news and developments

5.4 New York

Outlook

Latest news and developments

5.5 Pennsylvania

Outlook

Latest news and developments

5.6 Georgia

Outlook

Latest news and developments

5.7 Illinois

Outlook

Latest news and developments

5.8 Ohio

Outlook

Latest news and developments

5.9 Washington

Outlook

Latest news and developments

5.1 North Carolina

Outlook

Latest news and developments

6 Key Industry Participants

6.1 Contractors

6.2 Consultants



7 Construction Market Data



8 Appendix



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ie5fx8

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.