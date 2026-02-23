Evaluating the Trump Administration's New Most Favored Nation (MFN) Medicaid GENEROUS Model

Dublin, Feb. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Evaluating the Trump Administration's New MFN Medicaid GENEROUS Model" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Since the US president Donald Trump issued the Most Favored Nation (MFN) executive order, several pharmaceutical companies have agreed to comply with MFN pricing and more are expected to fall in line in the future.

The Trump administration also recently revealed a new program for Medicaid, dubbed the GENErating cost Reductions for U.S. Medicaid (GENEROUS) model, where State Medicaid programs will be able to purchase drugs at MFN prices. The GENEROUS model revealed details on how international reference pricing (IRP) will be introduced into the US. The analyst therefore examines the impact of this model for pharma companies.



Key Topics Covered:

Key findings

Smaller basket of comparator countries in the GENEROUS model

