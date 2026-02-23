Evaluating the Trump Administration's New Most Favored Nation (MFN) Medicaid GENEROUS Model

The implementation of the Most Favored Nation (MFN) pricing and the introduction of the GENEROUS model in U.S. Medicaid present opportunities for pharmaceutical companies to align with international reference pricing strategies, potentially expanding market access and driving competitive pricing strategies in the U.S. market.

 | Source: Research and Markets Research and Markets

Dublin, Feb. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Evaluating the Trump Administration's New MFN Medicaid GENEROUS Model" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Since the US president Donald Trump issued the Most Favored Nation (MFN) executive order, several pharmaceutical companies have agreed to comply with MFN pricing and more are expected to fall in line in the future.

The Trump administration also recently revealed a new program for Medicaid, dubbed the GENErating cost Reductions for U.S. Medicaid (GENEROUS) model, where State Medicaid programs will be able to purchase drugs at MFN prices. The GENEROUS model revealed details on how international reference pricing (IRP) will be introduced into the US. The analyst therefore examines the impact of this model for pharma companies.

Key Topics Covered:

  • Key findings
  • Smaller basket of comparator countries in the GENEROUS model

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/1fjmdk

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

 

            








        

            

                

                    
Tags

                            
                                Managed Care
                            
                            
                                Medicaid
                            

                



        


    

        
Related Links

        
    



    

        

        
Contact Data

        


    
    

 
    



        

        
            GlobeNewswire
        
        
        
    

        






        

            

                

                    

                        
Recommended Reading