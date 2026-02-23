Anteris to Present at Healthcare Investor Conferences TD Cowen and Barclays

MINNEAPOLIS and BRISBANE, Australia, Feb. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Anteris Technologies Global Corp. (“Anteris” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: AVR, ASX: AVR) a global structural heart company committed to designing, developing, and commercializing cutting-edge medical devices to restore healthy heart function, is pleased to advise that Vice Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Wayne Paterson will be presenting at both the TD Cowen 46th Annual Healthcare Conference and the Barclays 28th Annual Healthcare Conference.

The details of each conference and how to access them are as follows:

TD Cowen 46th Annual Healthcare Conference

Date: Monday, March 2nd, 2026 (US time) Format: Fireside chat with analyst, Joshua Jennings, and 1x1 meetings Time: 3:10-3:40PM (US EST) Room: Provincetown, 4th Floor Location: Marriott Copley Plaza, Boston, MA Webcast link: https://event.summitcast.com/view/9z5g2VrV6e6rbCqQgDRoHA/VqMTEJXfhDZmYysHqmpCsL



Barclays 28th Annual Healthcare Conference

Date: Tuesday, March 10th, 2026 (US time) Format: Fireside chat with analyst, Matt Miksic, and 1x1 meetings Time: 1:30-1:55PM (US EST) Room: Americana 2 (Track 2) Location: Loews Miami Beach Hotel, Miami Beach, FL Webcast link: https://cc.webcasts.com/barc002/031026a_js/?entity=65_NQYO8PJ



The webcasts of the TD Cowen and Barclays fireside chats can be accessed by visiting the Investor Center section of the Company’s website at https://anteristech.com/investors/investor-presentations.html. A replay of the webcast will be archived for up to 90 days.

About Anteris

Anteris Technologies Global Corp. (NASDAQ: AVR, ASX: AVR) is a global structural heart company committed to designing, developing, and commercializing cutting-edge medical devices to restore healthy heart function. Founded in Australia, with a significant presence in Minneapolis, USA, Anteris is a science-driven company with an experienced team of multidisciplinary professionals delivering restorative solutions to structural heart disease patients.

Anteris’ lead product, the DurAVR® Transcatheter Heart Valve (“THV”), was designed in collaboration with the world’s leading interventional cardiologists and cardiac surgeons to treat aortic stenosis – a potentially life-threatening condition resulting from the narrowing of the aortic valve. The balloon-expandable DurAVR® THV is the first biomimetic valve, which is shaped to mimic the performance of a healthy human aortic valve and aims to replicate normal aortic blood flow. DurAVR® THV is made using a single piece of molded ADAPT® tissue, Anteris’ patented anti-calcification tissue technology. ADAPT® tissue, which is FDA-cleared, has been used clinically for over 10 years and distributed for use in over 55,000 patients worldwide. The DurAVR® THV System is comprised of the DurAVR® valve, the ADAPT® tissue, and the balloon-expandable ComASUR® Delivery System.

Forward-Looking Statements

This announcement contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include all statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements generally are identified by the words “believe,” “project,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “intend,” “budget,” “target,” “aim,” “strategy,” “plan,” “guidance,” “outlook,” “may,” “should,” “could,” “will,” “would,” “will be,” “will continue,” “will likely result” and similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties, and assumptions, including those described under “Risk Factors” in Anteris’ Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal period ended December 31, 2024 that was filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and ASX. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and except as required by law, Anteris does not assume any obligation to update any of these forward-looking statements to conform these statements to actual results or revised expectations.

