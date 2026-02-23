Global Cell Culture Media Storage Containers Market Size/Share Worth USD 7.5 Billion by 2035 at a 12.8% CAGR: Custom Market Insights (Analysis, Outlook, Leaders, Report, Trends, Forecast, Segmentation, Growth Rate, Value, SWOT Analysis)

Austin, TX, USA, Feb. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Custom Market Insights has published a new research report titled “Cell Culture Media Storage Containers Market Size, Trends and Insights By Product (Storage Bags, Storage Bins & Drums, Storage Bottles, Others), By Application (Biopharmaceutical Production, Tissue Engineering and Regenerative Medicine, Diagnostics), By End-use (Academic & Research Institutes, Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies, CROs & CMOs), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2026 – 2035” in its research database.

According to the latest research study, the global Cell Culture Media Storage Containers Market was valued at approximately USD 2.2 billion in 2025, is expected to reach USD 2.5 billion in 2026, and is projected to reach around USD 7.5 billion by 2035, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 12.8% during the forecast period from 2026 to 2035.

Market Size and Growth

The market size of the global cell culture media storage containers will be estimated at USD 2.2 billion in 2025 and is expected to grow to between USD 2.5 billion in 2026 and about USD 7.5 billion by 2035 with a current CAGR of 12.8% during the period of 2026 to 2035.

Cell Culture Media Storage Containers Market Revenue and Trends

Cell culture media storage containers are custom-made containers that provide a safe, sterile, and controlled environment for the cell culture media that are used in biological research, diagnostics, and biopharmaceutical manufacturing. Such containers are designed to keep the liquid or powdered media safe and clean by stopping contamination from bacteria, air, and chemical reactions, while also maintaining the right light, temperature, and chemical conditions.

The most common types are storage bags, bottles, bins, and drums that are made of high-grade plastics or polymers that do not violate any regulatory standards. Cell culture media storage containers are mainly used to keep a steady supply of media for cells, which is important in academic labs, biotech companies, pharmaceutical manufacturing, and clinical research to make sure experiments can be repeated and that quality and safety standards are followed.

The market growth is driven by several factors, such as rising demand for biopharmaceuticals, growth in cell-based research & therapies, increased life science and healthcare R&D investments, technological advancements & product innovation, and regulatory and quality standards.

What are the factors that have made a significant contribution to the growth of the cell culture media storage container market?

The cell culture media storage containers market is primarily driven by technological advancements and product innovations, which contribute to the improved performance and safety and the greater usability of research and biopharmaceutical environments. One of the trends in this mobile market is the use of advanced polymer materials by producers that have higher chemical resistance, less extraction and leaching, and better durability to maintain the integrity of the media throughout storage and transport.

The new developments, like containers that are pre-sterilized and gamma-irradiated, improved sealing systems, and compatibility with single-use bioprocessing workflows, are lowering the chances of contamination and helping meet strict regulations. Furthermore, the merger of smart features like temperature and condition monitoring is giving a boost to traceability and quality control, in particular in cold chain and cryogenic applications. The continuous technological innovation is facilitating process efficiency, scale-up from lab to commercial production, and alignment with the regulators’ changing requirements, thus leading to quicker adoption and stronger growth of the market as a whole.

Segment Insight

By End-use

The pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies segment is expected to hold the largest market share in 2025. The utilization of cell culture methods for the manufacture of monoclonal antibodies, vaccines, and recombinant proteins is a widespread practice in the biopharmaceutical sector. These methods entail a huge quantity of storage for cell culture media to support the production process. Therefore, the demand for cell culture media containers will increase along with the growth of the biopharmaceutical sector. Moreover, the increasing number of research and development projects in the biopharmaceutical industry is likely to drive the demand for storage containers.

Regional Insights

North America has dominated the market for storage containers used in cell culture media. The major reason for this large share is the growing acceptance of cell culture techniques, which have benefits like low cost and high yield. Another point is that the healthcare infrastructure is getting more advanced, the demand for biopharmaceuticals is going up and people are becoming more aware of storage devices. All of this is happening in a region that has pretty high healthcare spending, and it is, therefore, contributing to the market growth. Besides, the Asia-Pacific market has the highest growth rate in the market for storage containers for cell culture media. The regional expansion of the market is owing to the growing healthcare infrastructure and growing cell & gene therapy.

Browse the full “Cell Culture Media Storage Containers Market Size, Trends and Insights By Product (Storage Bags, Storage Bins & Drums, Storage Bottles, Others), By Application (Biopharmaceutical Production, Tissue Engineering and Regenerative Medicine, Diagnostics), By End-use (Academic & Research Institutes, Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies, CROs & CMOs), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2026 – 2035” Report at https://www.custommarketinsights.com/report/cell-culture-media-storage-containers-market/

Report Scope

Feature of the Report Details Market Size in 2026 USD 2.5 billion Projected Market Size in 2035 USD 7.5 billion Market Size in 2025 USD 2.2 billion CAGR Growth Rate 12.8% CAGR Base Year 2025 Forecast Period 2026-2035 Key Segment By Product, Application, End-use and Region Report Coverage Revenue Estimation and Forecast, Company Profile, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors and Recent Trends Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South & Central America Buying Options Request tailored purchasing options to fulfil your requirements for research.

Recent Developments

In April 2023, Merck KGaA, the company, introduced Ultimus, a new single-use process container film, which offers exceptional strength and leak resistance in single-use assembly applications. (Source:https://www.merckgroup.com/en/news/mk-ultimus-24-04-2023.html)

List of the prominent players in the Cell Culture Media Storage Containers Market:

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Saint Gobain

Merck KGaA

Sartorius AG

VWR International LLC.

HiMedia Laboratories

CYTIVA

Greiner Bio-One International GmbH

Corning Incorporated

DiagnoCine LLC

HiMedia Laboratories

Luoyang Fudau Biotech Co. Ltd

Tarsons Products Limited

Starlab

Others

The Cell Culture Media Storage Containers Market is segmented as follows:

By Product

Storage Bags

Storage Bins & Drums

Storage Bottles

Others

By Application

Biopharmaceutical Production

Tissue Engineering and Regenerative Medicine

Diagnostics

By End-use

Academic & Research Institutes

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

CROs & CMOs

Regional Coverage:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Rest of North America

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Russia

Italy

Spain

Netherlands

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

New Zealand

Australia

South Korea

Taiwan

Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Kuwait

South Africa

Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

