Freshpet, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Financial Results

Full Year 2025 Net Sales Growth of 13% and Achieves Positive Free Cash Flow
Provides Full Year 2026 Outlook

BEDMINSTER, N.J., Feb. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Freshpet, Inc. (“Freshpet” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: FRPT) today reported financial results for its fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2025.

Fourth Quarter 2025 Financial Highlights Compared to Prior Year Period

  • Net sales of $285.2 million, an increase of 8.6%.
  • Gross margin of 43.3%, compared to the prior year period of 42.5%.
  • Adjusted Gross Margin of 48.4%, compared to the prior year period of 48.1%.1
  • Net income of $33.8 million, compared to the prior year period net income of $18.1 million.
  • Adjusted EBITDA of $61.2 million, compared to the prior year period of $52.6 million.1

Full Year 2025 Financial Highlights Compared to Prior Year

  • Net sales of $1,102.0 million, an increase of 13.0%.
  • Gross margin of 40.8%, compared to the prior year of 40.6%.
  • Adjusted Gross Margin of 46.7%, compared to the prior year of 46.5%.1
  • Net income of $139.1 million, compared to the prior year net income of $46.9 million.
  • Adjusted EBITDA of $195.7 million, compared to the prior year of $161.8 million.1
  • Free Cash Flow of $12.4 million, compared to the prior year of ($32.8) million.1

"Fiscal year 2025 taught us some very important lessons and challenged the resilience of our business and our organization. In the end, our team demonstrated tremendous agility – delivering growth well in excess of the dog food category, surpassing $1 billion in net sales for the first time, expanding margins and achieving positive free cash flow," commented Billy Cyr, Freshpet’s Chief Executive Officer. "Importantly, we strengthened our foundation for future growth. We retooled our marketing model to drive household penetration growth and we are building momentum in e-commerce. We also began testing island fridges – our most significant step change in retail visibility and availability – and we recently started up our first manufacturing line utilizing a breakthrough technology that we believe can enhance both product quality and profitability. We believe these efforts position us well to deliver outsized growth and improve profitability while fulfilling our mission to help dogs and cats live longer, happier and healthier lives with the people who love them."

________________________________
1 Adjusted Gross Margin, Adjusted Gross Profit, Adjusted SG&A, Adjusted EBITDA and Free Cash Flow are non-GAAP financial measures. See "Non-GAAP Measures" for how the Company defines these measures and the financial tables that accompany this release for reconciliations of these measures to the closest comparable GAAP measures.

Fourth Quarter 2025

Net sales increased 8.6% to $285.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2025, compared to $262.7 million in the prior year period. The increase in net sales was primarily driven by volume gains of 9.7%, partially offset by unfavorable price/mix of 1.1%.

Gross profit was $123.5 million, or 43.3% as a percentage of net sales, for the fourth quarter of 2025, compared to $111.6 million, or 42.5% as a percentage of net sales, in the prior year period. Gross profit as a percentage of net sales increased primarily due to reduced quality costs and improved leverage on plant expenses, partially offset by higher input costs. For the fourth quarter of 2025, Adjusted Gross Profit was $138.1 million, or 48.4% as a percentage of net sales, compared to $126.3 million, or 48.1% as a percentage of net sales, in the prior year period.1

Selling, general and administrative expenses (“SG&A”) were $79.0 million, or 27.7% as a percentage of net sales, for the fourth quarter of 2025, compared to $92.2 million, or 35.1% as a percentage of net sales, in the prior year period. SG&A as a percentage of net sales decreased primarily due to decreased share-based compensation and variable compensation accrual, partially offset by increased media spend as a percentage of net sales. Adjusted SG&A for the fourth quarter of 2025 was $76.9 million, or 27.0% as a percentage of net sales, compared to $73.6 million, or 28.0% as a percentage of net sales, in the prior year period.1

Net income was $33.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2025 compared to $18.1 million in the prior year period. The increase in net income was due to the contribution from higher sales, increase in gross profit, and decreased SG&A expenses, partially offset by the deferred income tax expense in the current year period.

Adjusted EBITDA was $61.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2025 compared to $52.6 million in the prior year period.1 The increase in Adjusted EBITDA was a result of increased Adjusted Gross Profit, partially offset by higher Adjusted SG&A.

Full Year 2025

Net sales increased 13.0% to $1,102.0 million for the full year ended December 31, 2025, compared to $975.2 million in the prior year. The increase in net sales was primarily driven by volume gains of 12.0% and favorable price/mix of 1.0%.

Gross profit was $449.6 million, or 40.8% as a percentage of net sales, for the full year ended December 31, 2025, compared to $396.0 million, or 40.6% as a percentage of net sales, in the prior year. Gross profit as a percentage of net sales increased primarily due to lower input costs and reduced quality costs, partially offset by reduced leverage on plant expenses. Adjusted Gross Profit was $515.2 million, or 46.7% as a percentage of net sales, compared to $453.5 million, or 46.5% as a percentage of net sales, in the prior year.1

SG&A expenses were $374.0 million, or 33.9% as a percentage of net sales, for the full year ended December 31, 2025, compared to $358.0 million, or 36.7% as a percentage of net sales, in the prior year. SG&A as a percentage of net sales decreased primarily due to decreased share-based compensation and variable compensation accrual, partially offset by increased media spend as a percentage of net sales and higher non-recurring charges in 2025. Adjusted SG&A for the full year ended December 31, 2025 was $319.4 million, or 29.0% as a percentage of net sales, compared to $291.6 million, or 29.9% as a percentage of net sales, in the prior year.1

Net income was $139.1 million for the full year ended December 31, 2025, compared to net income of $46.9 million in the prior year. The increase in net income was due to a $68.4 million income tax benefit, primarily resulting from the release of the valuation allowance in the current year as a result of sustained profitability and the expected future profitability, and contributions from higher sales, partially offset by increased SG&A, including increased media spend of $29.2 million and $17.7 million of non-recurring charges in 2025, compared to a $9.9 million gain on equity investment in the prior year.

Adjusted EBITDA was $195.7 million for the full year ended December 31, 2025, compared to $161.8 million in the prior year.1 The increase in Adjusted EBITDA was a result of increased Adjusted Gross Profit, partially offset by higher Adjusted SG&A.

Balance Sheet

As of December 31, 2025, the Company had cash and cash equivalents of $278.0 million with $397.3 million of debt outstanding, net of $5.2 million of unamortized debt issuance costs. For the year ended December 31, 2025, cash from operations was $160.6 million, an increase of $6.3 million compared to the prior year driven largely by the increase in net sales, partially offset by the higher variable incentive compensation payment in the first quarter of 2025.

The Company will utilize its balance sheet to support its ongoing capital needs in connection with its long-term capacity plan.

Outlook

For full year 2026, the Company is providing the following guidance:

  • Net sales growth in the range of 7% to 10% compared to 2025;
  • Adjusted EBITDA in the range of $205 million to $215 million; and
  • Positive free cash flow with capital expenditures of ~$150 million.

The Company does not provide guidance for net income, the U.S. GAAP measure most directly comparable to Adjusted EBITDA, and similarly cannot provide a reconciliation between its forecasted Adjusted EBITDA and net income metrics without unreasonable effort due to the unavailability of reliable estimates for certain components of net income and the respective reconciliations, including the timing of and amount of costs of goods sold and selling, general and administrative expenses. These items are not within the Company's control and may vary greatly between periods and could significantly impact future results.

About Freshpet
Freshpet's mission is to elevate the way we feed our pets with fresh food that nourishes all. Freshpet foods are blends of fresh meats, vegetables and fruits farmed locally and made at our Freshpet Kitchens. We thoughtfully prepare our foods using natural ingredients, cooking them in small batches at lower temperatures to preserve the natural goodness of the ingredients. Freshpet foods and treats are kept refrigerated from the moment they are made until they arrive at Freshpet Fridges in your local market.

Our foods are available in select grocery, mass, digital, pet specialty, and club retailers across the United States, Canada and Europe, as well as online in the U.S. From the care we take to source our ingredients and make our food, to the moment it reaches your home, our integrity, transparency and social responsibility are the way we like to run our business. To learn more, visit www.freshpet.com.

Forward Looking Statements
Certain statements in this press release constitute “forward-looking” statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and are based on our current expectations and assumptions. These include statements regarding the ability of our new technology to enhance both product quality and profitability, the ability of our 2025 efforts to deliver outsized growth and improve profitability, our ability to fund our long-term capacity plans, be positive free cash flow and our fiscal year 2026 guidance including net sales growth, Adjusted EBITDA and capital expenditures. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements including, but not limited to, the implementation of our new technologies in the time frame, at the rate, at the cost, or with anticipated efficiencies and impact on product quality we expect, economic uncertainty, changes in rates of pet acquisition, the launch of new competitive products, impact of tariffs and ingredient pricing, effectiveness of media campaigns, success rate of new chillers, and most prominently, the risks discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's latest annual report on Form 10-K and in quarterly reports on Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Such forward-looking statements are made only as of the date of this release. Freshpet undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement because of new information, future events or otherwise, except as otherwise required by law. If we do update one or more forward-looking statements, no inference should be made that we will make additional updates with respect to those or other forward-looking statements.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Freshpet uses the following non-GAAP financial measures in its financial communications. These non-GAAP financial measures should be considered as supplements to the U.S. GAAP reported measures, should not be considered replacements for, or superior to, the U.S. GAAP measures and may not be comparable to similarly named measures used by other companies.

  • Adjusted Gross Profit
  • Adjusted Gross Profit as a percentage of net sales (Adjusted Gross Margin)
  • Adjusted SG&A Expenses
  • Adjusted SG&A Expenses as a percentage of net sales
  • EBITDA
  • Adjusted EBITDA
  • Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of net sales (Adjusted EBITDA Margin)
  • Free Cash Flow

Adjusted Gross Profit: Freshpet defines Adjusted Gross Profit as gross profit before depreciation expense, non-cash share-based compensation and loss on disposal of manufacturing equipment.

Adjusted SG&A Expenses: Freshpet defines Adjusted SG&A as SG&A expenses before depreciation and amortization expense, non-cash share-based compensation, loss on disposal of equipment, distributor transition costs, legal obligation and international business charges.

EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA: EBITDA represents net income plus depreciation and amortization expense, interest expense net of interest income and income tax (benefit) expense, and Adjusted EBITDA represents EBITDA less gain on equity investment, plus non-cash share-based compensation expense, loss on disposal of property, plant and equipment, distributor transition costs, legal obligation, and international business charges.

Free Cash Flow: Freshpet defines Free Cash Flow as net cash flows provided by operating activities less capital expenditures.

Management believes that the non-GAAP financial measures are meaningful to investors because they provide a view of the Company with respect to ongoing operating results. The non-GAAP financial measures are shown as supplemental disclosures in this release because they are widely used by the investment community for analysis and comparative evaluation. They also provide additional metrics to evaluate the Company’s operations and, when considered with both the Company’s GAAP results and the reconciliation to the most comparable U.S. GAAP measures, provide a more complete understanding of the Company’s business than could be obtained absent this disclosure. The non-GAAP measures are not and should not be considered an alternative to the most comparable U.S. GAAP measures or any other figure calculated in accordance with U.S. GAAP, or as an indicator of operating performance. The Company’s calculation of the non-GAAP financial measures may differ from methods used by other companies. Management believes that the non-GAAP measures are important to an understanding of the Company's overall operating results in the periods presented. The non-GAAP financial measures are not recognized in accordance with U.S. GAAP and should not be viewed as an alternative to U.S. GAAP measures of performance.


 
FRESHPET, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(in thousands, except per share data)
 
 December 31,
2025		 December 31,
2024
ASSETS   
CURRENT ASSETS:   
Cash and cash equivalents$277,975  $268,633 
Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts 63,762   68,419 
Inventories, net 76,766   80,794 
Prepaid expenses 9,807   16,026 
Other current assets 7,404   3,126 
Total Current Assets 435,714   436,998 
Property, plant and equipment, net 1,138,671   1,065,869 
Deposits on equipment 118   1,047 
Operating lease right of use assets 66,424   3,366 
Long term investment in equity securities 33,446   33,446 
Deferred tax assets, net 68,893    
Other assets 34,509   34,152 
Total Assets$1,777,775  $1,574,878 
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY   
CURRENT LIABILITIES:   
Accounts payable$42,429  $39,164 
Accrued expenses 31,610   56,263 
Current operating lease liabilities 2,241   1,322 
Current finance lease liabilities 2,315   2,120 
Total Current Liabilities$78,595  $98,869 
Convertible senior notes 397,330   395,163 
Long term operating lease liabilities 65,023   2,213 
Long term finance lease liabilities 28,075   23,273 
Deferred tax liabilities, net 93    
Total Liabilities$569,116  $519,518 
Commitments and contingencies     
STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY:   
Common stock — voting, $0.001 par value, 200,000 shares authorized, 48,985 issued and 48,970 outstanding on December 31, 2025, and 48,716 issued and 48,702 outstanding on December 31, 2024 49   49 
Additional paid-in capital 1,351,201   1,338,160 
Accumulated deficit (142,669)  (281,806)
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 334   (787)
Treasury stock, at cost — 14 shares on December 31, 2025 and on December 31, 2024 (256)  (256)
Total Stockholders' Equity 1,208,659   1,055,360 
Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity$1,777,775  $1,574,878 


 
FRESHPET, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
(in thousands, except per share data)
 
 For the Three Months Ended
December 31,		 For the Year Ended
December 31,
  2025   2024   2025   2024 
 (Unaudited)    
        
NET SALES$285,229  $262,708  $1,102,015  $975,177 
COST OF GOODS SOLD 161,773   151,108   652,389   579,221 
GROSS PROFIT 123,456   111,600   449,626   395,956 
SELLING, GENERAL, AND ADMINISTRATIVE EXPENSES 78,993   92,223   373,954   357,957 
INCOME FROM OPERATIONS 44,463   19,377   75,672   37,999 
OTHER (EXPENSES) INCOME:       
Interest and Other Income, net 2,273   2,710   9,221   11,868 
Interest Expense (3,359)  (3,528)  (14,120)  (12,262)
Gain on Equity Investment          9,918 
  (1,086)  (818)  (4,899)  9,524 
INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES 43,377   18,559   70,773   47,523 
INCOME TAX EXPENSE (BENEFIT) 9,562   436   (68,364)  598 
INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON STOCKHOLDERS$33,815  $18,123  $139,137  $46,925 
OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS):       
Change in foreign currency translation$756  $(603) $1,121  $(196)
TOTAL OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS) 756   (603)  1,121   (196)
TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE INCOME$34,571  $17,520  $140,258  $46,729 
NET INCOME PER SHARE ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON STOCKHOLDERS       
-BASIC$0.69  $0.37  $2.85  $0.97 
-DILUTED$0.64  $0.36  $2.64  $0.93 
WEIGHTED AVERAGE SHARES OF COMMON STOCK OUTSTANDING       
-BASIC 48,903   48,642   48,800   48,487 
-DILUTED 55,875   50,407   56,037   50,255 


 
FRESHPET, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(in thousands)
 
 Year Ended
December 31,
  2025   2024   2023 
CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:     
Net income (loss)$139,137  $46,925  $(33,614)
Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash flows provided by operating activities:     
Provision for loss (gains) on accounts receivable 12,130   467   (2)
Loss on disposal of property, plant and equipment 2,212   1,284   4,321 
Share-based compensation 13,883   51,807   24,935 
Depreciation and amortization 89,721   73,615   58,517 
Write-off and amortization of deferred financing costs 2,167   2,089   4,060 
Change in operating lease right of use asset 2,347   1,350   1,549 
Deferred income taxes (68,800)      
Inventory obsolescence    347    
Gain on equity investment    (9,918)   
Loss on equity method investment       1,890 
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:     
Accounts receivable (6,879)  (12,228)  820 
Inventories 3,822   (15,484)  (1,207)
Prepaid expenses and other current assets (1,312)  269   (2,249)
Other assets (4,105)  (5,063)  (4,053)
Accounts payable 1,311   12,484   3,543 
Accrued expenses (23,396)  7,811   19,237 
Operating lease liability (1,677)  (1,467)  (1,807)
   Net cash flows provided by operating activities 160,561   154,288   75,940 
CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:     
Acquisitions of property, plant and equipment, software and deposits on equipment (148,184)  (187,092)  (239,093)
Purchase of short-term investments       (113,441)
Proceeds from maturities of short-term investments       113,441 
   Net cash flows used in investing activities (148,184)  (187,092)  (239,093)
CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:     
Proceeds from exercise of options to purchase common stock 2,106   9,138   4,517 
Tax withholdings related to net shares settlements of restricted stock units (3,021)  (2,595)  (1,400)
Principal payments under finance lease obligations (2,120)  (1,977)  (1,109)
Purchase of capped call options       (66,211)
Proceeds from issuance of convertible senior notes       393,518 
Debt issuance costs       (2,026)
   Net cash flows (used in) provided by financing activities (3,035)  4,566   327,289 
NET CHANGE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS 9,342   (28,238)  164,136 
CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS, BEGINNING OF YEAR 268,633   296,871   132,735 
CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS, END OF PERIOD$277,975  $268,633  $296,871 


 
FRESHPET, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
RECONCILIATION BETWEEN GROSS PROFIT AND ADJUSTED GROSS PROFIT
 
 Three Months Ended
December 31,		 Year Ended
December 31,
  2025   2024   2025   2024 
 (Dollars in thousands)
Gross profit$123,455  $111,600  $449,626  $395,956 
Depreciation expense 15,402   13,358   61,426   49,056 
Non-cash share-based compensation (1,539)  1,310   3,078   7,761 
Loss on disposal of manufacturing equipment 733   5   1,020   696 
Adjusted Gross Profit$138,051  $126,273  $515,150  $453,469 
Adjusted Gross Profit as a % of Net Sales 48.4%  48.1%  46.7%  46.5%


 
FRESHPET, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
RECONCILIATION BETWEEN SG&A EXPENSES AND ADJUSTED SG&A EXPENSES
 
 Three Months Ended
December 31,		 Year Ended
December 31,
  2025   2024   2025   2024 
 (Dollars in thousands)
SG&A expenses$78,993  $92,223  $373,954  $357,957 
Depreciation and amortization expense 6,807   5,780   25,446   21,747 
Non-cash share-based compensation (a) (4,834)  12,635   10,805   44,046 
Loss on disposal of equipment 124   225   610   588 
Distributor transition costs (b)       10,680    
Legal obligation (c)       5,703    
International business charges (d)       1,273    
Adjusted SG&A Expenses$76,896  $73,583  $319,437  $291,576 
Adjusted SG&A Expenses as a % of Net Sales 27.0%  28.0%  29.0%  29.9%


 (a) Includes true-ups to share-based compensation expense. We have certain outstanding share-based awards with performance-based vesting conditions that require the achievement of certain Adjusted EBITDA margins, Adjusted EBITDA and/or Net Sales targets as a condition of vesting. At each reporting period, we reassess the probability of achieving the performance criteria and the performance period required to meet those targets. When the probability of achieving such performance conditions changes, the compensation cost previously recorded is adjusted as needed. When such performance conditions are deemed to be improbable of achievement, the compensation cost previously recorded is reversed.
 (b) Represents a non-recurring loss as a result of an accounts receivable write-off in connection with the liquidation of one of our pet specialty distributors. Concurrent with its liquidation, we transitioned to a new distribution partner, who is a leading pet specialty distributor and who we anticipate will facilitate sales to pet specialty stores. Thus, despite the transitory impact during the first quarter of 2025, our ability to continue to generate sales is consistent with what we would expect to generate within the pet specialty channel.
 (c) Represents the net settlement charges for all claims related to the litigation with Phillips.
 (d) Represents termination costs due to a business change in our international go-to-market strategy.


 
FRESHPET, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
RECONCILIATION BETWEEN NET INCOME AND ADJUSTED EBITDA
 
 Three Months Ended
December 31,		 Year Ended
December 31,
  2025   2024   2025   2024 
 (Dollars in thousands)
Net income$33,815  $18,123  $139,137  $46,925 
Depreciation and amortization 22,209   19,138   86,872   70,803 
Interest expense, net of interest income 1,084   760   4,887   335 
Income tax expense (benefit) 9,562   436   (68,364)  598 
EBITDA 66,669   38,457   162,532   118,661 
Non-cash share-based compensation (a) (6,373)  13,946   13,883   51,807 
Loss on disposal of property, plant and equipment 857   230   1,630   1,284 
Distributor transition costs (b)       10,680    
Legal obligation (c)       5,703    
International business charges (d)       1,273    
Gain on equity investment          (9,918)
Adjusted EBITDA$61,153  $52,633  $195,701  $161,834 
Adjusted EBITDA as a % of Net Sales 21.4%  20.0%  17.8%  16.6%


 (a) Includes true-ups to share-based compensation expense. We have certain outstanding share-based awards with performance-based vesting conditions that require the achievement of certain Adjusted EBITDA margins, Adjusted EBITDA and/or Net Sales targets as a condition of vesting. At each reporting period, we reassess the probability of achieving the performance criteria and the performance period required to meet those targets. When the probability of achieving such performance conditions changes, the compensation cost previously recorded is adjusted as needed. When such performance conditions are deemed to be improbable of achievement, the compensation cost previously recorded is reversed.
 (b) Represents a non-recurring loss as a result of an accounts receivable write-off in connection with the liquidation of one of our pet specialty distributors. Concurrent with its liquidation, we transitioned to a new distribution partner, who is a leading pet specialty distributor and who we anticipate will facilitate sales to pet specialty stores. Thus, despite the transitory impact during the first quarter of 2025, our ability to continue to generate sales is consistent with what we would expect to generate within the pet specialty channel.
 (c) Represents the net settlement charges for all claims related to the litigation with Phillips.
 (d) Represents termination costs due to a business change in our international go-to-market strategy.


 
FRESHPET, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
RECONCILIATION BETWEEN NET CASH FLOWS PROVIDED BY OPERATING ACTIVITIES AND FREE CASH FLOW
 
 Year Ended
December 31,
  2025   2024   2023 
 (Dollars in thousands)
Net cash flows provided by operating activities$160,561  $154,288  $75,940 
less: capital expenditures2 (148,184)  (187,092)  (239,093)
Free Cash Flow$12,377  $(32,804) $(163,153)



________________________________
2 Capital expenditures is equivalent to the amount included in "Acquisitions of property, plant and equipment, software and deposits on equipment" on our Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows for the reported period.

 

            











    

        

        
