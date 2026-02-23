Freshpet, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Financial Results

Full Year 2025 Net Sales Growth of 13% and Achieves Positive Free Cash Flow

Provides Full Year 2026 Outlook

BEDMINSTER, N.J., Feb. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Freshpet, Inc. (“Freshpet” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: FRPT) today reported financial results for its fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2025.

Fourth Quarter 2025 Financial Highlights Compared to Prior Year Period

Net sales of $285.2 million, an increase of 8.6%.

Gross margin of 43.3%, compared to the prior year period of 42.5%.

Adjusted Gross Margin of 48.4%, compared to the prior year period of 48.1%. 1

Net income of $33.8 million, compared to the prior year period net income of $18.1 million.

Adjusted EBITDA of $61.2 million, compared to the prior year period of $52.6 million.1





Full Year 2025 Financial Highlights Compared to Prior Year

Net sales of $1,102.0 million, an increase of 13.0%.

Gross margin of 40.8%, compared to the prior year of 40.6%.

Adjusted Gross Margin of 46.7%, compared to the prior year of 46.5%. 1

Net income of $139.1 million, compared to the prior year net income of $46.9 million.

Adjusted EBITDA of $195.7 million, compared to the prior year of $161.8 million. 1

Free Cash Flow of $12.4 million, compared to the prior year of ($32.8) million.1





"Fiscal year 2025 taught us some very important lessons and challenged the resilience of our business and our organization. In the end, our team demonstrated tremendous agility – delivering growth well in excess of the dog food category, surpassing $1 billion in net sales for the first time, expanding margins and achieving positive free cash flow," commented Billy Cyr, Freshpet’s Chief Executive Officer. "Importantly, we strengthened our foundation for future growth. We retooled our marketing model to drive household penetration growth and we are building momentum in e-commerce. We also began testing island fridges – our most significant step change in retail visibility and availability – and we recently started up our first manufacturing line utilizing a breakthrough technology that we believe can enhance both product quality and profitability. We believe these efforts position us well to deliver outsized growth and improve profitability while fulfilling our mission to help dogs and cats live longer, happier and healthier lives with the people who love them."

1 Adjusted Gross Margin, Adjusted Gross Profit, Adjusted SG&A, Adjusted EBITDA and Free Cash Flow are non-GAAP financial measures. See "Non-GAAP Measures" for how the Company defines these measures and the financial tables that accompany this release for reconciliations of these measures to the closest comparable GAAP measures.



Fourth Quarter 2025

Net sales increased 8.6% to $285.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2025, compared to $262.7 million in the prior year period. The increase in net sales was primarily driven by volume gains of 9.7%, partially offset by unfavorable price/mix of 1.1%.

Gross profit was $123.5 million, or 43.3% as a percentage of net sales, for the fourth quarter of 2025, compared to $111.6 million, or 42.5% as a percentage of net sales, in the prior year period. Gross profit as a percentage of net sales increased primarily due to reduced quality costs and improved leverage on plant expenses, partially offset by higher input costs. For the fourth quarter of 2025, Adjusted Gross Profit was $138.1 million, or 48.4% as a percentage of net sales, compared to $126.3 million, or 48.1% as a percentage of net sales, in the prior year period.1

Selling, general and administrative expenses (“SG&A”) were $79.0 million, or 27.7% as a percentage of net sales, for the fourth quarter of 2025, compared to $92.2 million, or 35.1% as a percentage of net sales, in the prior year period. SG&A as a percentage of net sales decreased primarily due to decreased share-based compensation and variable compensation accrual, partially offset by increased media spend as a percentage of net sales. Adjusted SG&A for the fourth quarter of 2025 was $76.9 million, or 27.0% as a percentage of net sales, compared to $73.6 million, or 28.0% as a percentage of net sales, in the prior year period.1

Net income was $33.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2025 compared to $18.1 million in the prior year period. The increase in net income was due to the contribution from higher sales, increase in gross profit, and decreased SG&A expenses, partially offset by the deferred income tax expense in the current year period.

Adjusted EBITDA was $61.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2025 compared to $52.6 million in the prior year period.1 The increase in Adjusted EBITDA was a result of increased Adjusted Gross Profit, partially offset by higher Adjusted SG&A.

Full Year 2025

Net sales increased 13.0% to $1,102.0 million for the full year ended December 31, 2025, compared to $975.2 million in the prior year. The increase in net sales was primarily driven by volume gains of 12.0% and favorable price/mix of 1.0%.

Gross profit was $449.6 million, or 40.8% as a percentage of net sales, for the full year ended December 31, 2025, compared to $396.0 million, or 40.6% as a percentage of net sales, in the prior year. Gross profit as a percentage of net sales increased primarily due to lower input costs and reduced quality costs, partially offset by reduced leverage on plant expenses. Adjusted Gross Profit was $515.2 million, or 46.7% as a percentage of net sales, compared to $453.5 million, or 46.5% as a percentage of net sales, in the prior year.1

SG&A expenses were $374.0 million, or 33.9% as a percentage of net sales, for the full year ended December 31, 2025, compared to $358.0 million, or 36.7% as a percentage of net sales, in the prior year. SG&A as a percentage of net sales decreased primarily due to decreased share-based compensation and variable compensation accrual, partially offset by increased media spend as a percentage of net sales and higher non-recurring charges in 2025. Adjusted SG&A for the full year ended December 31, 2025 was $319.4 million, or 29.0% as a percentage of net sales, compared to $291.6 million, or 29.9% as a percentage of net sales, in the prior year.1

Net income was $139.1 million for the full year ended December 31, 2025, compared to net income of $46.9 million in the prior year. The increase in net income was due to a $68.4 million income tax benefit, primarily resulting from the release of the valuation allowance in the current year as a result of sustained profitability and the expected future profitability, and contributions from higher sales, partially offset by increased SG&A, including increased media spend of $29.2 million and $17.7 million of non-recurring charges in 2025, compared to a $9.9 million gain on equity investment in the prior year.

Adjusted EBITDA was $195.7 million for the full year ended December 31, 2025, compared to $161.8 million in the prior year.1 The increase in Adjusted EBITDA was a result of increased Adjusted Gross Profit, partially offset by higher Adjusted SG&A.

Balance Sheet

As of December 31, 2025, the Company had cash and cash equivalents of $278.0 million with $397.3 million of debt outstanding, net of $5.2 million of unamortized debt issuance costs. For the year ended December 31, 2025, cash from operations was $160.6 million, an increase of $6.3 million compared to the prior year driven largely by the increase in net sales, partially offset by the higher variable incentive compensation payment in the first quarter of 2025.

The Company will utilize its balance sheet to support its ongoing capital needs in connection with its long-term capacity plan.

Outlook

For full year 2026, the Company is providing the following guidance:

Net sales growth in the range of 7% to 10% compared to 2025;

Adjusted EBITDA in the range of $205 million to $215 million; and

Positive free cash flow with capital expenditures of ~$150 million.





The Company does not provide guidance for net income, the U.S. GAAP measure most directly comparable to Adjusted EBITDA, and similarly cannot provide a reconciliation between its forecasted Adjusted EBITDA and net income metrics without unreasonable effort due to the unavailability of reliable estimates for certain components of net income and the respective reconciliations, including the timing of and amount of costs of goods sold and selling, general and administrative expenses. These items are not within the Company's control and may vary greatly between periods and could significantly impact future results.

Conference Call & Earnings Presentation Webcast Information

As previously announced, today, February 23, 2026, the Company will host a conference call beginning at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time with members of its leadership team. The conference call webcast will be available live over the Internet through the "Investors" section of the Company's website at www.freshpet.com. To participate on the live call, listeners in North America may dial (877) 407-0792 and international listeners may dial (201) 689-8263; the passcode is 13757975.

About Freshpet

Freshpet's mission is to elevate the way we feed our pets with fresh food that nourishes all. Freshpet foods are blends of fresh meats, vegetables and fruits farmed locally and made at our Freshpet Kitchens. We thoughtfully prepare our foods using natural ingredients, cooking them in small batches at lower temperatures to preserve the natural goodness of the ingredients. Freshpet foods and treats are kept refrigerated from the moment they are made until they arrive at Freshpet Fridges in your local market.

Our foods are available in select grocery, mass, digital, pet specialty, and club retailers across the United States, Canada and Europe, as well as online in the U.S. From the care we take to source our ingredients and make our food, to the moment it reaches your home, our integrity, transparency and social responsibility are the way we like to run our business. To learn more, visit www.freshpet.com.

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release constitute “forward-looking” statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and are based on our current expectations and assumptions. These include statements regarding the ability of our new technology to enhance both product quality and profitability, the ability of our 2025 efforts to deliver outsized growth and improve profitability, our ability to fund our long-term capacity plans, be positive free cash flow and our fiscal year 2026 guidance including net sales growth, Adjusted EBITDA and capital expenditures. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements including, but not limited to, the implementation of our new technologies in the time frame, at the rate, at the cost, or with anticipated efficiencies and impact on product quality we expect, economic uncertainty, changes in rates of pet acquisition, the launch of new competitive products, impact of tariffs and ingredient pricing, effectiveness of media campaigns, success rate of new chillers, and most prominently, the risks discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's latest annual report on Form 10-K and in quarterly reports on Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Such forward-looking statements are made only as of the date of this release. Freshpet undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement because of new information, future events or otherwise, except as otherwise required by law. If we do update one or more forward-looking statements, no inference should be made that we will make additional updates with respect to those or other forward-looking statements.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Freshpet uses the following non-GAAP financial measures in its financial communications. These non-GAAP financial measures should be considered as supplements to the U.S. GAAP reported measures, should not be considered replacements for, or superior to, the U.S. GAAP measures and may not be comparable to similarly named measures used by other companies.

Adjusted Gross Profit

Adjusted Gross Profit as a percentage of net sales (Adjusted Gross Margin)

Adjusted SG&A Expenses

Adjusted SG&A Expenses as a percentage of net sales

EBITDA

Adjusted EBITDA

Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of net sales (Adjusted EBITDA Margin)

Free Cash Flow





Adjusted Gross Profit: Freshpet defines Adjusted Gross Profit as gross profit before depreciation expense, non-cash share-based compensation and loss on disposal of manufacturing equipment.

Adjusted SG&A Expenses: Freshpet defines Adjusted SG&A as SG&A expenses before depreciation and amortization expense, non-cash share-based compensation, loss on disposal of equipment, distributor transition costs, legal obligation and international business charges.

EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA: EBITDA represents net income plus depreciation and amortization expense, interest expense net of interest income and income tax (benefit) expense, and Adjusted EBITDA represents EBITDA less gain on equity investment, plus non-cash share-based compensation expense, loss on disposal of property, plant and equipment, distributor transition costs, legal obligation, and international business charges.

Free Cash Flow: Freshpet defines Free Cash Flow as net cash flows provided by operating activities less capital expenditures.

Management believes that the non-GAAP financial measures are meaningful to investors because they provide a view of the Company with respect to ongoing operating results. The non-GAAP financial measures are shown as supplemental disclosures in this release because they are widely used by the investment community for analysis and comparative evaluation. They also provide additional metrics to evaluate the Company’s operations and, when considered with both the Company’s GAAP results and the reconciliation to the most comparable U.S. GAAP measures, provide a more complete understanding of the Company’s business than could be obtained absent this disclosure. The non-GAAP measures are not and should not be considered an alternative to the most comparable U.S. GAAP measures or any other figure calculated in accordance with U.S. GAAP, or as an indicator of operating performance. The Company’s calculation of the non-GAAP financial measures may differ from methods used by other companies. Management believes that the non-GAAP measures are important to an understanding of the Company's overall operating results in the periods presented. The non-GAAP financial measures are not recognized in accordance with U.S. GAAP and should not be viewed as an alternative to U.S. GAAP measures of performance.





FRESHPET, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(in thousands, except per share data) December 31,

2025 December 31,

2024 ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS: Cash and cash equivalents $ 277,975 $ 268,633 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts 63,762 68,419 Inventories, net 76,766 80,794 Prepaid expenses 9,807 16,026 Other current assets 7,404 3,126 Total Current Assets 435,714 436,998 Property, plant and equipment, net 1,138,671 1,065,869 Deposits on equipment 118 1,047 Operating lease right of use assets 66,424 3,366 Long term investment in equity securities 33,446 33,446 Deferred tax assets, net 68,893 — Other assets 34,509 34,152 Total Assets $ 1,777,775 $ 1,574,878 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES: Accounts payable $ 42,429 $ 39,164 Accrued expenses 31,610 56,263 Current operating lease liabilities 2,241 1,322 Current finance lease liabilities 2,315 2,120 Total Current Liabilities $ 78,595 $ 98,869 Convertible senior notes 397,330 395,163 Long term operating lease liabilities 65,023 2,213 Long term finance lease liabilities 28,075 23,273 Deferred tax liabilities, net 93 — Total Liabilities $ 569,116 $ 519,518 Commitments and contingencies — — STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY: Common stock — voting, $0.001 par value, 200,000 shares authorized, 48,985 issued and 48,970 outstanding on December 31, 2025, and 48,716 issued and 48,702 outstanding on December 31, 2024 49 49 Additional paid-in capital 1,351,201 1,338,160 Accumulated deficit (142,669 ) (281,806 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 334 (787 ) Treasury stock, at cost — 14 shares on December 31, 2025 and on December 31, 2024 (256 ) (256 ) Total Stockholders' Equity 1,208,659 1,055,360 Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 1,777,775 $ 1,574,878





FRESHPET, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

(in thousands, except per share data) For the Three Months Ended

December 31, For the Year Ended

December 31, 2025 2024 2025 2024 (Unaudited) NET SALES $ 285,229 $ 262,708 $ 1,102,015 $ 975,177 COST OF GOODS SOLD 161,773 151,108 652,389 579,221 GROSS PROFIT 123,456 111,600 449,626 395,956 SELLING, GENERAL, AND ADMINISTRATIVE EXPENSES 78,993 92,223 373,954 357,957 INCOME FROM OPERATIONS 44,463 19,377 75,672 37,999 OTHER (EXPENSES) INCOME: Interest and Other Income, net 2,273 2,710 9,221 11,868 Interest Expense (3,359 ) (3,528 ) (14,120 ) (12,262 ) Gain on Equity Investment — — — 9,918 (1,086 ) (818 ) (4,899 ) 9,524 INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES 43,377 18,559 70,773 47,523 INCOME TAX EXPENSE (BENEFIT) 9,562 436 (68,364 ) 598 INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON STOCKHOLDERS $ 33,815 $ 18,123 $ 139,137 $ 46,925 OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS): Change in foreign currency translation $ 756 $ (603 ) $ 1,121 $ (196 ) TOTAL OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS) 756 (603 ) 1,121 (196 ) TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE INCOME $ 34,571 $ 17,520 $ 140,258 $ 46,729 NET INCOME PER SHARE ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON STOCKHOLDERS -BASIC $ 0.69 $ 0.37 $ 2.85 $ 0.97 -DILUTED $ 0.64 $ 0.36 $ 2.64 $ 0.93 WEIGHTED AVERAGE SHARES OF COMMON STOCK OUTSTANDING -BASIC 48,903 48,642 48,800 48,487 -DILUTED 55,875 50,407 56,037 50,255





FRESHPET, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(in thousands)

Year Ended

December 31, 2025 2024 2023 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES: Net income (loss) $ 139,137 $ 46,925 $ (33,614 ) Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash flows provided by operating activities: Provision for loss (gains) on accounts receivable 12,130 467 (2 ) Loss on disposal of property, plant and equipment 2,212 1,284 4,321 Share-based compensation 13,883 51,807 24,935 Depreciation and amortization 89,721 73,615 58,517 Write-off and amortization of deferred financing costs 2,167 2,089 4,060 Change in operating lease right of use asset 2,347 1,350 1,549 Deferred income taxes (68,800 ) — — Inventory obsolescence — 347 — Gain on equity investment — (9,918 ) — Loss on equity method investment — — 1,890 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (6,879 ) (12,228 ) 820 Inventories 3,822 (15,484 ) (1,207 ) Prepaid expenses and other current assets (1,312 ) 269 (2,249 ) Other assets (4,105 ) (5,063 ) (4,053 ) Accounts payable 1,311 12,484 3,543 Accrued expenses (23,396 ) 7,811 19,237 Operating lease liability (1,677 ) (1,467 ) (1,807 ) Net cash flows provided by operating activities 160,561 154,288 75,940 CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Acquisitions of property, plant and equipment, software and deposits on equipment (148,184 ) (187,092 ) (239,093 ) Purchase of short-term investments — — (113,441 ) Proceeds from maturities of short-term investments — — 113,441 Net cash flows used in investing activities (148,184 ) (187,092 ) (239,093 ) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Proceeds from exercise of options to purchase common stock 2,106 9,138 4,517 Tax withholdings related to net shares settlements of restricted stock units (3,021 ) (2,595 ) (1,400 ) Principal payments under finance lease obligations (2,120 ) (1,977 ) (1,109 ) Purchase of capped call options — — (66,211 ) Proceeds from issuance of convertible senior notes — — 393,518 Debt issuance costs — — (2,026 ) Net cash flows (used in) provided by financing activities (3,035 ) 4,566 327,289 NET CHANGE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS 9,342 (28,238 ) 164,136 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS, BEGINNING OF YEAR 268,633 296,871 132,735 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS, END OF PERIOD $ 277,975 $ 268,633 $ 296,871





FRESHPET, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

RECONCILIATION BETWEEN GROSS PROFIT AND ADJUSTED GROSS PROFIT Three Months Ended

December 31, Year Ended

December 31, 2025 2024 2025 2024 (Dollars in thousands) Gross profit $ 123,455 $ 111,600 $ 449,626 $ 395,956 Depreciation expense 15,402 13,358 61,426 49,056 Non-cash share-based compensation (1,539 ) 1,310 3,078 7,761 Loss on disposal of manufacturing equipment 733 5 1,020 696 Adjusted Gross Profit $ 138,051 $ 126,273 $ 515,150 $ 453,469 Adjusted Gross Profit as a % of Net Sales 48.4 % 48.1 % 46.7 % 46.5 %





FRESHPET, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

RECONCILIATION BETWEEN SG&A EXPENSES AND ADJUSTED SG&A EXPENSES Three Months Ended

December 31, Year Ended

December 31, 2025 2024 2025 2024 (Dollars in thousands) SG&A expenses $ 78,993 $ 92,223 $ 373,954 $ 357,957 Depreciation and amortization expense 6,807 5,780 25,446 21,747 Non-cash share-based compensation (a) (4,834 ) 12,635 10,805 44,046 Loss on disposal of equipment 124 225 610 588 Distributor transition costs (b) — — 10,680 — Legal obligation (c) — — 5,703 — International business charges (d) — — 1,273 — Adjusted SG&A Expenses $ 76,896 $ 73,583 $ 319,437 $ 291,576 Adjusted SG&A Expenses as a % of Net Sales 27.0 % 28.0 % 29.0 % 29.9 %





(a) Includes true-ups to share-based compensation expense. We have certain outstanding share-based awards with performance-based vesting conditions that require the achievement of certain Adjusted EBITDA margins, Adjusted EBITDA and/or Net Sales targets as a condition of vesting. At each reporting period, we reassess the probability of achieving the performance criteria and the performance period required to meet those targets. When the probability of achieving such performance conditions changes, the compensation cost previously recorded is adjusted as needed. When such performance conditions are deemed to be improbable of achievement, the compensation cost previously recorded is reversed. (b) Represents a non-recurring loss as a result of an accounts receivable write-off in connection with the liquidation of one of our pet specialty distributors. Concurrent with its liquidation, we transitioned to a new distribution partner, who is a leading pet specialty distributor and who we anticipate will facilitate sales to pet specialty stores. Thus, despite the transitory impact during the first quarter of 2025, our ability to continue to generate sales is consistent with what we would expect to generate within the pet specialty channel. (c) Represents the net settlement charges for all claims related to the litigation with Phillips. (d) Represents termination costs due to a business change in our international go-to-market strategy.





FRESHPET, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

RECONCILIATION BETWEEN NET INCOME AND ADJUSTED EBITDA Three Months Ended

December 31, Year Ended

December 31, 2025 2024 2025 2024 (Dollars in thousands) Net income $ 33,815 $ 18,123 $ 139,137 $ 46,925 Depreciation and amortization 22,209 19,138 86,872 70,803 Interest expense, net of interest income 1,084 760 4,887 335 Income tax expense (benefit) 9,562 436 (68,364 ) 598 EBITDA 66,669 38,457 162,532 118,661 Non-cash share-based compensation (a) (6,373 ) 13,946 13,883 51,807 Loss on disposal of property, plant and equipment 857 230 1,630 1,284 Distributor transition costs (b) — — 10,680 — Legal obligation (c) — — 5,703 — International business charges (d) — — 1,273 — Gain on equity investment — — — (9,918 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 61,153 $ 52,633 $ 195,701 $ 161,834 Adjusted EBITDA as a % of Net Sales 21.4 % 20.0 % 17.8 % 16.6 %





(a) Includes true-ups to share-based compensation expense. We have certain outstanding share-based awards with performance-based vesting conditions that require the achievement of certain Adjusted EBITDA margins, Adjusted EBITDA and/or Net Sales targets as a condition of vesting. At each reporting period, we reassess the probability of achieving the performance criteria and the performance period required to meet those targets. When the probability of achieving such performance conditions changes, the compensation cost previously recorded is adjusted as needed. When such performance conditions are deemed to be improbable of achievement, the compensation cost previously recorded is reversed.





FRESHPET, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

RECONCILIATION BETWEEN NET CASH FLOWS PROVIDED BY OPERATING ACTIVITIES AND FREE CASH FLOW

Year Ended

December 31, 2025 2024 2023 (Dollars in thousands) Net cash flows provided by operating activities $ 160,561 $ 154,288 $ 75,940 less: capital expenditures2 (148,184 ) (187,092 ) (239,093 ) Free Cash Flow $ 12,377 $ (32,804 ) $ (163,153 )



