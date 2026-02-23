Global Automotive Construction Project Insights, Q4 2025 Report: $291 Billion in the Pipeline - Expansion Driven by Trends in Electrification, Supply Chain Localisation, Substantial Private Investment

Dublin, Feb. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Project Insight - Global Automotive Construction Projects (Q4 2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global automotive construction market continued to advance steadily in Q4 2025, supported by a strong pipeline of projects across all major regions.

Expansion is driven by an acceleration in trends such as electrification, supply chain localisation, and substantial private investment. Based on the Q4 dataset, the total global automotive construction pipeline now stands at $291.0 billion, reflecting continued momentum despite macroeconomic uncertainties.

The Asia-Pacific region retains its position as the largest contributor, with a pipeline value of $107.1 billion, followed by the Americas at $97.3 billion and EMEA at $86.5 billion. The overall distribution demonstrates a balanced yet strategically shifting investment landscape, with high-value EV and battery-related projects dominating new commitments.

In terms of execution, $143.3 billion in global automotive projects are currently under construction, while $112.5 billion remain in planning phases and $12.2 billion in pre-planning activities. Pre-execution projects account for an additional $22.8 billion, indicating a stable transition pipeline moving toward active construction.



Report Scope

The report provides analysis based on the analyst's construction projects showing total project values and analysis by stage and funding for all regions. The top 20 projects per region are listed giving country, stage, value of projects. Ranked listings of the key operators for the sector are also provided showing the leading contractors, consulting engineers and project owners.

