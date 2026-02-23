Ammonia Industry Report 2026: Strong Growth Driven by Fertilizer Demand - China Remains the Largest Consumer Globally, While India and the US are Also Important Markets

Dublin, Feb. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Ammonia Market (2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global ammonia market is poised for strong growth, driven by fertilizer demand from agriculture (70-80% of production) as well as its increasing use in industry, refrigeration, and as a low-carbon energy carrier for shipping and power generation. China remains the largest consumer of ammonia globally, while India and the US are also important markets.



Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

China, India and Asia to be the Key Demand Drivers

China to Dominate Global Ammonia Supply

Ammonia -The US and India Attract Major Trade Flows

The US to Lead Global Ammonia Capacity Additions

Agriculture Industry to Drive the Upcoming Ammonia Capacity Additions

Key Ammonia Projects Globally

Key Upcoming Ammonia Projects

