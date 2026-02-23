Ammonia Industry Report 2026: Strong Growth Driven by Fertilizer Demand - China Remains the Largest Consumer Globally, While India and the US are Also Important Markets

Dublin, Feb. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Ammonia Market (2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global ammonia market is poised for strong growth, driven by fertilizer demand from agriculture (70-80% of production) as well as its increasing use in industry, refrigeration, and as a low-carbon energy carrier for shipping and power generation. China remains the largest consumer of ammonia globally, while India and the US are also important markets.
Report Scope
- Ammonia demand and supply analysis by key countries
- Demand and supply analysis of ammonia by type
- Upcoming capacity additions by key countries
- Details of upcoming ammonia projects
Key Topics Covered:
- Executive Summary
- China, India and Asia to be the Key Demand Drivers
- China to Dominate Global Ammonia Supply
- Ammonia -The US and India Attract Major Trade Flows
- The US to Lead Global Ammonia Capacity Additions
- Agriculture Industry to Drive the Upcoming Ammonia Capacity Additions
- Key Ammonia Projects Globally
- Key Upcoming Ammonia Projects
List of Tables
- Key details of upcoming ammonia projects globally, 2026-2030
List of Figures
- Global ammonia demand, 2015-2030
- Global ammonia production, 2015-2030
- Upcoming ammonia capacity additions by key countries, 2026-2030
- Ammonia capacity additions vs demand growth
