Global Power Generation Construction Project Insights, Q4 2025 Report: $8.53 Trillion in the Pipeline, Substantial Opportunities for Capacity Expansion, Grid Enhancement, and Technology Deployment

The analyst estimates the global power generation project pipeline at approximately $8.53 trillion, highlighting substantial opportunities for capacity expansion, grid enhancement, and technology deployment worldwide.

59.8% of the total project value is concentrated in pre-planning and planning stages, reflecting a strong forward-looking development pipeline. Projects under execution account for 26.2%, while 14% of the pipeline remains in the pre-execution phase, encompassing detailed design, tendering, and EPC award processes.

Wind power dominates the global power generation project pipeline, accounting for approximately 40% of the total project value ($3.38 trillion) and representing a potential 1,896GW of new capacity. Solar PV ranks second, comprising 16% of project value ($1.34 trillion) and contributing an estimated 1,317GW of capacity, while hydropower follows with 14% ($1.22 trillion), expected to add 818GW to the global energy mix.



