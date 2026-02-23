Pairwise Licenses Fulcrum® CRISPR Platform to Wild Bioscience

Durham, North Carolina and Oxford, United Kingdom, Feb. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pairwise, a global innovator in agriculture, today announced a licensing agreement with Wild Bioscience Ltd. (Wild Bio) granting the company access to Pairwise’s Fulcrum® genome editing tools. Under the agreement, Wild Bio will integrate Fulcrum® tools into its research and development pipeline to design and develop more resilient crops for a changing climate.

Wild Bio applies artificial intelligence and evolutionary biology to identify and design beneficial plant traits, pairing computational discovery with commercial genetics to accelerate crop improvement. Through this collaboration, Wild Bio will leverage Pairwise’s CRISPR-based genome editing tools to translate AI-driven trait insights into elite crop varieties. The license applies to a range of row crops that Wild Bio operates across for its yield enhancement and carbon removal projects.

“At Wild Bio, our goal is to develop resilient crops for a changing planet – sustainably improving yields while reducing agricultural footprints,” said Dr. Ross Hendron, CEO of Wild Bioscience. “We focus on rapidly translating AI-driven trait discovery into elite crop genetics spanning multiple species. Pairwise’s plant-optimized genome editing approach expands our toolkit for efficiently deploying our traits across crops.”

“Pairwise built Fulcrum® to enable innovators across agriculture to realize the full potential of precision breeding,” said Dr. Tom Adams, CEO of Pairwise. “By licensing our platform to partners like Wild Bio, we are extending access to advanced editing tools that help accelerate trait development, and by extension, our mission to build a healthier world, by making plants easier to grow and eat.”

The Pairwise Fulcrum® platform includes proprietary gene editing tools, enzymes, and trait libraries that enable precise genetic changes, unlocking plants’ inherent potential and significantly accelerating the development of impactful crop traits compared to traditional breeding methods. The licensing will cover research and commercial purposes.

