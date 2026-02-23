La Mancha Investments S. à r. l. to File Early Warning Report

LUXEMBOURG, Feb. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- La Mancha Investments S. à r. l. (La Mancha), a wholly owned subsidiary of La Mancha Resource Fund SCSp, advised by La Mancha Resource Capital LLP, announces today that La Mancha has subscribed for 15,505,000 units (the “Units”) of Falcon Energy Materials PLC (TSXV:FLCN) (“Falcon”) at a price of C$0.60 per Unit, for aggregate consideration of C$9,303,000 (the “Subscription”), pursuant to Falcon’s non-brokered private placement. Each Unit consists of one ordinary share of Falcon (“Share”) and one Share warrant (“Warrant”) exercisable at C$0.75 per Warrant for a period of three years. The Subscription closed on February 20 2026. The Subscription was made for investment management purposes and to support Falcon’s private placement financing.

Immediately prior to the Subscription, La Mancha owned, or exercised control or direction over, (i) 23,276,274 Shares, representing approximately 18.1% of the then-issued and outstanding Shares and (ii) 4,166,666 Warrants. On a partially-diluted basis, assuming full exercise of such Warrants immediately prior to the Subscription, La Mancha would beneficially own and control 27,442,940 Shares, representing approximately 20.7% of the outstanding Shares.

As a result of the Subscription, La Mancha now owns or exercises control or direction over an aggregate of (i) 38,781,274 Shares, representing approximately 22.8% of the issued and outstanding Shares and (ii) 19,671,666 Warrants. On a partially-diluted basis, assuming full exercise of such Warrants immediately after the Subscription, La Mancha would beneficially own and control 58,452,940 Shares, representing approximately 30.8% of the outstanding Shares.

Directly or indirectly, La Mancha may, from time to time, acquire additional securities of Falcon or dispose of all or a portion of the Shares previously acquired or held, through market transactions, private agreements, treasury issuances or otherwise.

La Mancha has not relied on any exemption from requirements in securities legislation applicable to formal bids for the transaction in connection with the Subscription.

La Mancha’s registered office is located at 31-33 Avenue Pasteur L-2311 Luxembourg. Falcon’s registered office is located at Level 7, Al Maryah Tower, Abu Dhabi Global Market Square, Al Maryah Island, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.

La Mancha intends to file an early warning report containing additional information with respect to the foregoing matters, which will be available under Falcon’s SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca, and may also be obtained by contacting: Matthew Fisher, General Counsel, La Mancha Resource Capital LLP, legal@lamancha.com, +44 20 3960 2020.