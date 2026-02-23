Winnebago Industries to Participate in Fireside Chat at the Raymond James 2026 Institutional Investors Conference

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn, Feb. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE: WGO), a leading manufacturer of outdoor recreation products, today announced that Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Bryan Hughes and Joan Ondala, Vice President, Treasury and Investor Relations, will participate in an analyst‑led fireside chat and conduct one‑on‑one meetings at the Raymond James 2026 Institutional Investors Conference in Orlando, Florida.

The fireside chat will take place on Monday, March 2, 2026, at 9:50 a.m. ET. A live webcast of the event will be available on Winnebago Industries’ investor relations website at https://investor.wgo.net. The webcast will be archived and available for replay for 90 days following the event.

Please contact Raymond James for attendance information and additional details.

About Winnebago Industries

Winnebago Industries, Inc. is a leading North American manufacturer of outdoor lifestyle products under the Winnebago, Grand Design, Chris-Craft, Newmar and Barletta brands, which are used primarily in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The Company builds high-quality motorhomes, travel trailers, fifth-wheel products, outboard and sterndrive powerboats, pontoons, and commercial community outreach vehicles. Committed to advancing sustainable innovation and leveraging vertical integration in key component areas, Winnebago Industries has multiple facilities in Iowa, Indiana, Minnesota, and Florida. The Company’s common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange and traded under the symbol WGO. For access to Winnebago Industries' investor relations material or to add your name to an automatic email list for Company news releases, visit https://investor.wgo.net.

Contacts

Investors: Joan Ondala

ir@winnebagoind.com

Media: Dan Sullivan

media@winnebagoind.com