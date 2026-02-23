Abcourt Completes High-Resolution Drone Magnetic Survey on its Flordin Property

ROUYN-NORANDA, Canada, Feb. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Abcourt Mines Inc. ("Abcourt" or the "Company") (TSX Venture: ABI) (OTCQB: ABMBF) is pleased to announce that the high-resolution drone magnetic survey undertaken in early January on the Flordin property has been completed and results are now available.

Highlights:

The main east-SE/west-NW strike magnetic anomaly is continuous over the entire property and corresponds, according to known geological information, to the mafic lava sequence (basalt-andesite) of the Vanier-Dalet-Poirier Group (VDP) which hosts the gold mineralization (Figure 2).



The first derivative of the vertical gradient clearly confirms the late structural displacements. These were observed on the stripping and confirmed by the structural study of GEOX Consulting Inc. carried out in 2025. These displacements affect the mineralized zones. With this new survey, we are now able to ensure the predictivity of these movements for the planning of future work. (Figure 3)



All drilling to be completed in 2026 on the Flordin property (20,000 metres) is located within the magnetic anomaly defined by this new survey (Figure 4).





At the end of December 2025, the Company mandated Terrascope Inc. to conduct a high-resolution magnetic drone survey on its Flordin property. In all, 463 kilometres of flight lines covered the entire Flordin property. These were spaced 35 metres apart and the flight height was about 32 metres from the ground. The results of this survey clearly demonstrate the continuity of the main magnetic anomaly over the entire property. According to known geological information, the main magnetic anomaly corresponds to the mafic lava sequence (basalt-andesite) of the Vanier-Dalet-Poirier Group (VDP). It is within this mafic volcanic sequence that we find the Cameron Shear Corridor. This significant shear is the main channel of the gold mineralization. The recent magnetic survey confirms without a doubt the continuity of this major structure throughout our property.

Figure 1: Regional location of the Flordin property





The images of the first and second vertical derivative, obtained by the processing of magnetic data, allow us to visualize very clearly late structures of NE-SW orientation that move and shift geological units. Concretely, these late moves were observed on the Cartwright stripping and the 25-02. The structural study carried out by Mrs. Lucie Mathieu of GEOX Consultations Inc. also confirms the presence of late structural displacements in a N-NE direction. The confirmation of these late movement and the precise location of these will allow the Company to properly plan and orient its future work based on these displacement. It should be noted that the drilling currently underway and to be drilled in 2026 for a total of 20,000 metres is all located within the main magnetic anomaly.

Figure 2: Map of the total magnetic field with the position of the Cartwright, 25-02 stripping and the Flordin deposit





Figure 3: Map of the vertical magnetic field (1st derivative) with the position of the Cartwright 25-02 stripping and the Flordin deposit





Figure 4: Location of the drill hole, campaign 2026





Pascal Hamelin, President and Chief Executive Officer, commented: "The results of this high-resolution magnetic survey are convincing. It was necessary to carry out this project, especially with the technological advances related to the field of geophysics. The survey clearly demonstrates the continuity and continuation of the magnetic anomaly over our entire property. The interpretation from the survey will help the planning and increase the efficiency of the current drill campaign. We look forward to seeing the initial assay results from this campaign."

Qualified Persons

Robert Gagnon, P.Geo. Vice-President Exploration of the Company, and Marc Boivin, P.Geo. Consulting geophysicist, have verified and approved the technical information contained in this press release.

About Abcourt Mines Inc.

Abcourt Mines Inc. is a Canadian gold development company with properties strategically located in northwestern Quebec, Canada. Abcourt owns the Sleeping Giant mine and mill and the Flordin property where it concentrates its activities.

For more information about Abcourt Mines Inc., please visit our www.abcourt.ca website and the filings under our profile on SEDAR+ www.sedarplus.ca.

Pascal Hamelin Dany Cenac Robert President and CEO VP Communications T: (819) 768-2857 T: (514) 722-2276 ext. 456 Courriel : phamelin@abcourt.com Courriel : ir@abcourt.com

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain information contained in this news release may constitute "forward-looking information" within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by using forward-looking terminology, such as "plans", "aims", "expects", "projects", "intends", "anticipates", "estimates", "could", "should", "likely", or variations of such words and phrases or statements specifying that certain acts, events or results "may", "should", "will" or "be achieved" or other similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are based on Abcourt's estimates and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause Abcourt's actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements or information. Forward-looking statements are subject to business, economic and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements, including the relevant assumptions and risk factors set forth in Abcourt's public filings, which are available on SEDAR at www.sedarplus.ca. There can be no assurance that these statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. Although Abcourt believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such statements. Except as required by applicable securities laws, Abcourt disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any such forward-looking statements or information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

