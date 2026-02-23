Arvinas to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

NEW HAVEN, Conn, Feb. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arvinas, Inc. (Nasdaq: ARVN), a clinical-stage biotechnology company creating a new class of drugs based on targeted protein degradation, today announced that management will participate in four upcoming investor conferences:

TD Cowen 46th Annual Health Care Conference on Tuesday, March 3. Management will participate in a fireside chat, available here , at 1:10 p.m. ET.

on Tuesday, March 3. Management will participate in a fireside chat, available , at 1:10 p.m. ET. Leerink Global Healthcare Conference on Monday, March 9. Management will participate in a fireside chat, available here , at 4:20 p.m. ET.

on Monday, March 9. Management will participate in a fireside chat, available , at 4:20 p.m. ET. Barclays 28th Annual Global Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, March 10. Management will participate in a fireside chat, available here , at 11:00 a.m. ET.

on Tuesday, March 10. Management will participate in a fireside chat, available , at 11:00 a.m. ET. 2026 Jefferies Biotech on the Beach Summit on Wednesday, March 11.

Replays of the fireside chats will be available on the Events and Presentations section of the Company’s website.

About Arvinas

Arvinas (Nasdaq: ARVN) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to improving the lives of patients suffering from debilitating and life-threatening diseases. Through its PROTAC (PROteolysis TArgeting Chimera) protein degrader platform, Arvinas is pioneering the development of protein degradation therapies designed to harness the body’s natural protein disposal system to selectively and efficiently degrade and remove disease-causing proteins. Arvinas is currently progressing multiple investigational drugs through clinical development programs, including ARV-102, targeting LRRK2 for neurodegenerative disorders; ARV-806, targeting KRAS G12D for mutated cancers, including pancreatic and colorectal cancers; ARV-393, targeting BCL6 for relapsed/refractory non-Hodgkin Lymphoma; and vepdegestrant, targeting the estrogen receptor for patients with locally advanced or metastatic ER+/HER2- breast cancer. Arvinas is headquartered in New Haven, Connecticut. For more information about Arvinas, visit www.arvinas.com and connect on LinkedIn and X.

