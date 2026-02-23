Syndax Announces Participation in March Investor Conferences

NEW YORK, Feb. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Syndax Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: SNDX), a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company advancing innovative cancer therapies, today announced that Michael A. Metzger, Chief Executive Officer, as well as members of the Syndax management team, will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences:

TD Cowen 46th Annual Health Care Conference in Boston, MA, with a fireside chat on Monday, March 2, 2026, at 1:50 p.m. ET.

in Boston, MA, with a fireside chat on Monday, March 2, 2026, at 1:50 p.m. ET. Leerink Global Healthcare Conference in Miami Beach, FL, with a fireside chat on Wednesday, March 11, 2026, at 1:40 p.m. ET.

in Miami Beach, FL, with a fireside chat on Wednesday, March 11, 2026, at 1:40 p.m. ET. Barclays 28th Annual Global Healthcare Conference in Miami Beach, FL, with a fireside chat on Thursday, March 12, 2026, at 11:00 a.m. ET.



A live webcast of the fireside chats will be available in the Investor section of the Company's website at www.syndax.com, where a replay will also be available for a limited time.

About Syndax

Syndax Pharmaceuticals is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company advancing innovative cancer therapies. Highlights of the Company's pipeline include Revuforj® (revumenib), an FDA-approved menin inhibitor, and Niktimvo™ (axatilimab-csfr), an FDA-approved monoclonal antibody that blocks the colony stimulating factor 1 (CSF-1) receptor. Fueled by our commitment to reimagining cancer care, Syndax is working to unlock the full potential of its pipeline and is conducting several clinical trials across the continuum of treatment. For more information, please visit www.syndax.com/ or follow the Company on X and LinkedIn.

