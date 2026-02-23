Plug To Announce 2025 Fourth Quarter and Year-End Results

SLINGERLANDS, N.Y., Feb. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ: PLUG), a global leader in comprehensive hydrogen solutions for the hydrogen economy, will announce its 2025 fourth quarter and year-end results on March 2, 2026.

Join the call:

Date: March 2, 2026

Time: 4:30 PM ET

Toll-free: 877-407-9221 / +1 201-689-8597

Direct webcast: https://event.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1751318&tp_key=e18033c0ef



The webcast can also be accessed directly from the Plug homepage (www.plugpower.com). A playback of the call will be available online for a period of time following the call.



About Plug Power

Plug is building the global hydrogen economy with a fully integrated ecosystem spanning production, storage, delivery, and power generation. A first mover in the industry, Plug provides electrolyzers, liquid hydrogen, fuel cell systems, storage tanks, and fueling infrastructure to industries such as material handling, industrial applications, and energy producers—advancing energy independence and decarbonization at scale.

With electrolyzers deployed across five continents, Plug leads in hydrogen production, delivering large-scale projects that redefine industrial power. The Company has deployed over 72,000 fuel cell systems and 285 fueling stations and is the largest user of liquid hydrogen. Plug is rapidly expanding its generation network to ensure reliable, domestically produced supply, with hydrogen plants currently operational in Georgia, Tennessee, and Louisiana, capable of producing 40 tons per day.

With employees and state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities across the globe, Plug powers global leaders like Walmart, Amazon, Home Depot, BMW, and BP.

For more information, visit www.plugpower.com.

Plug Media Contact

Teal Hoyos

media@plugpower.com

Source: Plug Power