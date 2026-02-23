Global Airport Construction Project Insights, Q4 2025 Report: $769 Billion in the Pipeline, Dominated by Advanced Stages of Development with 70.9% ($543.3 Bn) in Pre-execution and Execution Phases

Dublin, Feb. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Project Insight - Global Airport Construction Projects (Q4 2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global airport projects pipeline, as tracked by the analyst in Q4 2025, is worth $769 billion

By region, the Middle East and North Africa region accounts for the largest portion of the total, with a pipeline valued at $142.1 billion, followed by North-East Asia, which has a pipeline value of $140.3 billion, and North America at $134.9 billion.

The global pipeline is dominated by projects in the advanced stages of development, with 70.9% of projects being in the pre-execution and execution phases - this amounts to $545.3 billion in total value.

Of this amount, $439 billion is in the execution stage and $106.3 billion is in the pre-execution stages of design, tender, and EPC award. Projects in the early stages account for a relatively small share, with 29.1% of the pipeline by value reflecting projects in the planning and pre-planning stages.



Report Scope

The report provides analysis based on the analyst's construction projects showing total project values and analysis by stage and funding for all regions. The top 20 projects per region are listed giving country, stage, value of projects. Ranked listings of the key operators for the sector are also provided showing the leading contractors, consulting engineers and project owners.

Reasons to Buy

Gain insight into the development of the airport construction sector.

Assess all major projects by value, start date, scope and stage of development globally, for the regions to support business development activities.

Plan campaigns by country based on specific project opportunities and align resources to the most attractive markets.

Key Topics Covered:

Global Overview

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Middle East and North Africa

Sub-Saharan Africa

South-East Asia

North-East Asia

South Asia

Australasia

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/orizi0

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.