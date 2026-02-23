Pet Valu Paw-tners with Tim Hortons ® on Roll Up To Win™





MARKHAM, Ontario, Feb. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For the first time since Tim Hortons launched Roll Up To Win™ 40 years ago, Canadians playing the iconic contest will have the chance to win Pet Valu prizes for their pets. Pet Valu, Canada’s leading specialty retailer of pet food and pet-related supplies, announced today that it is the contest’s first-ever pet retail prize paw-tner for Roll Up To Win™. Devoted pet (and coffee) lovers have a chance to win one of 15 grand prizes of free dry dog or cat food for a year and 17,000 $15 in store e-gift cards to be used at any Pet Valu family of stores location across Canada, including Pet Valu®, Bosley’s by Pet Valu®, Paulmac’s Pets®, Total Pet®, Tisol® and Chico ®.

“Like Tim Hortons, Pet Valu is a proud Canadian brand and every day in our stores, our Animal Care Experts greet, support, celebrate and comfort devoted pet lovers through each stage of their pets’ lives,” says Greg Ramier, President and Chief Executive Officer, at Pet Valu. “We’re committed to creating memorable moments for devoted pet lovers and their pets, so we’re very excited to be part of this much-loved contest. We’re thrilled that, for the first time, when devoted pet lovers play Roll Up To Win, thousands of four-legged family members may win along with them!”

Participants in this year’s Roll Up To Win™ contest will have the opportunity to win one of fifteen grand prizes of free dry dog or cat food for a year, each valued at $2,040. In addition to winning the free dry food, each grand prize winner will be mailed a Pet Valu VIP box containing toys and treats for their pet. Grand prize winners will be invited to visit their local Pet Valu store to receive animal care expertise on nutrition products best suited for their pet and select their dry food. Winners of the $15 in store e-gift cards will each receive a digital Pet Valu e-gift card number redeemable at any store within the Pet Valu family — including Pet Valu, Bosley’s by Pet Valu, Paulmac’s Pets, Total Pet, Tisol and Chico — for pet products such as food, treats, toys, litter, bowls and other pet supplies.

Pet Valu has been part of Canadians’ lives since 1976 when the first Pet Valu store opened in Toronto. Today, Pet Valu has more than 800 locally owned and operated stores in urban, suburban and rural communities across Canada. Each store carries nutrition, treats, toys and essentials including an extensive range of quality made-in-Canada products and Canadian brands.

Roll Up To Win™ runs from February 23, 2026 to March 22, 2026. For details and contest information, visit rolluptowin.ca.

For more details on Pet Valu prizing, visit https://www.petvalu.ca/tim-hortons-roll-up-to-win-contest.

About Pet Valu

Pet Valu is Canada’s leading retailer of pet food and pet-related supplies with over 800 corporate-owned or franchised locations across the country. For more than 45 years, Pet Valu has earned the trust and loyalty of pet parents by offering knowledgeable customer service, an extensive product offering and engaging in-store services. Through its local neighbourhood stores and digital platform, Pet Valu offers more than 10,000 competitively-priced products, including a broad assortment of exclusive, holistic and award-winning proprietary brands. The Company is headquartered in Markham, Ontario, and has distribution centres in Brampton, Ontario, Surrey, British Columbia and Calgary, Alberta. Its shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: PET). To learn more, please visit: www.petvalu.ca.

About Tim Hortons

In 1964, the first Tim Hortons® restaurant in Hamilton, Ontario opened its doors and Canadians have been ordering Tim Hortons iconic Original Blend coffee, Double-Double™ coffees, Donuts and Timbits® in the years since. Over nearly 60 years, Tim Hortons has captured the hearts and taste buds of Canadians and has become synonymous with serving Canada's favourite coffee. Tim Hortons is Canada's largest restaurant chain operating in the quick service industry with nearly 4,000 restaurants across the country. More than a coffee and bake shop, Tim Hortons is part of the Canadian fabric and guests can enjoy hot and cold specialty beverages – including lattes, cappuccinos and espressos, teas and our famous Iced Capps® – alongside delicious breakfast, sandwiches, wraps, soups and more. Tim Hortons has more than 5,700 restaurants in Canada, the United States and around the world. For more information on Tim Hortons visit TimHortons.ca.

