Video Streaming Market Size to Exceed USD 873.21 Billion by 2035

Ottawa, Feb. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The video streaming market size was USD 159.98 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 195.85 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 18.5% from 2026 to 2035, ultimately reaching around USD 873.21 billion by 2035. Increasing consumer spending on media is the key factor driving market growth. Also, a surge in global access to affordable internet services and smartphones, coupled with rapid technological innovations, can fuel market growth further.

Key Highlights of the Video Streaming Market

By region, North America dominated the market with the largest market share of 33% in 2025. At the same time, the Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR over the forecast period.

By streaming type, the live streaming segment held a large share of 62% of the market in 2025 while, while the non-linear video streaming segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR over the forecast period.

By deployment type, the cloud segment dominated the market share of 59% in 2025, whereas the on-premises segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR over the forecast period.

By end-user, the consumer segment accounted for a major market share of 54% in 2025 and is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR over the forecast period.

By revenue model, the subscription segment held the largest market share of 47% in 2025, while the advertising segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR over the projected period.

By service, the training & support segment has garnered a major market share of 39% in 2025, while the managed services segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR over the forecast period.





Video Streaming Market Revenue, By Streaming Type, 2023 to 2025 (USD Billion)

Streaming Type 2023 2024 2025 Live Video Streaming 65.07 80.60 99.17 Non-Linear Video Streaming 39.58 49.22 60.82





Video Streaming Market Revenue, By Solutions, 2023 to 2025 (USD Billion)

Solutions 2023 2024 2025 Internet Protocol TV 16.71 20.79 25.70 Over-the-Top (OTT) 45.92 57.00 70.27 Cable TV 18.74 23.18 28.48 Pay-TV 23.28 28.85 35.53





Video Streaming Market Revenue, By Service, 2023 to 2025 (USD Billion)

Service 2023 2024 2025 Consulting 29.84 37.12 45.86 Managed Services 33.21 41.27 50.95 Training & Support 41.60 51.43 63.17





Video Streaming Market Revenue, By Revenue Model, 2023 to 2025 (USD Billion)

Revenue Model 2023 2024 2025 Advertising 37.16 46.19 57.03 Rental 18.53 22.91 28.13 Subscription 48.95 60.72 74.83





Evolving Viewer Preferences are Helpful for the Growth of the Video Streaming Market

One of the major factors driving the market expansion is the shift in viewer behavior toward on-demand entertainment. Younger consumers are particularly influenced by this change, preferring streaming services due to their capacity to provide a wide variety of programs. In addition, this trend is further boosted by the innovations in mobile devices.

The Growth in the Emerging Markets Is Fuelling Market Expansion.

The market is presenting substantial growth opportunities in the emerging regions such as Latin America, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa. Expansion in these regions is particularly fuelled by rising internet accessibility and rapid adoption of smartphone devices. Furthermore, strategic partnerships between content creators and local telecom operators can impact positive market growth soon.

The May 2025 viewership snapshot from Nielsen underscores a structural shift in U.S. television consumption, with streaming accounting for 45.50% of total TV usage surpassing cable and broadcast combined while YouTube dominates the streaming category, reflecting a broader move toward always-on, algorithm-driven video over scheduled programming; this transformation is fueled by high connected TV penetration, ongoing cord-cutting, and advertiser migration to data-rich CTV environments that provide advanced targeting, attribution, and strong ad completion rates, and although traditional cable and broadcast remain relevant for live events and legacy audiences, industry executives increasingly see YouTube as unavoidable infrastructure rather than a competitor, prompting a strategic shift from resistance to integration as content owners adapt distribution models to platforms that now anchor long-term viewer attention and advertising revenue growth.



New Trends in the Video Streaming Market

AI tools can handle tasks such as scene detection, automated video editing, and high-speed localized dubbing in many languages, such as Prime Video's AI dubbing trials.

AI can adjust video quality and encoding in real-time to ensure smooth playback even on slower connections.

Many platforms are directly integrating e-commerce into the player, aligning viewers to "pause-to-buy" products seen on screen.



Market Dynamics

What are the growth Drivers of the Video Streaming Market?

Video streaming is expanding rapidly across the globe, boosted by smartphone and broadband penetration in developed regions. This transition has propelled the trend of on-demand content over broadcast. In addition, the wide availability of many low-cost mobile data plans in emerging countries has bolstered the growth of OTT services.

Infrastructure and Bandwidth Limitations Hampering the Growth of the Market

Discontinuous internet connectivity and slow network speeds in emerging regions are the major factors hindering market expansion by hampering smooth content delivery, which leads to high churn rates in developed markets. Moreover, growing scrutiny on data privacy with stringent digital marketing rules further adds operational complexity and compliance costs.

Increasing Consumer Preference for On-Demand Content is creating lucrative opportunities in the Market.

The market is witnessing a notable shift as consumers increasingly prefer on-demand content over conventional broadcasting. This trend is boosted by the desire for convenience and flexibility, enabling viewers to watch their favourite movies and shows at their own pace. Furthermore, major streaming platforms are increasingly investing in original content to attract more subscribers.

Video Streaming Market Insights

Report Coverage Details Market Size in 2025 USD 159.98 Billion Market Size in 2026 USD 195.85 Billion Market Size by 2035 USD 873.21 Billion Market Growth Rate from 2026 to 2035 CAGR of 18.50% Largest Market North America Base Year 2025 Forecast Period 2026 to 2035 Segments Covered Streaming Type, Component (USD), Solutions, Platform, Service, Revenue Model, Deployment Type, End User and Regions Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa

Regional Insights

U.S. Video Streaming Market Size and Growth 2026 to 2035

The U.S. video streaming market size is valued at USD 47.62 billion in 2025 and is expected to be worth around USD 253.94 billion by 2035, at a CAGR of 18.22% from 2026 to 2035.

North America dominated the market with the largest share in 2025. The dominance of the region can be attributed to the extensive smartphone adoption along with the rapid shift from conventional cable to on-demand content. In addition, major platforms such as Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, and Disney+ are increasingly investing in original and exclusive content to attract and retain consumers.

Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR over the forecast period. The growth of the region can be credited to the surge in the young population, rising internet accessibility, and growth in the middle-class population with a disposable income. Additionally, major countries such as China and India are at the top, with an increase in demand for both international and local content, promoted by favourable government policies.

Europe is expected to grow at a notable CAGR over the forecast period. The growth of the region can be driven by the ongoing shift from conventional TV to OTT services like Netflix and Disney+. Furthermore, countries such as Germany and the UK are at the forefront of market growth, with a substantial investment in content creation and streaming infrastructure improving viewer accessibility and engagement.

Segmental Analysis

Streaming Type Insights

The live streaming segment dominated the market with the largest share in 2025. The dominance of the segment can be attributed to the increasing consumer demand for interactive, real-time content along with the extensive 5G adoption. In addition, the transition towards scalable, cloud-based, and cost-efficient streaming solutions enables creators to produce high-quality live events.

The non-linear video streaming segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR over the forecast period. The growth of the segment can be credited to the growing number of Over-the-Top (OTT) service providers and growing expenditure on original content. The ongoing collaboration between telecom operators and OTT platforms is further expanding market reach in emerging nations.

Deployment Type Insights

The cloud segment held the largest market share in 2025. The dominance of the segment can be linked to the growing demand for cost-efficient, scalable, and flexible infrastructure to support on-demand and high-quality content. Additionally, the growth of fiber and 5G broadband enhances overall user experience by enabling high-quality streaming on mobile devices.

The on-premises segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR over the forecast period. The growth of the segment can be driven by growing demand for data privacy, high security, and better control over streaming infrastructure. Organizations with stringent data privacy needs favoured on-premises solutions, enabling them to keep p sensitive content within their own network.

End User Insights

The consumer segment dominated the market with the largest share in 2025 and is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR over the forecast period. The dominance and growth of the segment are owed to the surge in smartphone penetration and rising demand for on-demand personalized content. Furthermore, consumers are increasingly moving towards on-demand platforms, leading to segment expansion soon.

Video Streaming Market Share, By End User, 2025 (%)

By End User Share (%) Enterprise 46 % Consumer 54 %

Revenue Model Insights

The subscription segment dominated the market with the largest share in 2025. The dominance of the segment can be attributed to the growing demand for more localised content and the rapid proliferation of smart TVs. Innovative AI and machine learning algorithms can offer hyper-personalized recommendations, which can substantially increase viewing hours.

The advertising segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR over the projected period. The growth of the segment can be credited to the ongoing growth of the ad-supported tiers (AVOD & FAST), coupled with the emergence of hybrid monetization models. Moreover, AI and ML are being used for "dynamic ad insertion," and hyper-precise targeting depends on viewer behavior.

Service Insights

The training & support segment held the largest market share in 2025. The dominance of the segment can be linked to the increasing demand for high-quality, complex, and secure streaming solutions for education, training, and live events. The transition towards professional live streaming fuels the need for services covering live production, impacting positive segment growth further.

The managed services segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR over the forecast period. The growth of the segment can be driven by the growing need for content analytics, security, and minimizing overall operational complexity. In addition, managed services enable glitch free and high-quality streaming through content delivery network (CDN) management.

Video Streaming Market Share, By Service, 2025 (%)

By Platform Share (%) Gaming Consoles 12 % Laptops & Desktops 23 % Smartphones & Tablets 35 % Smart TV 31 %

Recent Developments in the Video Streaming Market

In April 2025, Curiosity Stream launched its flagship streaming service as an add-on subscription on Prime Video in Finland, the Netherlands, and Sweden, expanding its existing footprint in the US, UK, and India.



Video Streaming Market Companies

IBM Corporation (U.S.)

Alphabet Inc., (U.S.)

Amazon.com, Inc. (U.S.)

Netflix, Inc., (U.S.)

Hulu LLC (The Walt Disney Company) (U.S.)

Brightcove, Inc. (U.S.)

Apple, Inc. (U.S.)

Roku, Inc. (U.S.)

Haivision, Inc. (U.S.)

Tencent Holdings Ltd. (China)

Segments covered in the report

By Streaming Type

Live Video Streaming

Non-Linear Video Streaming

By Component (USD)

Software Transcoding and Processing Video Delivery and Distribution Video Management Others

Content Delivery Services Live Broadcasting VOD & Complementary Content Low Latency Video Streaming Services





By Solutions

Internet Protocol TV

Over-the-Top (OTT)

Cable TV

Pay-TV

By Platform

Gaming Consoles

Laptops & Desktops

Smartphones & Tablets

Smart TV

By Service

Consulting

Managed Services

Training & Support



By Revenue Model

Advertising

Rental

Subscription



By Deployment Type

Cloud

On-Premises

By End User

Enterprise Corporate Communications Knowledge Sharing & Collaborations Marketing & Client Engagement Training & Development

Consumer Real-Time Entertainment Web Browsing & Advertising Gaming Social Networking E-Learning





By Region

North America

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Europe

Middle East & Africa (MEA)



