Brazil Mining Industry Report 2026: Fiscal Landscape, Regulations, Governance and Sustainability Trends

Dublin, Feb. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Brazil's Mining Fiscal Landscape: Regulations, Governance and Sustainability (2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report provides a comprehensive coverage on Brazil's mining fiscal regime. The report provides country's overview with macroeconomic performance, corruption index, and mineral overview. It also provides a comprehensive coverage on the country's mining regulatory bodies, laws, mining licenses and fees, as well as taxes and royalties. The report further provides Brazil's sustainable mining practices covering its climate targets
Brazil has large reserves of key metals such as aluminum, iron ore, niobium and nickel. It is also a leading producer of precious metals such as gold and notable presence in platinum market.
Brazil's Ministry of Mines and Energy (MME) is responsible for the development of science and technology. Geology, mineral and energy resources, hydropower, mining and metallurgy, oil, fuel and electricity are the primary areas of concern for the MME. The National Mining Agency (ANM) is a federal agency responsible for the implementation of national policy pertaining to mining.
The Geological Survey of Brazil provides basic geological information required for the management and rational exploitation of the country's mineral resources. The survey department also performs geological surveying, scientific and technical research and studies in the fields of geology, geophysics, geochemistry, geochronology, marine geology, paleontology and remote sensing. Various taxes, including corporate income tax and withholding tax, among others, are applicable to entities in Brazil.
Report Scope
- The report outlines the governing bodies, governing laws, various mineral licenses and fees by and territory
Reasons to Buy
- Enhance your decision-making capability in a more rapid and time sensitive manner
- Find out Brazil's governing bodies, major laws in the industry
- Identify various mineral licenses and fees
- To gain an overview of Brazil's mining fiscal regime
Key Topics Covered:
- Executive summary
- Country overview
- Mineral overview
- Governing bodies
- Mining laws and regulations
- Mineral licenses, rights and obligations
- Mining taxes and royalties
- Sustainable mining practices
- Appendix
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/qcvde7
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.