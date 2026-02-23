Brazil Mining Industry Report 2026: Fiscal Landscape, Regulations, Governance and Sustainability Trends

Dublin, Feb. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Brazil's Mining Fiscal Landscape: Regulations, Governance and Sustainability (2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The report provides a comprehensive coverage on Brazil's mining fiscal regime. The report provides country's overview with macroeconomic performance, corruption index, and mineral overview. It also provides a comprehensive coverage on the country's mining regulatory bodies, laws, mining licenses and fees, as well as taxes and royalties. The report further provides Brazil's sustainable mining practices covering its climate targets



Brazil has large reserves of key metals such as aluminum, iron ore, niobium and nickel. It is also a leading producer of precious metals such as gold and notable presence in platinum market.



Brazil's Ministry of Mines and Energy (MME) is responsible for the development of science and technology. Geology, mineral and energy resources, hydropower, mining and metallurgy, oil, fuel and electricity are the primary areas of concern for the MME. The National Mining Agency (ANM) is a federal agency responsible for the implementation of national policy pertaining to mining.



The Geological Survey of Brazil provides basic geological information required for the management and rational exploitation of the country's mineral resources. The survey department also performs geological surveying, scientific and technical research and studies in the fields of geology, geophysics, geochemistry, geochronology, marine geology, paleontology and remote sensing. Various taxes, including corporate income tax and withholding tax, among others, are applicable to entities in Brazil.



Report Scope

The report outlines the governing bodies, governing laws, various mineral licenses and fees by and territory

Key Topics Covered:

Executive summary

Country overview

Mineral overview

Governing bodies

Mining laws and regulations

Mineral licenses, rights and obligations

Mining taxes and royalties

Sustainable mining practices

Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/qcvde7

