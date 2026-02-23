Middle East Energy Transition Sectors and Companies Driving Developments Report 2026-2030: Low-carbon Hydrogen Capacity is Expected to Grow at a CAGR of 48%, Across ~84 Projects

Dublin, Feb. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Middle East Energy Transition - Sectors and Companies Driving Development - 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Middle East continues to be dominated by traditional fossil fuels. However, countries are shifting their energy strategies away from oil-fired generation towards a power mix dominated by gas and renewables. Whilst the region has abundant natural gas reserves, balancing the dynamic between exports and domestic supply will be crucial for its energy security.



Despite the region's continued reliance on thermal power, renewable technologies are rapidly scaling due to climate ambitions and energy and economic diversification strategies. As countries in the region expand their renewable energy capacities, the deployment of energy storage technologies will be crucial to mitigate the intermittency of renewables and ensure grid stability. However, energy storage currently remains an emerging technology with capacity concentrated in Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and Israel.

Electric vehicle penetration in the Middle East saw a sharp increase in penetration in 2024. Despite previous low adoption rates, driven by insufficient charging infrastructure and price disparity with ICE vehicles, government targets and regulations are supporting development.

Given the role of the Middle East in the aviation industry, significant investment is being made to position the region as a hub for SAF production.

Due to its extensive fossil fuel production, CCUS has the potential to play a key role in the decarbonization of the Middle East. The region's CCUS capacity is set to grow at a CAGR of 32% between 2026 and 2030.

Low-carbon hydrogen plays a key role in many Middle Eastern nations' economic diversification strategies. Many countries are looking to leverage the region's existing oil and gas infrastructure and expertise, and its vast natural gas and renewable resources, to establish themselves as key global export hubs for low-carbon hydrogen.



Key Highlights

By 2035, renewables are set to reach a 21% share of the power mix, an increase from its 6% share in 2025. Solar PV, alone, is set to account for 18% of the power mix driven by developers such as Acwa Power.

Given the role of the Middle East in the aviation industry, significant investment is being made to position the region as a hub for SAF production.

At present, all 10 of its active and upcoming projects are focusing their capacity on SAFs, with production forecasted to reach 516mmgy by 2030.

The region's CCUS capacity is set to grow at a CAGR of 32% between 2026 and 2030, with enhanced oil recovery a key driver of this growth in the near term due to its revenue-generating potential for the oil industry.

From 2026 to 2030, the Middle East's low-carbon hydrogen capacity is expected to grow at a CAGR of 48%, across ~84 projects.

Report Scope

Middle Eastern leaders in energy transition technologies, Country net-zero targets, renewable power capacity and generation, decommissioning of thermal power, natural gas reserves, major players in renewable energy, energy storage capacity, major players in energy storage, electric vehicle outlook, renewable refinery outlook, CCUS outlook, largest upcoming carbon capture projects, hydrogen policies, low-carbon hydrogen outlook, regional breakdown of hydrogen capacity, breakdown of hydrogen by end-product, largest upcoming low-carbon hydrogen projects

Reasons to Buy

Assess the current regional emissions, thermal and renewable capacity, and generation share, and identify which countries are driving the energy transition in the Middle East

Identify market trends within the industry, including expected 2030 capacities for a range of technologies

Identify who the leading countries and regional players are in renewable energy capacity and energy transition technologies, such as hydrogen and CCUS

Understand the legislative framework laid out by the region's governments aimed at accelerating the region's decarbonization and energy transition

Key Topics Covered:

Overview

Executive summary

Sector grid and leaders in the Middle East

Power Mix

Regional net-zero and renewable energy targets

Power capacity and generation share outlooks

Middle Eastern countries' renewable generation share

Thermal power: upcoming and decommissioning capacity

Regional natural gas outlook

Major players in renewable power

Major EPC and equipment manufacturers for solar and wind

Energy Storage

Middle East energy storage outlook

Major players in energy storage in the Middle East

Electric Vehicles

Middle East electric vehicles outlook

Renewable Refineries

Middle East renewable refinery outlook

CCUS

CCUS outlook in the Middle East

The Middle East's largest upcoming carbon capture projects

Hydrogen

Hydrogen policies and initiatives

Hydrogen outlook in the Middle East

Regional breakdown of hydrogen capacity

Breakdown of regional hydrogen capacity by end-product

The Middle East's largest upcoming low-carbon hydrogen projects

Companies Featured

Acwa Power

Badeel

Iran Water and Power Resources

Saudi Electricity Company

Doral Group

BYD

Tesla

Volkswagen

X2E

Nordic Electrofuel

Mercantile & Maritime

QatarEnergy

Saudi Aramco

ADNOC

EnBW Energy Solutions

Masdar

ADQ

ACME Cleantech Solutions

Nama Power and Water Procurement

MEW Kuwait

EDF

Dubai Electricity & Water Authority

Saudi Power Procurement

Nama Group

Marubeni

Abdulaziz Alajlan Sons for Trading & Real Estate Investments

Korea Electric Power

EtihadWE

Larsen & Toubro

Power Construction Corporation of China

China Energy Engineering Corp

China National Machinery Industry

Air Products and Chemicals

Multi Nova Contracting

Shanghai Electric Group

Northwest Electric Power Design Institute

Guangdong Power Engineering Corp

Cox Energy SAB de CV

JinkoSolar Holding

JA Solar Technology

LONGi Green Energy Technology

Trina Solar

Tongwei

Chint Group

Yingli Green Energy

First Solar

Jolywood Sunwatt

Zhejiang Chint Electrics

Vestas Wind Systems

Elecnor

Shanxi Electric Power Engineering

General Electric

Doosan Enerbility

Siemens Energy

Safa Nicu Sepahan

Nasb Niroo

Envision Energy

Goldwind Science & Technology

Zheijang Windey Wind Generating Engineering

MAPNA group

Villas Wind Technology

Xiangtan Electric Manufacturing

Nordex

Neom

Ormat Technologies

Alfanar Group

State Grid Corporation of China

Shikun & Binui

Kharafi National

TSK Group

AFCON Holdings

Xiamen Hithium Energy Storage Technology

Sungrow Power Supply

NGK Insulators

Caterpillar

Brenmiller Energy

Shenzhen GSL Tech

GenCell

Ceer Motors

Emirates

Etihad

Qatar Airways

MENA Biofuels

TotalEnergies

SATORP

Occidental Petroleum

Daesung Group

ExxonMobil

Hanwha Corp

HD Hyundai Co

Itochu Corp

Korea Gas Corp

LG Corp

Samsung C&T Corp

SK Innovation Co

Sojitz Corp

Sumitomo Corp

Sinopec

ConocoPhillips

Eni SpA

Shell

Lukoil Oil

PTT Public Co

Tospoe

OQ SAOC

Amarenco Solar

H2 Global Energy

Actis Corp

Fortescue Future Industries

Blue Power Partners

CIP

Electirc Power Development Co

Yamna

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/9e9juj

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.