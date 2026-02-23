Middle East Energy Transition Sectors and Companies Driving Developments Report 2026-2030: Low-carbon Hydrogen Capacity is Expected to Grow at a CAGR of 48%, Across ~84 Projects

Dublin, Feb. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Middle East Energy Transition - Sectors and Companies Driving Development - 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Middle East continues to be dominated by traditional fossil fuels. However, countries are shifting their energy strategies away from oil-fired generation towards a power mix dominated by gas and renewables. Whilst the region has abundant natural gas reserves, balancing the dynamic between exports and domestic supply will be crucial for its energy security.
Despite the region's continued reliance on thermal power, renewable technologies are rapidly scaling due to climate ambitions and energy and economic diversification strategies. As countries in the region expand their renewable energy capacities, the deployment of energy storage technologies will be crucial to mitigate the intermittency of renewables and ensure grid stability. However, energy storage currently remains an emerging technology with capacity concentrated in Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and Israel.
Electric vehicle penetration in the Middle East saw a sharp increase in penetration in 2024. Despite previous low adoption rates, driven by insufficient charging infrastructure and price disparity with ICE vehicles, government targets and regulations are supporting development.
Given the role of the Middle East in the aviation industry, significant investment is being made to position the region as a hub for SAF production.
Due to its extensive fossil fuel production, CCUS has the potential to play a key role in the decarbonization of the Middle East. The region's CCUS capacity is set to grow at a CAGR of 32% between 2026 and 2030.
Low-carbon hydrogen plays a key role in many Middle Eastern nations' economic diversification strategies. Many countries are looking to leverage the region's existing oil and gas infrastructure and expertise, and its vast natural gas and renewable resources, to establish themselves as key global export hubs for low-carbon hydrogen.
Key Highlights
- By 2035, renewables are set to reach a 21% share of the power mix, an increase from its 6% share in 2025. Solar PV, alone, is set to account for 18% of the power mix driven by developers such as Acwa Power.
- At present, all 10 of its active and upcoming projects are focusing their capacity on SAFs, with production forecasted to reach 516mmgy by 2030.
- The region's CCUS capacity is set to grow at a CAGR of 32% between 2026 and 2030, with enhanced oil recovery a key driver of this growth in the near term due to its revenue-generating potential for the oil industry.
- From 2026 to 2030, the Middle East's low-carbon hydrogen capacity is expected to grow at a CAGR of 48%, across ~84 projects.
- Middle Eastern leaders in energy transition technologies, Country net-zero targets, renewable power capacity and generation, decommissioning of thermal power, natural gas reserves, major players in renewable energy, energy storage capacity, major players in energy storage, electric vehicle outlook, renewable refinery outlook, CCUS outlook, largest upcoming carbon capture projects, hydrogen policies, low-carbon hydrogen outlook, regional breakdown of hydrogen capacity, breakdown of hydrogen by end-product, largest upcoming low-carbon hydrogen projects
Key Topics Covered:
- Overview
- Executive summary
- Sector grid and leaders in the Middle East
- Power Mix
- Regional net-zero and renewable energy targets
- Power capacity and generation share outlooks
- Middle Eastern countries' renewable generation share
- Thermal power: upcoming and decommissioning capacity
- Regional natural gas outlook
- Major players in renewable power
- Major EPC and equipment manufacturers for solar and wind
- Energy Storage
- Middle East energy storage outlook
- Major players in energy storage in the Middle East
- Electric Vehicles
- Middle East electric vehicles outlook
- Renewable Refineries
- Middle East renewable refinery outlook
- CCUS
- CCUS outlook in the Middle East
- The Middle East's largest upcoming carbon capture projects
- Hydrogen
- Hydrogen policies and initiatives
- Hydrogen outlook in the Middle East
- Regional breakdown of hydrogen capacity
- Breakdown of regional hydrogen capacity by end-product
- The Middle East's largest upcoming low-carbon hydrogen projects
Companies Featured
- Acwa Power
- Badeel
- Iran Water and Power Resources
- Saudi Electricity Company
- Doral Group
- BYD
- Tesla
- Volkswagen
- X2E
- Nordic Electrofuel
- Mercantile & Maritime
- QatarEnergy
- Saudi Aramco
- ADNOC
- EnBW Energy Solutions
- Masdar
- ADQ
- ACME Cleantech Solutions
- Nama Power and Water Procurement
- MEW Kuwait
- EDF
- Dubai Electricity & Water Authority
- Saudi Power Procurement
- Nama Group
- Marubeni
- Abdulaziz Alajlan Sons for Trading & Real Estate Investments
- Korea Electric Power
- EtihadWE
- Larsen & Toubro
- Power Construction Corporation of China
- China Energy Engineering Corp
- China National Machinery Industry
- Air Products and Chemicals
- Multi Nova Contracting
- Shanghai Electric Group
- Northwest Electric Power Design Institute
- Guangdong Power Engineering Corp
- Cox Energy SAB de CV
- JinkoSolar Holding
- JA Solar Technology
- LONGi Green Energy Technology
- Trina Solar
- Tongwei
- Chint Group
- Yingli Green Energy
- First Solar
- Jolywood Sunwatt
- Zhejiang Chint Electrics
- Vestas Wind Systems
- Elecnor
- Shanxi Electric Power Engineering
- General Electric
- Doosan Enerbility
- Siemens Energy
- Safa Nicu Sepahan
- Nasb Niroo
- Envision Energy
- Goldwind Science & Technology
- Zheijang Windey Wind Generating Engineering
- MAPNA group
- Villas Wind Technology
- Xiangtan Electric Manufacturing
- Nordex
- Neom
- Ormat Technologies
- Alfanar Group
- State Grid Corporation of China
- Shikun & Binui
- Kharafi National
- TSK Group
- AFCON Holdings
- Xiamen Hithium Energy Storage Technology
- Sungrow Power Supply
- NGK Insulators
- Caterpillar
- Brenmiller Energy
- Shenzhen GSL Tech
- GenCell
- Ceer Motors
- Emirates
- Etihad
- Qatar Airways
- MENA Biofuels
- TotalEnergies
- SATORP
- Occidental Petroleum
- Daesung Group
- ExxonMobil
- Hanwha Corp
- HD Hyundai Co
- Itochu Corp
- Korea Gas Corp
- LG Corp
- Samsung C&T Corp
- SK Innovation Co
- Sojitz Corp
- Sumitomo Corp
- Sinopec
- ConocoPhillips
- Eni SpA
- Shell
- Lukoil Oil
- PTT Public Co
- Tospoe
- OQ SAOC
- Amarenco Solar
- H2 Global Energy
- Actis Corp
- Fortescue Future Industries
- Blue Power Partners
- CIP
- Electirc Power Development Co
- Yamna
