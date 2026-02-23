Surface Mining Equipment Industry Report 2025: Fleet to Reach 238,776 Units, Truck Segment, Particularly Smaller Short-Lifecycle Models, Expected to Drive the Largest Share of Expansion

Dublin, Feb. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Surface Mining Equipment: Populations & Forecasts to 2030 (2025 Update)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The report provides detailed data and forecasts for six types of major surface mining equipment: trucks, hydraulic excavators, shovels, loaders, dozers and graders. The data is based on the analyst's extensive mine-site research and equipment models to generate a complete view of equipment counts globally, with breakdowns by each major region and key mining country, and also by major commodity - including coal, iron ore, copper and gold.



The total number of trucks, hydraulic excavators, rope shovels, wheel loaders, motor graders and dozers across all operating mines (including those in care and maintenance), excluding quarries, at the end of 2025 was estimated at 240,313. The largest share of machines is in Asia Pacific, at 60%, dominated by China, followed by the Middle East & Africa at 9%. Including only active fleet, this figure was 216,615.



With steady growth in output, as more mines ramp up and come on stream, the total number of active machines is forecast to rise to 238,776 by 2030, a CAGR of 2% from 2025 to 2030. The largest contributor to this growth will be trucks, and particularly the smaller sized trucks with shorter lifespans.



Of the total, the largest share is accounted for by trucks at 62%. Of these the most popular payload sizes are in the range of < 50 Ton trucks (36%), with 34% in 100-199 Ton trucks. Next most numerous are dozers accounting for 14% of machines, ahead of hydraulic excavators/shovels at 11%.



Report Scope

Global, with breakdowns of equipment counts by region (Asia Pacific, Australasia, Europe, Former Soviet Union, Middle East & Africa, North America, South & Central America) and major mining countries, such as Australia, Canada, Chile, China, India, Indonesia, Peru, Russia, South Africa and the USA. Data is also split into total populations and those that are active, and market shares are provided for the leading OEMs by type of machine and by region.

Reasons to Buy

Assess the current populations of each major type of equipment by country and region, and by key commodity (coal, iron ore, gold and copper)

Predict counts of each machine through to 2030

Analyse the key OEMs in each segment and region

View counts of trucks by payload, plus numbers of autonomous and electric vehicles View counts of hydraulic excavators/shovels by bucket payload and operating weight category

Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Global Surface Mining Machinery Populations by Type and Region



3 Mining Trucks



4 Excavators & Hydraulic Shovels



5 Electric Shovels



6 Loaders



7 Dozers



8 Graders



9 Leading OEMs

Caterpillar

Komatsu

Liebherr

Volvo

Hitachi

BEML Belaz Tonly

