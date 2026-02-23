New, Patent-Pending Tubing Anchor Catcher Now Available from TechTAC

VERNAL, Utah, Feb. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TechTAC®, a premier provider of tubing anchors for the oilfield, today announced the general availability of a new tubing anchor catcher (TAC) that combines a slim design with a full bore internal diameter (ID) to boost production and mitigate gas interference in 5.5” wells with 2-7/8” tubing. Early adopters of the patent-pending Slimline® Full Bore TAC have reported significant gains in production – up to 100 percent – as well as improved pump fillage and gas discharge, just by replacing the tubing anchor.

For years the original Slimline TAC has helped engineers and operators improve efficiency and lower lifting costs by providing up to 245 percent more flow-by area than a standard B2 TAC. However, in the past, if a 5.5” well were using 2-7/8” tubing to support a large pump, a Slimline TAC would have to be placed below the seat nipple because of the anchor’s reduced ID.

The design of the new Slimline Full Bore TAC combines a full bore ID (2.4” on the 5.5” anchor) with an outside diameter (OD) similar to the original Slimline TAC. This combination allows the anchor to be placed above the seat nipple in 2-7/8” tubing with a large pump running through it.

Early Adopter Success

One early adopter of the Slimline Full Bore TAC, an independent E&P company operating in the DJ Basin, saw significant improvements in three mature wells after running the new anchor. According to a production superintendent, “We have had good luck with the Slimline Full Bore TACs so far. They work well for gas interference issues in our wells…. We’ve seen a 25- to 30-percent increase in the volume of gas being discharged on the surface. [And] all three wells went from producing roughly 40 barrels per day to approximately 80 barrels per day – a 100 percent increase.”

Though the results of deploying the Slimline Full Bore TAC will vary depending on the unique circumstances of each well, the anchor gives engineers new flexibility as they design downhole tool strings. To learn more, visit techtac.com/full-bore.

