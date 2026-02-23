Macau Construction Industry Report 2025: Output Contracted by 12.2% in 2025 and is Projected to Decline Further by 1.6% in 2026 - Forecast to 2029

Dublin, Feb. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Macau Construction Market Size, Trends, and Forecasts by Sector - Commercial, Industrial, Infrastructure, Energy and Utilities, Institutional and Residential Market Analysis to 2029 (H2 2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The construction industry in Macau is estimated to contract by 12.2% in real terms in 2025 and 1.4% in 2026, owing to high base effect, a decline in building permits issued, and rife political instability domestically.

According to the Direccao dos Servicos de Estatistica e Census (DSEC), the total value of domestic loans provided to the private sector for construction and public works fell by 7% in the first nine months of 2025, declining from MOP60.6 billion ($7.6 billion) in January-September 2024 to MOP56.3 billion ($7.1 billion) in January-September 2025.

The number of people employed in the construction industry declined by 10.8% in the first nine months of 2025, falling from 26,300 in January-September 2024 to 23,466 in January-September 2025. In 2024, the average number of people employed in the industry declined by 6.5%, according to the DSEC.



Over the remainder of the forecast period, the construction industry in Macau is estimated to register an average annual growth rate of 4.4% from 2027 to 2029, supported by investments in transport, electricity, and housing infrastructure projects. In July 2025, Macau's Legislative Assembly passed the landmark Investment Funds Law (IFL), set to take effect from January 1st, 2026, as a major step in the Macau SAR (Special Administrative Region) "1 + 4" economic diversification strategy.

The law modernizes Macau's investment fund regime by expanding fund types, removing entry barriers, enhancing investor protection, and aligning regulations with global standards. It introduces public and private funds, allows new organizational forms like limited partnerships, and streamlines cross-border fund activities. The IFL also abolishes previous minimum investor and subscription thresholds, reduces supervisory fees, and enables fund managers to offer a wider range of services.

These changes are expected to attract both local and international fund sponsors, boost asset management, and foster financial innovation in Macau. For the construction industry, this law will stimulate demand for financial hubs and infrastructure projects, leading to increased investment in infrastructure developments and supporting long-term growth in the industry.

