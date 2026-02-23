Zambia Construction Industry Report 2025: Output to Rebound at an AAGR of 4.2% During 2026-2029 After a Marginal Decline of 0.4% in 2025, Supported by Investments in Transport, Renewables, and Mining

Dublin, Feb. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Zambia Construction Market Size, Trends, and Forecasts by Sector - Commercial, Industrial, Infrastructure, Energy and Utilities, Institutional and Residential Market Analysis to 2029 (H2 2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The construction industry in Zambia was expected to decline marginally by 0.4% in real terms in 2025, owing to a decline in advancement of loans for real estate sector, an increase in external debt, coupled with a decline in copper output.

According to the Ministry of Finance, the value of loans issued for the real estate industry fell by 5.7% Year-on-Year (YoY) in the first seven months of 2025, preceded by an annual decline of 1.1% in 2024. According to the Zambia Statistics Agency, the construction industry's value-add declined by 1% YoY in Q2 2025, preceded by a Y-o-Y decline of 11.1% in Q1 2025 and growth of 2.8% in Q4 2024.

Furthermore, in November 2025, the Ministry of Mines and Minerals Development reported that Zambia's copper output fell in the second quarter of 2025, raising concerns about meeting the target of 1 million metric tons in 2025. In Q2 2025, production is estimated at 215,644 tons, a decrease of 4% compared to the previous quarter.



Over the remainder of the forecast period, the construction industry is expected to expand at an annual average growth rate of 4.2% during 2026-29, supported by investments in the development of transport, renewable energy, and mining projects, coupled with National Energy Advancement and Transformation Program (NEAT), which targets improvements in Zambia's electricity sector by 2033.

The program, with an investment of ZMK17.4 billion ($700 million), aims to improve the financial sustainability, reliability, and resilience of the Zambian government's power utility, ZESCO, while attracting private investment. Under the first phase of the program, a grant of ZMK2.5 billion ($100 million) was approved, which is scheduled for disbursement between 2024 and 2026 to strengthen ZESCO's financial performance, improve operational reliability, and enhance electrification funding for the Rural Electrification Authority (REA).

Additionally, the program will support the development of various non-hydropower renewable energy projects, furthering Zambia's energy diversification and sustainability objectives. In line with this, in August 2025, ZESCO Limited, and the Anzana Electric Group, a South African energy company announced a plan to invest ZMK7.5 billion ($300 million) for expansion of electricity access along the Zambian stretch of the Lobito Corridor, which is set to deliver first-time grid connections to nearly two million people by 2030.

Report Scope

Historical (2020-2024) and forecast (2025-2029) valuations of the construction industry in Zambia, featuring details of key growth drivers.

Segmentation by sector (commercial, industrial, infrastructure, energy and utilities, institutional and residential) and by sub-sector

Analysis of the mega-project pipeline, including breakdowns by development stage across all sectors, and projected spending on projects in the existing pipeline.

Listings of major projects, in addition to details of leading contractors and consultants

Reasons to Buy

Identify and evaluate market opportunities using our standardized valuation and forecasting methodologies

Assess market growth potential at a micro-level with over 600 time-series data forecasts

Understand the latest industry and market trends

Formulate and validate business strategies using the analyst's critical and actionable insight

Assess business risks, including cost, regulatory and competitive pressures

Evaluate competitive risk and success factors

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Construction Industry: At-a-Glance



3. Latest news and developments



4. Project analytics



5. Construction Market Data



6. Risk Profile



7. Appendix

List of Tables

Table 1: Construction Industry Key Data

Table 2: Zambia, Top Construction Projects by Value

Table 3: Zambia, Construction Output Value (Real, $ Million)

Table 4: Zambia, Construction Output Value (Nominal, ZMK Million)

Table 5: the analyst Construction Market Definitions

Table 6: Risk Dimensions

Table 7: Ratings, Scores and Definitions



List of Figures

Figure 1: Zambia, Construction Output Value (Real, $ Million, 2022 Prices and Exchange Rate), 2020-29 7

Figure 2: Zambia, Construction Output Value, by Sector (Real, $ Million), 2020-29 7

Figure 3: Sub-Saharan Africa, Construction Output (Real % Change), 2023-29

Figure 4: Zambia, Construction Output by Sector (Real % Change), 2023-25 and 2026-29

Figure 5: Zambia, Construction Value-Add (ZMK Million, 2010 Constant Prices)

Figure 6: Zambia, Total Loan Issued to Private Sector for Construction Industry (ZMK, Million)

Figure 7: Zambia, Total Loan Issued to Private Sector for Real Estate Industry (ZMK, Million)

Figure 8: Zambia, Real Estate Value-Add (ZMK Million, 2010 Constant Prices)

Figure 9: Zambia, Total Export Value (ZMK, Billion)

Figure 10: Zambia, Wholesale and Retail Value-Add (ZMK Million, 2010 Constant Prices)

Figure 11: Zambia, Accommodation and Food Services Value-Add (ZMK Million, 2010 Constant Prices)

Figure 12: Zambia, Education Value-Add (ZMK Million, 2010 Constant Prices)

Figure 13: Zambia, Human health and social work activities Value-Add (ZMK Million, 2010 Constant Prices)

Figure 14: Zambia, Construction Projects Pipeline, Value by Stage ($ Million)





For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ckybmx

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.