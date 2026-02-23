Ethiopia Construction industry Report 2025: Output to Grow at an AAGR of 7.8% During 2026-2029 After Growth of 9% Growth in 2025

Dublin, Feb. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Ethiopia Construction Market Size, Trends, and Forecasts by Sector - Commercial, Industrial, Infrastructure, Energy and Utilities, Institutional and Residential Market Analysis to 2029 (H2 2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Construction industry in Ethiopia to expand in real terms by 9% in 2025, driven by an increase in the budgetary allocations, coupled with investment in transport infrastructure and renewable energy projects.

Earlier, in July 2025, Ethiopia's House of People's Representatives approved the budget for the 2018 Ethiopian Fiscal Year (from July 8, 2025, to July 7th, 2026). As part of the latest budget, the total government expenditure is estimated to increase by 98.5%, from ETB971.2 billion ($7.3 billion) in the FY2024-25 Budget to ETB1.93 trillion ($14.6 billion) in FY2025-26. The budget prioritizes support for low-income groups through targeted investments in infrastructure, education, agriculture, health, and regional development.

Furthermore, in June 2025, the National Bank of Ethiopia (NBE) opened its banking sector to foreign investors, marking a significant overhaul of its financial system. This will fasten the process of approval of banking licenses in Ethiopia for the foreign institutions and investors. This might spark investors' confidence to undertake new development projects in the country. However, in the short-term, the construction industry is expected to face downside risks, amid low energy exports, weak currency and escalating rift with Eritrea as Ethiopia is seeking direct access to the Red Sea.



Ethiopia's construction industry is expected to grow at an average annual rate of 7.8% from 2026 to 2029, driven by investments in transport infrastructure, industrial, nuclear and renewable energy projects. In September 2025, Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed announced a ETB4 trillion ($30 billion) infrastructure initiative that encompasses construction of oil refinery, a gas facility, a new airport and housing facilities.

As part of this initiative, in the same month, the Prime Minister announced a plan to construct two nuclear power units each having a capacity of 1.2GW. The units are slated to become operational between 2032 and 2034. The initiative also includes a target of constructing 1.5 million housing units by 2031.

Growth over the forecast period will also be supported by the implementation of the government's ten-year strategic development plan (2021-30) that aims to increase electricity service coverage from 44% in 2019 to 100% by 2030 and expand power generation capacity from 4.2GW to 17.2GW. Forecast period growth in the Ethiopian road construction industry will also be supported by the government's plan to expand the national road network to 245,000km by 2032, compared to 142,500 as of August 2024.

