Dream Kitchen and Bath Announces Remodeling Services as Northern Virginia Home Values Rise 7.31%

Dream Kitchen and Bath, a full-service design and build remodeling company serving Northern Virginia, announces its comprehensive renovation services at a time when the regional median sold price reached $729,710 in 2024, a 7.31% increase year-over-year, according to the Northern Virginia Association of Realtors (NVAR) and Bright MLS.

The company provides integrated kitchen remodeling and bathroom remodeling solutions across Manassas, Gainesville, Haymarket, Bristow, Woodbridge, Centreville, Fairfax and surrounding communities. With rising property values and strong buyer demand in the region, kitchen and bathroom renovations rank among the higher-return interior improvements in the DC metro market, according to Remodeling Magazine's Cost vs. Value Report. Minor kitchen remodels recoup 75 to 80% of cost at resale in Northern Virginia, while bathroom remodels return 60 to 70%, among the highest ROI interior renovations in the area.

"Rising home values in Northern Virginia have led more homeowners to evaluate renovation projects as part of their long-term property planning," said Dream Kitchen and Bath's chief executive officer. "With home values in Northern Virginia rising 7.31% in 2024 and strong buyer demand continuing, well-executed kitchen and bathroom remodeling not only enhance daily living but also position properties competitively when it comes time to sell."

Dream Kitchen and Bath manages design, planning, permitting, material selection, construction and installation under one project team, eliminating the need for homeowners to coordinate multiple vendors while ensuring consistent execution and reduced project delays. The company backs every renovation with a seven-year labor warranty. With more than 20 years of industry experience and thousands of completed projects, the company employs licensed and insured professionals and maintains material partnerships with suppliers including Cambria, Silestone and MSI.

The Manassas housing market offers particular advantages for renovation investments. Located 30 miles from Washington, D.C., with VRE commuter rail access, Manassas provides housing costs 25 to 35 percent lower than inner suburbs like Fairfax, Arlington, and Alexandria. This affordability, combined with steady appreciation, creates favorable conditions for home improvement investments that align with the 30 percent budgeting rule, which suggests homeowners spend no more than 30 percent of home value on total renovations.

Dream Kitchen and Bath specializes in custom kitchen cabinetry, bathroom renovations, basement finishing, home additions, outdoor kitchens, and deck and patio installations. At its showroom located at 12109 Cadet Ct in Manassas, homeowners can review premium materials and design inspirations. Dedicated to craftsmanship, innovation, and value-driven remodeling, the remodeler helps Northern Virginia homeowners reimagine their spaces and enhance their home's long-term worth.

