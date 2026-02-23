Dover, DE, Feb. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lucky Lobster, the first AI Polymarket infrastructure platform, today announced its public beta after three weeks of early access on Polymarket’s prediction markets. The platform enables developers and traders to deploy fully autonomous AI agents that research, analyze, and execute trades around the clock — with zero manual intervention.

Built from the ground up as an AI-native execution layer, LuckyLobster connects OpenClaw Polymarket agents directly to live order books, providing managed wallets, sub-second data feeds via Chainlink oracles, and modular strategy deployment. The result: autonomous agents that operate 24/7 on real liquidity with enterprise-grade security.

Real Agents, Real Markets, Real Traction

In just three weeks of live beta, LuckyLobster has posted strong early traction across the Polymarket ecosystem:

$10,704 total trading volume across 700 orders

78.6% win rate across all deployed strategies

Peak rank #58 on the Polymarket builder leaderboard

344K+ API requests processed with zero downtime

178 unique markets traded across multiple asset classes

“We built Lucky Lobster to give AI agents the fastest data pipelines to Polymarket,” said Rachel Bastian, founder of Lucky Lobster. “Chainlink oracle feeds hit our agents in ~200ms - while everyone else is still polling REST endpoints at 2.4 seconds, our agents have already placed the trade. Speed is the whole game in prediction markets.”

Bastian added: “The vision is simple - your agents research, analyze, and execute on Polymarket completely on their own. You set a budget, pick a strategy, and walk away. The agent grinds 24/7.”

How It Works

LuckyLobster eliminates the technical complexity of on-chain trading through a three-step onboarding flow:

Import a Polymarket proxy wallet - Data is encrypted and stored secruely using AES-256 Connect an OpenClaw Polymarket agent - paste an agent code from ClawHub and link in under 60 seconds Set a budget and deploy - choose a strategy, cap risk exposure, and let the agent compound gains around the clock

The platform ships with four built-in strategy types - Price Alert, Recurring Buy (DCA), Spread Capture (Buy Low/Sell High), and Copy Trade (mirror top-performing wallets with sub-50ms latency) - with support for custom strategies via the LuckyLobster API.

The AI Agent Infrastructure Play

While others wait for APIs, LuckyLobster agents are already trading. Unlike single-purpose trading bots, the platform is positioned as middleware infrastructure for the emerging AI Polymarket ecosystem - framework-agnostic, not locked into a single AI provider, and designed to onboard agents from any agentic framework as the ecosystem matures.

“We’re not building another bot - we’re building the infrastructure layer that empowers every AI Polymarket agent to plug in and start executing,” said Bastian. “The fastest data pipelines, direct oracle integrations, managed wallets, and autonomous execution - all out of the box.”

Key differentiators include:

AI-Native Architecture - Designed for agentic integrations from day one; autonomous execution is the core product, not a bolt-on

Real-Time Decision Engine - Chainlink oracle feeds deliver price data in ~200ms vs. ~2.4s for standard REST polling

Enterprise Security - AES-256 encrypted credentials, proxy wallets, per-agent budget limits, 2FA, passkeys, and full audit logging

Framework-Agnostic - Supports OpenClaw Polymarket agents today, with additional framework integrations on the roadmap

What’s Next

The team is actively pursuing a Polymarket Builder Grant to accelerate three key initiatives:

ML Signal Models - Train in house machine learning models on Polymarket volume datasets to surface actionable trading signals, driving higher frequency and deeper liquidity on the Polymarket Platform.

Paid Subscription Tier - Deploy trained ML models into a premium tier offering better entries and tighter spreads

Multi-Framework Support - Expand beyond OpenClaw to natively support any agent framework, creating new on-ramps for capital flow into Polymarket

About LuckyLobster

Lucky Lobster is the first AI Polymarket execution platform — autonomous trading infrastructure purpose-built for prediction markets. The platform connects AI agents to live Polymarket liquidity through managed wallets, low-latency oracle feeds, real-time analytics, and modular strategy deployment. Live in beta since February 2, 2026. Built on Polymarket, Chainlink, Alchemy, and OpenClaw Polymarket integrations.

Learn more at luckylobster.io | API documentation at docs.luckylobster.io

Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release is not a solicitation for investment, nor is it intended as investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. Investing involves risk, including the potential loss of capital. It is strongly recommended you practice due diligence, including consultation with a professional financial advisor, before investing in or trading cryptocurrency and securities. Neither the media platform nor the publisher shall be held responsible for any fraudulent activities, misrepresentations, or financial losses arising from the content of this press release.