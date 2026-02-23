Virtuix to Host Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2026 Results Conference Call on Thursday, March 5, 2026 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time

AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Virtuix Inc. (NASDAQ: VTIX), a leading developer of full-body virtual reality systems, will hold a conference call on Thursday, March 5, 2026 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern time to discuss its results for the third quarter of fiscal year 2026 ended December 31, 2025. Virtuix will also provide updates on joining the Made for Meta program enabling Omni One’s compatibility with Meta Quest headsets and games, recent expansion of Omni One sales to Europe, integration of AI-driven Gaussian splatting technology into its Virtual Terrain Walk (VTW) system, and other initiatives and anticipated milestones. A press release detailing these results will be issued prior to the call.

Jan Goetgeluk, Virtuix’s Chief Executive Officer and Chairman, and Thomas McGinnis, Chief Financial Officer, will host the conference call, followed by a question-and-answer period. The conference call will be accompanied by a presentation, which can be viewed during the webcast or accessed following the call via the investor relations section of the Company’s website here.

To access the call, please use the following information:

Date: Thursday, March 5, 2026 Time: 8:30 a.m. Eastern time (5:30 a.m. Pacific time) Dial-in: 1-877-425-9470 International Dial-in: 1-201-389-0878 Conference Code: 13758872 Webcast: https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1753424&tp_key=3f04306bbb



A telephone replay will be available approximately three hours after the call and will run through March 19, 2026, by dialing 1-844-512-2921 from the U.S., or 1-412-317-6671 from international locations, and entering replay pin number: 13758872. The replay can also be viewed through the webcast link above, and the presentation utilized during the call will be available on the Company’s investor relations website here.

On January 27, 2026, Virtuix was listed and began trading on the Global Market tier of The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC under the ticker symbol “VTIX.”

About Virtuix

Virtuix Inc. (NASDAQ: VTIX) is a leading manufacturer of full-body virtual reality systems for consumer, enterprise, and defense markets. The company's premier portfolio of "Omni" omni-directional treadmills enables players to walk and run in 360 degrees inside video games and other virtual reality applications. With a commitment to innovation, Virtuix continues to push the boundaries of XR and AI, delivering immersive experiences to users worldwide. For more information, visit virtuix.com.

