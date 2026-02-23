Seismic Therapeutic to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

WATERTOWN, Mass., Feb. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Seismic Therapeutic, Inc., the machine learning immunology company, today announced that company management will participate in the following investor conferences:

TD Cowen 46th Annual Health Care Conference

Date: Monday, March 2, 2026

Location: Boston, MA

Format: 1x1 meetings

Leerink Partners Global Healthcare Conference

Date: Monday, March 9, 2026

Location: Miami Beach, FL

Format: 1x1 meetings

