Southwest Strategies Group Rebrands as Bodewell Group Following Sustained Growth and Strategic Acquisitions

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Southwest Strategies Group has rebranded as Bodewell Group, unifying its family of agencies into a single strategic communications firm and positioning the company for its next chapter of growth.

The United States is undergoing a generational wave of infrastructure investment, with more than $12 trillion in planned improvements reshaping the nation’s water, transportation, energy, technology, and land use systems. Bodewell Group operates at the center of this shift, advising clients across the sectors that drive economic growth and job creation.

“Bodewell Group was built for this moment,” said Chris Wahl, Founder and CEO. “In a period of historic infrastructure expansion, our clients need clarity and alignment. Our expanded capabilities help them secure support, manage risk, and deliver results.”

The firm’s evolution marks the full integration of Southwest Strategies Group and its acquired agencies into a single brand. Effective immediately, all legacy firms will operate exclusively as Bodewell Group. This consolidation follows a period of sustained growth that includes expansion into every major market in California as well as Arizona and Washington state.

Powered by a full suite of communications and advisory services, Bodewell Group is redefining how organizations engage stakeholders, build awareness, and earn acceptance for complex initiatives. Building on decades of trusted relationships, the firm serves public and private sector clients ranging from Fortune 500 and technology companies to government agencies at every level, including water districts and transportation agencies, as well as investor-owned utilities.

“Our new name is intentional,” said Wahl. “We bring the insight and proven playbooks required to move critical initiatives forward and ensure they bode well for our clients.”

Bodewell Group’s roots date back to 2000 when Alan Ziegaus and Wahl co-founded Southwest Strategies and grew it into one of the largest, most respected communications and public affairs agencies on the West Coast. Southwest Strategies Group acquired Katz & Associates in 2023, BergDavis Public Affairs and ColLAborate in 2024, and Kiterocket in 2025. The firm is headquartered in San Diego and has offices in Fresno, Los Angeles, Phoenix, San Francisco and Seattle. The firm has roughly 140 employees.

About Bodewell Group

Bodewell Group is a strategic communications firm advancing the modern building blocks of society, including water, energy, transportation, land, technology, and other key industries. The firm partners with the public and private sector to build awareness, engage stakeholders, and remove barriers to progress on complex infrastructure and technology initiatives. For more information, visit bodewellgroup.com.

