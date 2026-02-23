LifeMD to Report Fourth Quarter 2025 Financial Results on March 9

NEW YORK, Feb. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LifeMD, Inc. (Nasdaq: LFMD), a leading provider of virtual primary care services, announces that it will report financial results for the three and 12 months ended December 31, 2025, after the close of the U.S. financial markets on March 9, 2026, and will host a conference call beginning at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time.

Conference Call & Webcast Details

Date:Monday, March 9th
Time:4:30 p.m. Eastern time
Toll-Free Dial-In:800-343-5172
International Dial-In:203-518-9856
Conference ID:LIFEMD
Live & Archived Webcast:Link
  

About LifeMD, Inc.

LifeMD® is a leading provider of virtual primary care. LifeMD offers telemedicine, access to laboratory and pharmacy services, and specialized treatment across more than 200 conditions, including primary care, men’s and women’s health, weight management, and hormone therapy. The Company leverages a vertically integrated, proprietary digital care platform, a 50-state affiliated medical group, a state-of-the-art affiliated compounding pharmacy, and a U.S.-based patient care center to increase access to high-quality and affordable care. For more information, please visit LifeMD.com.

Investor Contact
Marc Benathen, Chief Financial Officer
marc@lifemd.com

Media Contact
Jessica Friedeman, Chief Marketing and Product Officer
press@lifemd.com


