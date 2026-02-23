LENZ Therapeutics to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LENZ Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: LENZ or “LENZ” or the “Company”), a pharmaceutical company focused on the commercialization of VIZZ® (aceclidine ophthalmologic solution) 1.44%, the first and only FDA-approved aceclidine-based eye drop for the treatment of presbyopia in adults, today announced that company management will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences:

TD Cowen 46th Annual Health Care Conference

Date: March 2, 2026

Location: Boston, MA

Format: Fireside chat at 9:50am ET (live audio webcast) and 1x1 investor meetings

Leerink Partners 2026 Global Healthcare Conference

Date: March 10, 2026

Location: Miami, FL

Format: Fireside chat at 10:00am ET (live audio webcast) and 1x1 investor meetings

Live audio webcasts will also be available on the LENZ Therapeutics website at www.LENZ-tx.com in the Investors & Media section. A replay of the webcasts will be available on the Company’s website for 12 months following the event.

About LENZ Therapeutics

LENZ Therapeutics is a pharmaceutical company focused on the commercialization of VIZZ® (aceclidine ophthalmic solution) 1.44%, the first and only FDA-approved aceclidine-based eye drop for the treatment of presbyopia, a condition impacting an estimated 1.8 billion people globally and 128 million people in the United States. LENZ is commercializing VIZZ in the United States and continues to establish licensing partnerships internationally to provide access to VIZZ globally. LENZ is headquartered in San Diego, California. For more information, visit www.VIZZ.com and www.LENZ-tx.com.

Contacts:

Dan Chevallard

LENZ Therapeutics

IR@LENZ-Tx.com