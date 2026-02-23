Mount Logan Capital Inc. Announces $10 Million Share Repurchase Program

NEW YORK, Feb. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mount Logan Capital Inc. (Nasdaq: MLCI) (“Mount Logan” or the “Company”) today announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program of up to $10 million of the Company’s outstanding common stock through December 31, 2027. The authorization reflects the Company’s continued focus on disciplined capital allocation. It follows the February 2026 completion of its $15 million tender offer, which reduced the Company’s common stock issued and outstanding by approximately 12%.

Under the newly authorized share repurchase program, repurchases may be made from time to time using a variety of methods, which may include open market purchases, privately negotiated transactions, or by other means in accordance with applicable securities laws and subject to market conditions and other factors. The size and timing of any repurchases will be determined by the Company at its discretion and will depend on factors including, but not limited to, prevailing stock prices, general economic and market conditions, along with other considerations. The program does not obligate the Company to repurchase any specific amount of common stock and may be suspended or discontinued at any time.

Ted Goldthorpe, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of Mount Logan, said, “Over the past year, we have taken steps to optimize our capital structure and align resources across the platform. With several of these initiatives now complete, we remain focused on a clear and disciplined capital allocation strategy, balancing growth objectives with prudent risk management, alongside operational execution. With our shares trading below what we believe to be intrinsic value, we see share repurchases as an opportunity to enhance long-term shareholder returns.”

The Company expects to provide additional information regarding its financial results, business outlook and capital allocation strategy when it reports fourth quarter and full year 2025 results in March 2026.

About Mount Logan Capital Inc.

Mount Logan Capital Inc. is an integrated alternative asset management and insurance solutions firm focused on generating durable, fee-based revenue and long-term value creation. The Company leverages differentiated investment strategies alongside permanent insurance capital to deliver attractive, risk-adjusted returns across market cycles.

Through its subsidiaries, Mount Logan Management LLC and Ability Insurance Company, Mount Logan manages and invests across private and public credit markets in North America and the reinsurance of annuity products. This integrated platform is designed to provide stable earnings, downside protection, and a low risk of principal impairment through the credit cycle.

As of September 30, 2025, Mount Logan Capital had over $2.1 billion in assets under management.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release, and oral statements made from time to time by representatives of Mount Logan, may contain statements of a forward-looking nature relating to future events within the meaning of applicable U.S. and Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements may be identified by words such as “anticipates,” “believes,” “could,” “continue,” “estimate,” “expects,” “intends,” “will,” “should,” “may,” “plan,” “predict,” “project,” “would,” “forecasts,” “seeks,” “future,” “proposes,” “target,” “goal,” “objective,” “outlook” and variations of these words or similar expressions (or the negative versions of such words or expressions). Forward-looking statements are not statements of historical fact and reflect Mount Logan’s current views about future events. Such forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements regarding our business strategy and plans, the amount, timing, benefits and other details about repurchases under the share repurchase program, the timing and contents of our fourth quarter and full year 2025 financial results, and other statements that are not historical facts. No assurances can be given that the forward-looking statements contained in this press release will occur as projected, and actual results may differ materially from those projected. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates and assumptions that involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. Forward-looking statements are based on the estimates and opinions of management at the time the statements are made. Readers should carefully review the statements set forth in the reports, which Mount Logan has filed or will file from time to time with the SEC or on SEDAR+ and any risk factors contained in such reports, which may cause results to differ.

Mount Logan does not undertake any obligation, and expressly disclaims any obligation, to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. Any discussion of past performance is not an indication of future results. Investing in financial markets involves a substantial degree of risk. Investors must be able to withstand a total loss of their investment. The information herein is believed to be reliable and has been obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but no representation or warranty is made, expressed or implied, with respect to the fairness, correctness, accuracy, reasonableness or completeness of the information and opinions. The information contained on the website of Mount Logan is not incorporated by reference into this press release. Mount Logan is not responsible for the contents of third-party websites.

