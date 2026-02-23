Beacon Therapeutics to Participate in TD Cowen's 46th Annual Health Care Conference

LONDON and CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Feb. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Beacon Therapeutics Holdings Limited (‘Beacon Therapeutics’ or ‘the Company’), a leading clinical-stage biotechnology company with a mission to save and restore vision in people with rare and prevalent ocular diseases, today announced that Lance Baldo, M.D., Chief Executive Officer of Beacon Therapeutics and other members of the management team, will participate in TD Cowen's 46th Annual Health Care Conference being held March 2-4, 2026 in Boston, MA.

The Company completed enrollment in its pivotal VISTA trial evaluating lead ocular gene therapy candidate, laru-zova, for the treatment of X-linked retinitis pigmentosa (XLRP) in July 2025 and expects twelve-month topline data in the second half of 2026.

Most recently, Beacon announced the closing of an oversubscribed Series C financing for over $75 Million, and that it treated the first patient in its LANDSCAPE clinical trial evaluating the safety of bilateral administration of laru-zova for patients with XLRP.

About Beacon Therapeutics

Beacon Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to saving and restoring sight for people living with rare and prevalent ocular diseases. The Company is harnessing the transformative power of gene therapy to deliver the most meaningful outcomes for severe ocular diseases. Beacon’s pipeline currently targets devastating blinding retinal diseases such as X-linked retinitis pigmentosa (XLRP) and geographic atrophy.

Beacon Therapeutics’ investors include Advent Life Sciences, Forbion, Life Sciences at Goldman Sachs Alternatives, Oxford Science Enterprises, Retinal Degeneration Fund, Syncona Limited, and TCGX, among others. Learn more about Beacon Therapeutics at beacontx.com and follow on LinkedIn for more updates.

