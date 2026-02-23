Precise Bio Announces Successful Transplantation of Additional Patients in Ongoing Clinical Study of 3D-Bio-Printed Corneal Implant

Continued clinical progress follows regulatory authorization to advance study

First patient continues to show dramatic vision restoration

GREENSBORO, N.C., Feb. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Precise Bio, Inc. (“Precise Bio” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage regenerative medicine company pioneering bio-printed tissues and organs with a focus on ophthalmology, today announced that the second and third patients have successfully received PB-001, the Company’s 3D-bio-printed corneal implant, at Rambam Medical Center in Haifa, Israel, as part of its ongoing Phase 1 clinical trial.

Advancement to these additional patients followed authorization from Israel’s Ministry of Health, which reviewed the initial clinical outcomes and approved continuation of the study. All three procedures to date have been completed successfully, with no serious adverse event reported.

The first treated patient, who was blind in her eye, has experienced restoration of vision, representing an important early indicator of the implant’s potential to restore sight in patients with corneal endothelial dysfunction. Based on the positive progress observed to date, Precise Bio plans to continue enrollment with additional patients in the coming months, moving toward a target of approximately 10 to 15 patients to complete the Phase 1 study.

“This continued clinical progress marks another important step forward in our mission to make corneal transplantation more accessible and effective,” said Aryeh Batt, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Precise Bio. “Following the encouraging outcome in the first patient, we are pleased to have successfully completed transplants in two additional patients and to receive authorization from the Ministry of Health to advance the study. The dramatic visual improvement seen in our first patient reinforces the potential of PB-001 to restore meaningful sight. We look forward to continuing the study and building the clinical evidence needed to bring this transformative therapy to patients worldwide.”

The ongoing Phase 1, single-arm clinical trial is designed to evaluate the safety and tolerability of PB-001 in patients with corneal edema caused by endothelial dysfunction, while also assessing early signals of efficacy.

PB-001, also referred to as the PVEK corneal implant, is a first-in-class 3D-printed tissue made from corneal endothelial cells. It is designed to open and assume a natural corneal shape during implantation and is provided pre-loaded on standard delivery devices, designed to combine the handling advantages of DSAEK with the visual acuity of DMEK.

About Precise Bio

Precise Bio is a clinical-stage regenerative medicine company pioneering tissue engineering using its proprietary 3D-bio-fabrication platform, which integrates cell biology and biomaterials to produce clinical-grade human tissues under GMP conditions. Its lead program, PB-001, is the world’s first bio-printed corneal implant to enter human clinical trials, with additional ophthalmology and advanced tissue programs in development. For more information, visit www.precise-bio.com.

