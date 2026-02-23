Mod Op Launches “Mod Op AI Risk Intelligence” to Audit Harmful AI-Generated Content

NEW YORK, Feb. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mod Op, a full-service digital marketing agency known for driving client growth through creativity, data science, and innovation, today announced the launch of Mod Op AI Risk Intelligence, a new capability designed to help brands identify harmful AI-generated content online and take action when their intellectual property, brand identity, or executive likeness is misused.

The initiative focuses on two core services:

AI Content Audits : Monthly human audits of the open web and social platforms to identify AI-generated videos, images, posts, or summaries that misrepresent a brand, misuse executive likenesses, or create misleading narratives. Real-time alerts will be issued for especially harmful examples.

: Monthly human audits of the open web and social platforms to identify AI-generated videos, images, posts, or summaries that misrepresent a brand, misuse executive likenesses, or create misleading narratives. Real-time alerts will be issued for especially harmful examples. Copyright & Takedown Support: Guidance and assistance in submitting copyright, impersonation, and brand-misuse notices to platforms such as OpenAI, Anthropic, and Google to remove or restrict AI-generated content that violates a brand’s rights.

Both processes will be AI-assisted, combining Mod Op’s proprietary technology with trusted third-party tools to create an AI Risk Intelligence stack that supports clients.

“Rapid advances in AI models and platforms have created an existential reputational risk for brands, where you no longer fully control how your brand appears online,” said Chris Harihar, EVP of PR at Mod Op and Head of Mod Op AI Risk Intelligence. “Generative AI makes it incredibly easy for inaccurate or damaging content to be created and amplified. Brands shouldn’t have to navigate that alone.”

Tests Show How Easily Brand-Damaging Content Can Be Created

To illustrate the risk, Mod Op conducted an internal demonstration using OpenAI’s Sora. In minutes, the team generated more than 10 unpublished draft videos featuring OpenAI CEO Sam Altman in scenarios that would be reputationally harmful if applied to well-known brands.

The company also audited content generated by Grok following its recent non-consensual controversy and found examples of major household brands being used in sexualized ways by X users. These were not internal tests; they were documented through a review of more than 100 public posts.

Together, these findings underscore how simple it has become to create realistic but misleading content—and why ongoing monitoring and clear takedown pathways are now essential for brand protection.

Mod Op is based in Miami, with offices in Dallas, Kansas City, Los Angeles, Portland, Minneapolis, New York, Philadelphia, Panama City, Panama, Cleveland, Calgary and Toronto, Canada. The agency delivers creative and strategic solutions for leading brands including Nestlé, Duracell, ExxonMobil, VTech® and LeapFrog®, DoubleVerify, and Baha Mar, and more.

For more information about Mod Op, please visit https://www.modop.com/ai-risk-intelligence/.

About Mod Op

Mod Op is a leading insights-driven marketing agency that merges creativity, data science and artificial intelligence to deliver efficient, effective and sustainable growth for our clients. Mod Op services for both B2C and B2B markets include strategy and execution for creative, communications, technology, and digital media, as well as other digital marketing services. For additional information, please visit Mod Op’s website.

