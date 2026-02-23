Global Drug Discovery Informatics Market to Surpass USD 11.18 Billion by 2035, Driven by AI-Powered Platforms, Genomic Breakthroughs, and Accelerating Global Drug Pipelines – SNS Insider

Austin, United States, Feb. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Drug Discovery Informatics Market Size & Growth Analysis:

According to SNS Insider, The Drug Discovery Informatics Market size is estimated at USD 3.88 billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 11.18 billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 11.16% over 2026-2035. The need to speed up drug discovery timelines, save costs, and increase success rates is driving the growing use of AI, machine learning, and big data analytics in pharmaceutical research and development, which is propelling the expansion of the global drug discovery informatics market.

Market Size and Forecast:

Market Size in 2025: USD 3.88 billion

Market Size by 2035: USD 11.18 billion

CAGR: 11.16% from 2026 to 2035

Base Year: 2025

Forecast Period: 2026–2035

Historical Data: 2022–2024





The U.S. Drug Discovery Informatics market was valued at USD 1.52 Billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 4.35 Billion by 2035, at a CAGR of 11.08% during the forecast period 2026-2035. The United States continue to lead the world in drug discovery informatics due to the presence of the world'slargest biopharma ecosystem, significant federal funding in biomedical research, and a well-developed network of contract research and academic institutions. Growing FDA acceptance of in silico evidence in regulatory filings also provides strong motivation for adoption in both large pharmaceutical companies and startups.

AI and Machine Learning Integration is Augment Market Growth Globally

The use of deep learning algorithms, predictive analytics, and automated screening platforms for improved target identification and lead optimization puts artificial intelligence and machine learning integration front and center as a growth driver for the drug discovery informatics market share. The market's foundation, the penetration of the biocontent management and discovery informatics divisions, and the expansion of the market share internationally are all being driven by these solutions for speeding up drug candidate selection and lowering clinical trial failure rates.

Major Players Analysis Listed in this Report are:

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Dassault Systemes

Schrodinger, Inc.

PerkinElmer, Inc.

Certara, Inc.

Agilent Technologies, Inc.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Waters Corporation

Jubilant Biosys Ltd.

Collaborative Drug Discovery, Inc.

Genedata AG

Illumina, Inc.

QIAGEN N.V.

Evotec SE

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc.

Molecular Devices, LLC

OpenEye Scientific Software

ChemAxon Ltd.

Numedii, Inc.

Atomwise Inc.

BenevolentAI

Instem plc

Accelrys (3DS BIOVIA)

SIMULIA Corp.

GVK Biosciences

Drug Discovery Informatics Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2025 USD 3.88 Billion Market Size by 2035 USD 11.18 Billion CAGR CAGR of 11.16% From 2026 to 2035 Base Year 2025 Forecast Period 2026-2035 Historical Data 2022-2024 Regional Analysis/Coverage North America (US, Canada), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Poland, Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, ASEAN Countries, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa), Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Colombia, Rest of Latin America).

Segmentation Analysis:

By Workflow

The discovery informatics market contributed the largest revenue share of about 58.42% in 2025 due to widespread use in target identification, compound screening, and lead optimization. The biocontent management market is expected to register the fastest CAGR of approximately 11.85% in the 2026-2035 period due to the rapid expansion of biological data, the need for standardized data storage, and the need for effective knowledge management solutions.

By Services

The sequence analysis platform segment held the largest revenue share of approximately 32.16% in 2025, owing to widespread use in genomics research, biomarker discovery, and personalized medicine initiatives. The molecular modelling segment is predicted to grow at the strongest CAGR of approximately 11.94% during 2026–2035, driven by advancing computational power, improved algorithm accuracy, and increasing adoption of structure-based drug design approaches.

Drug Discovery Informatics Market Segmentation

By Workflow

Discovery Informatics

Biocontent Management

By Services

Sequence Analysis Platform

Molecular Modelling

Docking

Clinical Trial Data Management

Others

Regional Insights:

Due to its concentration of large pharmaceutical companies, sophisticated research infrastructure, and robust biotechnology innovation culture, North America held the largest revenue share of the drug discovery informatics market in 2025, at around 42.73%.

With a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.34%, Asia Pacific is the drug discovery informatics market segment with the fastest rate of expansion. This is due to government investments in biotechnology infrastructure, pharmaceutical outsourcing to contract research organizations, and the expansion of the bioinformatics talent pool in nations like China, Singapore, and India.

High Implementation Costs and Data Integration Challenges May Impede Market Expansion

As small and medium-sized pharmaceutical companies and research institutions face significant financial obstacles and lack the necessary expertise to implement advanced informatics solutions, the market for drug discovery informatics is also constrained by the high cost of implementation and data management. As a result, in areas with inadequate infrastructure and restricted funding for computational biology, market penetration is negatively impacted and growth is impeded.

Recent Developments:

In February 2025 , launched an AI-enhanced molecular modeling suite integrated with its existing laboratory information management systems, enabling pharmaceutical researchers to accelerate structure-based drug design and improve prediction accuracy for lead compounds.

, launched an AI-enhanced molecular modeling suite integrated with its existing laboratory information management systems, enabling pharmaceutical researchers to accelerate structure-based drug design and improve prediction accuracy for lead compounds. In June 2024, expanded its BIOVIA platform with new quantum mechanics capabilities for drug-target interaction prediction, enhancing pharmaceutical companies' ability to optimize small molecule therapeutics and reduce preclinical development timelines.

Exclusive Sections of the Report (The USPs):

AI-DRIVEN TECHNOLOGY ADOPTION METRICS – helps you understand the adoption of AI/ML across target identification, lead optimization, predictive toxicology, and integration with advanced research technologies.

– helps you understand the adoption of AI/ML across target identification, lead optimization, predictive toxicology, and integration with advanced research technologies. INFORMATICS PLATFORM DEPLOYMENT INSIGHTS – helps you evaluate trends in cloud vs. on-premise adoption, platform scalability, and integration with high-throughput screening, CRISPR, and multi-omics workflows.

– helps you evaluate trends in cloud vs. on-premise adoption, platform scalability, and integration with high-throughput screening, CRISPR, and multi-omics workflows. R&D WORKFLOW EFFICIENCY BENCHMARKS – helps you analyze reductions in preclinical timelines, compound screening throughput, predictive accuracy of ADMET models, and improvements in data analysis speed.

– helps you analyze reductions in preclinical timelines, compound screening throughput, predictive accuracy of ADMET models, and improvements in data analysis speed. DATA MANAGEMENT & INTEROPERABILITY ANALYSIS – helps you assess large-scale biological data processing, adoption of FAIR data principles, standardized data formats, and security frameworks protecting research IP.

– helps you assess large-scale biological data processing, adoption of FAIR data principles, standardized data formats, and security frameworks protecting research IP. ROI & ECONOMIC IMPACT METRICS – helps you measure cost savings from in-silico modeling, R&D investment allocation, success rates of informatics-driven drug candidates, and partnership or licensing activity.

