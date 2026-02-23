LYB announces updated 2030 sustainability goals

HOUSTON, Feb. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LyondellBasell (NYSE:LYB) today announced updates to its 2030 climate and circularity goals amid the need for disciplined capital allocation, evolving market conditions and regulatory developments. The goals remain ambitious, while balancing the need to adjust for near-term achievability. The company’s three-pillared strategy remains unchanged: growing and upgrading the core, building a profitable circular and low-carbon business, and stepping up performance and culture. To ensure alignment with the strategy and reflect the realities of today’s operating environment, the updated goals are as follows:

Scope 1 and 2 greenhouse gas emissions reduction: 32% by 2030, relative to a 2020 baseline. 1

Circularity: produce and market 800,000 metric tons of recycled and renewable-based polymers annually by 2030.2

“Over the past several years, we have made measurable progress and gained a deeper understanding of factors that enable us to deliver value from circular and low carbon solutions, including the pace of policy adoption and implementation, market demand and technology readiness. At the same time, maintaining capital discipline is essential in the current economic environment,” said Peter Vanacker, chief executive officer of LYB. “We will continue to create value for our stakeholders through being a leader in sustainability in the chemical industry and executing our strategy. These updates to our goals ensure we remain focused on advancing sustainability as a key value driver of our business at a pace aligned with market conditions and the regulatory environment.”

To date, the company has achieved significant milestones, including advancing construction of the MoReTec-1 plant, the company’s first commercial-scale catalytic chemical recycling plant using its proprietary MoReTec technology in Wesseling, Germany, targeting future profitable growth in circular and low-carbon solutions. The company has also made progress in reducing emissions, including at the Houston Refinery site, and through value-creating energy efficiency measures at its manufacturing sites via its Value Enhancement Program, and securing sufficient projects to reach the company target of procuring a minimum of 50% of electricity from renewable sources by 2030 (based on 2020 procured levels).

The updated goals will not impact supply commitments or commercial contracts.

Details on LyondellBasell's refreshed sustainability approach and the enablers that impact the achievement of its sustainability goals will be shared in the company’s annual Sustainability Report in April 2026.

We are LyondellBasell (NYSE: LYB) – a leader in the global chemical industry creating solutions for everyday sustainable living. Through advanced technology and focused investments, we are enabling a circular and low carbon economy. Across all we do, we aim to unlock value for our customers, investors and society. As one of the world's largest producers of polymers and a leader in polyolefin technologies, we develop, manufacture and market high-quality and innovative products for applications ranging from sustainable transportation and food safety to clean water and quality healthcare.

1 Previous goal: 42% reduction by 2030, relative to a 2020 baseline.

2 Previous goal: produce and market 2 million metric tons of recycled and renewable-based polymers annually by 2030. Production and marketing includes: joint venture production marketed by LYB plus our pro rata share of the remaining production produced and marketed by the joint venture, and production via third-party tolling arrangements.