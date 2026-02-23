Boston Legacy FC Announces Sensory Room Sponsorship with Collegium Pharmaceutical

BOSTON, Feb. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Boston Legacy FC today announced a multi-year partnership with Collegium Pharmaceutical , an emerging biopharmaceutical leader in the Boston area, naming the company an Official Partner of Boston Legacy FC. Through this collaboration, Boston Legacy FC and Collegium are working together to ensure that the club’s home games are welcoming and sensory-inclusive for all fans.

As part of the partnership, the Collegium Sensory Room will be available at Gillette Stadium and Centreville Bank Stadium in 2026, and White Stadium beginning in 2027, for all Boston Legacy FC home matches. The dedicated space will provide a quieter, more secure environment for guests who may need a break from the visual and auditory stimulation of a matchday experience. The room will be outfitted to support comfort and regulation, helping ensure a positive and inclusive guest experience for all fans.

“We want every fan to feel like Boston Legacy FC is truly their club,” said Jennifer van Dijk, Team President of Boston Legacy FC. “That means delivering an unforgettable, high-energy matchday experience while also being thoughtful about how people experience sound, light, and crowd environments. We’re reimagining how a stadium can function and feel, with the goal of being as accommodating and welcoming as possible to every individual. Through our partnership with Collegium, we’re proud to create a space where fans and families feel comfortable and supported.”

“Collegium’s partnership with Boston Legacy FC reflects what we value most: showing up for our community and helping people with neurodivergence feel seen, supported, and included,” said Vikram Karnani, President and Chief Executive Officer of Collegium. “Initiatives like this are tangible steps toward making community events, like game days, accessible and inclusive for more fans and raising awareness and understanding of neurodevelopmental disorders, such as ADHD.”

Sensory sensitivities or challenges with sensory regulation are commonly experienced by individuals with ADHD, autism, dementia, PTSD, and other conditions. Large-scale sporting events can present barriers for these individuals due to heightened noise levels, crowds, and visual stimulation. The Collegium Sensory Room is designed to help remove those barriers and make matchday accessible to more fans and families.

The sensory rooms are being designed with input from Children and Adults with Attention-Deficit/Hyperactivity Disorder ( CHADD ), the nation’s leading nonprofit organization serving people affected by ADHD.

“For some fans and families, a sensory room is the difference between ‘we can’t do this’ and ‘we can.’ For many of us with ADHD, large venues, big crowds, and noise can be overwhelming — not because we don’t want to be there, but because our nervous systems process stimulation differently,” Suzanne Sophos, President, CHADD. “A sensory room provides a place to reset before overwhelm turns into dysregulation, which can help people stay longer and enjoy the event. That kind of access, and that kind of being seen, is a game changer.”

The partnership includes branded signage within the Sensory Room and mentions across Boston Legacy FC’s digital platforms, including “Know Before You Go” communications and fan resource information. The partnership will also support inclusive community programming for youth and caregivers.

About Boston Legacy FC

Boston Legacy FC will add to Boston’s winning legacy as the 15th team in the National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL) starting play in 2026. Founded and led by women, the club is committed to creating a home for the greatest female athletes of our time, building upon the supercharged legacy of Boston’s historic sports teams, cultivating a community of fans with impact at its core, and forging new connections across our city through sport. For more information, please visit bostonlegacyfc.com or its social media platforms – LinkedIn , Instagram , Twitter (X) , TikTok , Bluesky , Facebook

About Collegium Pharmaceutical

Collegium is a diversified biopharmaceutical company committed to improving the lives of people living with serious medical conditions. The Company has a leading portfolio of responsible pain management medications and a rapidly growing neuropsychiatry business. Collegium’s strategy includes growing its commercial portfolio, with ADHD as the lead growth driver, and deploying capital in a disciplined manner. Collegium is also a proud sponsor of CHADD. For more information, please visit www.collegiumpharma.com and follow @CollegiumPharma on X and LinkedIn .

