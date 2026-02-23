Pelthos Therapeutics to Present at the Oppenheimer 36th Annual Healthcare Life Sciences Conference

DURHAM, N.C., Feb. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pelthos Therapeutics Inc. (NYSE American: PTHS), a biopharmaceutical company committed to commercializing innovative therapeutic products for unmet patient needs (“Pelthos”), today announced that its CEO, Scott Plesha, will present at the Oppenheimer 36th Annual Healthcare Life Sciences conference on February 26, 2026 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

The Pelthos management team is scheduled to host one-on-one meetings with investors and attendees during the conference. Investors interested in arranging one-on-one meetings should contact their Oppenheimer representative.

The webcast of Mr. Plesha’s presentation will be available at:

https://event.summitcast.com/view/CTtthLh2Bi2D9aYoKpvtEv/J9Koj4G9CNA2FTUisjSEq8

The presentation will also be located under “News & Events” in the Investors section of the Company’s website at www.pelthos.com. A replay of the webcast will be available on the Pelthos’ website for 90 days following the presentation.

About Pelthos Therapeutics

Pelthos Therapeutics is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on building and advancing a portfolio of differentiated cutaneous infectious disease products that address unmet patient needs. ZELSUVMI™ (berdazimer) topical gel, 10.3%, the company’s lead product, is the first and only prescription therapy approved for use at home by patients, parents, and caregivers to treat Molluscum contagiosum. The company’s portfolio of assets includes Xepi® (ozenoxacin) Cream, 1%, a topical treatment for impetigo, and Xeglyze® (abametapir), a topical treatment for head lice. More information is available at www.pelthos.com . Follow Pelthos on LinkedIn and X .

Contacts

Investors:

LifeSci Advisors, LLC

Mike Moyer, Managing Director

mmoyer@lifesciadvisors.com

Media:

KWM Communications

Kellie Walsh

pelthos@kwmcommunications.com

(914) 315-6072