Axonius Appoints Meghan Marks as Chief Marketing Officer to Drive Category Leadership and Market Expansion

NEW YORK, Feb. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Axonius , the asset intelligence platform for unified security operations and exposure management, today announced the appointment of Meghan Marks as chief marketing officer (CMO).

Marks will lead the company’s global marketing organization, overseeing brand strategy, product marketing, demand generation and communications.

Building on Record-breaking Business Momentum

Marks joins a unified Go-To-Market (GTM) organization designed to align sales, customer success, and marketing to drive the company’s next phase of growth. Her appointment capitalizes on a surge in business momentum during the second half of the fiscal year, as global organizations increasingly adopt Axonius as their cybersecurity platform of choice. Axonius closed its fiscal year 2026 with its two strongest quarters in history. Marks will focus on scaling this demand, helping organizations worldwide transform asset intelligence into intelligent action.

“We have spent the last year assembling a leadership team with the operational rigor and public-company DNA to take Axonius to the next level,” said Joe Diamond, president and Interim CEO, Axonius. “Meghan is the next piece of that puzzle. She brings a rare combination of enterprise scale and startup agility, with a proven track record of building category-defining brands at companies like Orca Security and Palo Alto Networks. Meghan has the experience and proven vision to articulate our value as the one true source of truth for security and IT teams.”

Marks brings over 20 years of experience accelerating high-growth technology companies. She joins Axonius from Orca Security, where she served as CMO. Previously, she was the CMO for Prisma Cloud by Palo Alto Networks, where she helped define the cloud security market following the acquisition of Twistlock. Her background also includes leadership roles at Puppet and Siemens.

“Axonius has already solved one of the most pervasive problems in cybersecurity: the inability to see and manage all assets, whether you own them or they exist in the dark shadow of your network,” said Marks. “The opportunity now is to cement Axonius as the ‘platform of platforms’ for unified security operations and exposure management. I look forward to working with this team to help our customers navigate their entire attack surface – extending our decision-grade intelligence beyond traditional IT to the critical and expanding world of cyber-physical assets.”

Continued Investment in Federal Security

In addition to Marks’ appointment, Axonius also announced today that Jared Vichengrad has been named senior vice president and general manager of Axonius Federal Systems (AFS).

Vichengrad, a veteran of Check Point and Rubrik, will lead the Axonius subsidiary focused on serving the cybersecurity needs of the U.S. Federal government. His appointment follows an exceptionally strong fourth quarter performance by the wholly owned subsidiary. Under his leadership, AFS will focus on helping federal organizations comply with Zero Trust mandates by providing a continuously reconciled model of their cyber assets and exposures.

A Year of Strategic Leadership Expansion

These appointments cap a year of significant transformation for the Axonius executive team. Over the past 12 months, the company has strategically strengthened its leadership bench with veterans from top-tier public companies.

Marks and Vichengrad join a roster that includes General Counsel Sanam Saaber (formerly of Box), Senior Vice President of Global Sales Klaus Moser (formerly of Qualys) and others. This addition of experienced talent, positions Axonius to execute on its aggressive fiscal year 2027 growth targets and solidifies its standing as a mature, market-leading organization.

