Key Opinion Leader (KOL) Panel to Discuss Acrivon’s ACR-368 Endometrial Cancer (EC) Trial during the 2026 European Society of Gynecological Oncology (ESGO) Congress

Live webcast of event on February 27 at 8:00 a.m. ET will include participation of globally renowned gynecological oncology KOLs from the US and EU

KOL panel to discuss maturing data from the ACR-368 registrational-intent trial, including recently disclosed promising results in serous EC, in the context of high unmet need in EC

Panos Konstantinopoulos, M.D., Ph.D., Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, professor, Harvard Medical School, will deliver late-breaking oral presentation of ACR-368 interim clinical data at the congress

WATERTOWN, Mass., Feb. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Acrivon Therapeutics, Inc. (“Acrivon” or “Acrivon Therapeutics”) (Nasdaq: ACRV), a clinical stage biotechnology company discovering and developing precision medicines utilizing its proprietary Generative Phosphoproteomics AP3 (Acrivon Predictive Precision Proteomics) platform deployed for rational drug design and predictive clinical development, today announced an upcoming KOL panel on Friday, February 27, 2026, at 8:00 a.m. ET to discuss Acrivon’s ongoing registrational intent Phase 2b ACR-368 study in subjects with endometrial cancer and insights from a late-breaking oral presentation of ACR-368 clinical data at the upcoming ESGO Congress.

The panel includes planned participation from globally recognized clinical investigators and thought leaders in the field of endometrial cancer, including:

Ramez Eskander, M.D., Julie St. John endowed chair in gynecologic oncology, professor, department of obstetrics, gynecology and reproductive sciences, clinical trials medical director, fellowship director – gynecologic oncology, UCSD Health, Rebecca and John Moores NCI Designated Comprehensive Cancer Center

Robert L. Coleman, M.D., FACOG, FACS, special advisor to the president, GOG Advisors; vice president, GOG Foundation; Texas Oncology, US Oncology Network; CMO, Vaniam group

Domenica Lorusso, M.D., Ph.D., chair, the MITO (Multicenter Italian Trials in Ovarian Cancer and Gynecological Malignancies) Group; member of ENGOT (European Network of Gynecological Oncological Trial groups); director of gynecological oncology unit at Humanitas Hospital San Pio X, Milan; professor of obstetrics and gynecology, Humanitas University, Rozzano

Brian Slomovitz, M.D., M.S., FACOG, member of the Board of Directors, GOG Foundation and the Uterine Cancer Lead, GOG Partners; director of gynecologic oncology and co-chair of the Cancer Research Committee at Mount Sinai Medical Center; professor of obstetrics and gynecology at Florida International University

The KOL panel follows the previously announced ESGO late-breaking oral presentation entitled “Clinical activity of ACR-368 in patients with endometrial carcinoma prospectively selected by OncoSignature – A Phase 2 study - ACR-368-201/GOG3082 (NCT05548296)” to be delivered by Panagiotis (Panos) Konstantinopoulos, M.D., Ph.D., Velma Eisenson endowed chair for clinical and translational research at the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute and professor of medicine at Harvard Medical School.

The live and archived webcast of this event can be accessed through a link on the Events & Presentations page within the investor section of the company’s website at https://ir.acrivon.com/news-events/events-presentations.

About Acrivon Therapeutics

Acrivon is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company discovering and developing precision medicines utilizing its proprietary Generative Phosphoproteomics AP3 platform. The platform allows the company to interpret and quantify compound specific, drug-regulated pathway activity levels inside the intact cell in an unbiased manner, yielding terabytes of proprietary data and delivering rapid, actionable insights. The Generative Phosphoproteomics AP3 platform is comprised of a growing suite of powerful, internally-developed tools, including the AP3 Data Portal, converting multimodal data into structured data for generative AI analyses, the AP3 Kinase Substrate Relationship Predictor and the AP3 Interactome. These distinctive capabilities enable the company to go beyond the limitations of traditional drug discovery, as well as current AI-based target-centric drug discovery, and rapidly design highly differentiated compounds with desirable pathway effects through intracellular protein network analyses and advance these agents into the clinic for streamlined development.

Acrivon is currently advancing its lead program, ACR-368 (also known as prexasertib), a selective small molecule inhibitor targeting CHK1 and CHK2 in a potentially registrational Phase 2 trial for endometrial cancer. The company has received Fast Track designation from the Food and Drug Administration, or FDA, for the investigation of ACR-368 as a monotherapy based on OncoSignature-predicted sensitivity in patients with endometrial cancer. The FDA has granted a Breakthrough Device designation for the ACR-368 OncoSignature assay for the identification of patients with endometrial cancer who may benefit from ACR-368 treatment.

In addition to ACR-368, Acrivon is also leveraging its proprietary Generative Phosphoproteomics AP3 platform for developing its co-crystallography-driven, internally discovered pipeline programs. These include ACR-2316, the company’s second clinical stage asset, a novel, potent, selective WEE1/PKMYT1 inhibitor designed for superior single-agent activity through strong activation of not only CDK1 and CDK2, but also of PLK1 to drive pro-apoptotic cell death, as observed in preclinical studies against benchmark inhibitors. The Phase 1 trial of ACR-2316 is advancing, with weekly dosing regimens established. Initial data has shown a favorable tolerability profile limited to transient, mechanism-based hematological adverse events, predominantly neutropenia and initial clinical activity across AP3-selected solid tumor types, including PRs in endometrial cancer, as well as SCLC and sqNSCLC, two tumor types which have not shown sensitivity to other clinical WEE1 or PKMYT1 inhibitors currently in development. In addition, the company is advancing ACR-6840, an internally discovered development candidate targeting CDK11.

