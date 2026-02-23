Recursion To Be Featured in HighRes’ Lightning Talk at NVIDIA GTC

Salt Lake City, Feb. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Recursion (Nasdaq: RXRX), a leading clinical stage TechBio company decoding biology to radically improve lives, announced today it will be featured in HighRes’ Lightning Talk at the NVIDIA GTC AI Conference & Expo happening March 16-19 in San Jose. Moderated by Stacie Calad-Thomson, Business Development Lead for Healthcare and Life Sciences at NVIDIA, the talk, “AI Agents, Robotics, and Digital Twins: The Full Stack of Self-Driving Labs and Biomanufacturing,” will showcase how AI, automation, and robotics are driving the new era of drug discovery and development.

Presenter Ira Hoffman, CEO of HighRes Biosolutions, will share how they are collaborating with clinical stage AI drug discovery company Recursion on the potential for self-driving, high-throughput labs using advanced automation and orchestration. This collaboration is enabled by HighRes technologies including robotic perception, digital twins of laboratory environments, and natural language-driven lab orchestration that together support the foundation for self-driving laboratories. Other presenters include Fred Parietti, Co-Founder and CEO of Multiply Labs and Olga Ovchinnikova, Director of Product Management, Digital Labs, at Thermo Fisher Scientific.

Recursion has been developing its lab operations for more than a decade, and now operates one of the most sophisticated integrated wet and dry labs for AI drug discovery. The company generates millions of multi-omic data points each week that train its machine learning foundation models to enable end-to-end improvements in the drug discovery process – from novel biological discoveries, to precision drug design, to optimized clinical trials – all powered by Recursion’s NVIDIA-backed supercomputer, BioHive-2.

“Recursion continues to push the frontier of drug discovery through the power of accelerated computing and AI,” said Rory Kelleher, Senior Director, Global Head of Business Development, Healthcare and Life Sciences at NVIDIA. “This year at GTC, we’re collaborating across the ecosystem to move Physical AI from concept to reality, unlocking a new era of biological insight and therapeutic speed.”

Learn more here: https://www.nvidia.com/gtc/session-catalog/sessions/gtc26-s81674/.

About Recursion

Recursion (NASDAQ: RXRX) is a clinical stage TechBio company leading the space by decoding biology to radically improve lives. Enabling its mission is the Recursion OS, a platform built across diverse technologies that continuously generate one of the world’s largest proprietary biological and chemical datasets. Recursion leverages sophisticated machine-learning algorithms to distill from its dataset a collection of trillions of searchable relationships across biology and chemistry unconstrained by human bias. By commanding massive experimental scale — up to millions of wet lab experiments weekly — and massive computational scale — owning and operating one of the most powerful supercomputers in the world, Recursion is uniting technology, biology and chemistry to advance the future of medicine.

Recursion is headquartered in Salt Lake City, where it is a founding member of BioHive, the Utah life sciences industry collective. Recursion also has offices in Montréal, New York, London, and the Oxford area. Learn more at www.recursion.com, or connect on X and LinkedIn.