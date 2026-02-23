FTC Solar Announces Supply Agreement with Lubanzi Inala

AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FTC Solar, Inc. (Nasdaq: FTCI), a leading provider of solar tracker systems, software, and engineering services, announced today a three-year supply agreement from Lubanzi Inala, a leading South African solar procurement company part of the EPC consortium Green Axis Africa. The initial projects identified under this agreement total approximately 840 megawatts.

“We’re pleased to have been selected by Lubanzi and Green Axis Africa to support their portfolio of 1P and 2P solar projects across South Africa,” said Yann Brandt, President and CEO of FTC Solar. “With a broad portfolio of the fastest and easiest to install trackers in the marketplace, as well as exceptional software and service, we look forward to helping Lubanzi optimize each individual project site.”

“FTC Solar has built a strong set of innovative tracker solutions and is the right partner to support the needs of this diverse project portfolio,” commented Simphiwe Sithole, CEO of Lubanzi Inala. “We look forward to working closely with them as we provide best-in-class quality for our customers and advance the South African renewable energy industry.”

The agreement calls for FTC Solar to supply Lubanzi with approximately 840 megawatts of solar trackers over the 3-year term. The projects are expected to be located in South Africa and utilize a combination of 1P and 2P tracker technologies. The first project under this agreement is expected to begin in mid-2026.

About FTC Solar Inc.

Founded in 2017 by a group of renewable energy industry veterans, FTC Solar is a leading provider of solar tracker systems, technology, software, and engineering services. Solar trackers significantly increase energy production at solar power installations by dynamically optimizing solar panel orientation to the sun. FTC Solar’s innovative tracker designs provide compelling performance and reliability, with an industry-leading installation cost-per-watt advantage.

