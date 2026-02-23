Lead Real Estate Co., Ltd Announces Completion of NAOI STYLE NAKAMEGURO YUTENJI 1-CHOME Single-Family Home in Tokyo

TOKYO, Feb. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lead Real Estate Co., Ltd (Nasdaq: LRE) ("LRE" or the "Company"), a Japanese real estate developer of luxury residential properties, including single-family homes and condominiums across Tokyo, Kanagawa prefecture and Sapporo, and which develops and operates the ENT TERRACE brand of extended-stay hotels, today announced the completion of its single-family home project, Naoi Style Nakameguro Yutenji 1-Chome, located in Meguro-ku, Tokyo.

As previously disclosed, construction of the property commenced in February 2025. The property has received its completion certificate (Certificate No. JE25BC1-13-0473) and has begun marketing activities for the property.

Exterior of Naoi Style Nakameguro Yutenji 1-Chome

Naoi Style Nakameguro Yutenji 1-Chome is a three-story wooden residence situated on a land parcel of approximately 120.17 square meters (approximately 1,293 square feet). Total floor area is approximately 182.73 square meters (approximately 1,967 square feet), as defined under Japanese building standards. The residence includes a built-in two-car garage.

The architectural design was supervised by Naoi Architectural Design Office Ltd. The property incorporates solar panels with battery storage, a mist sauna, underfloor heating, ECO-ONE hybrid water heating system, a whole-home security system (SECOM), electric locking system, delivery box, and a custom kitchen equipped with Miele appliances and Cosentino countertops. The residence is offered with curated furnishings.

Interior of Naoi Style Nakameguro Yutenji 1-Chome

The property is located in Yutenji 1-Chome, Meguro, in proximity to Nakameguro Station and Yutenji Station, providing access to the Tokyu Toyoko Line and Tokyo Metro Hibiya Line. The Yutenji area is a predominantly residential neighborhood characterized by low-rise zoning. The area includes independently operated retail and dining establishments and pedestrian-oriented streets.

Management Commentary

Eiji Nagahara, Chief Executive Officer of LRE, commented:

"The completion of Naoi Style Nakameguro Yutenji 1-Chome reflects our continued execution within the luxury single-family home segment in central Tokyo. We remain focused on disciplined development and project delivery consistent with our business strategy."

About Lead Real Estate Co., Ltd

Lead Real Estate Co., Ltd is a Japanese real estate developer of luxury residential properties, including single-family homes and condominiums, across Tokyo, Kanagawa prefecture and Sapporo. In addition, the Company operates hotels in Tokyo and leases apartment building units to individual customers in Japan and Dallas, Texas.

The Company's mission is to serve its customers by offering stylish, safe, and luxurious living. The Company's vision is to adopt the Kaizen (continuous improvement) approach to improve its operations and to leverage its market position in the luxury residential property market in Tokyo, Kanagawa prefecture and Sapporo to create a global transaction platform allowing access to prime Japanese condominiums as well as overseas condominiums, including in the U.S. and Hong Kong.

For more information, please visit the Company's website at https://www.lead-real.co.jp/en/.

