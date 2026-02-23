Endpoint Security Market to Surpass $144 Billion by 2031, Fuelled by Rising Number of Cyber Threats and Attacks - Latest Industry Research by The Insight Partners

New York, Feb. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A new comprehensive market research report published by The Insight Partners reveals that the Global Endpoint Security Market is projected to grow from US$58.22 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach US$144.95 billion by 2031; it is expected to register a CAGR of 14.2% during 2025–2031.

Market Growth Highlights:

U.S. federal guidance and enterprise strategies are increasingly rooted in zero trust principles, shifting endpoint security toward identity-centric, continuous validation frameworks rather than traditional perimeter defense.

federal guidance and enterprise strategies are increasingly rooted in zero trust principles, shifting endpoint security toward identity-centric, continuous validation frameworks rather than traditional perimeter defense. Primary Growth Driver: As ransomware, phishing, advanced persistent threats (APTs), and AI-driven attacks continue to grow in both frequency and sophistication, organizations are increasingly acknowledging that perimeter-based and signature-driven security approaches are no longer adequate. Modern threat actors leverage automation, generative AI, and social engineering techniques to bypass traditional defense, remain undetected for longer periods, and cause greater operational and financial disruption. The scale of the threat environment underscores this shift. Data from the University of Maryland (April 2025) indicates that more than 2,200 cyberattacks occur globally each day, translating to one attack approximately every 39 seconds.

Key Segment: Solutions remain dominant, exhibiting the highest CAGR (14.9%).

The rapid adoption of remote and hybrid work models, cloud-based applications, and bring-your-own-device (BYOD) policies has expanded the endpoint attack surface. This shift has increased exposure to sophisticated threats that target user devices outside traditional corporate perimeters. To address these challenges, enterprises are adopting proactive endpoint security strategies, including zero-trust endpoint access, continuous monitoring, behavioural analytics, AI- and ML-powered threat detection, and automated incident response.

Cloud-First Operations and Distributed Workforces Reshaping Market Growth:

According to Wave Connect Inc. data of November 2025, as of late 2025, 52% of remote-capable employees in the US work hybrid, with 26% entirely remote and 22% fully on-site. That balance has been stable for two years, indicating that the hybrid approach is no longer transient. It has become the default. In 2025, 88% of businesses in the US offered at least some hybrid choices, and roughly a quarter of new job announcements are for a hybrid working model.

Demand has surged for secure remote access solutions, advanced endpoint protection, zero-trust architectures, and cloud-native security services. These technologies enable organizations to maintain strong security controls while preserving employee productivity and meeting compliance requirements in a decentralized operating environment. As hybrid work becomes embedded in standard business practice, security is increasingly viewed as a foundational enabler of workforce flexibility rather than a reactive IT function.

Download Sample Report: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00003398





Major Endpoint Security Companies Include:

Oracle Corp

International Business Machines Corp

Open Text Corp

SAP SE

Cisco Systems Inc.

Microsoft Corp

Broadcom Inc.

Palo Alto Networks Inc.

CrowdStrike Holdings Inc

Fortinet Inc

Endpoint Security Market Segmentation Analysis:

Large Enterprises Segment to Grow at the Highest CAGR

The large enterprises segment is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period due to their expansive endpoint ecosystems, global operations, and high-value digital assets. These organizations manage extensive fleets of desktops, laptops, mobile devices, servers, and IoT endpoints, making them prime targets for sophisticated cyber threats such as ransomware, phishing, malware, and supply chain attacks.

Solution Segment to Hold the Largest Market Share

The solution segment is projected to hold the largest share of the Endpoint Security market. Endpoint security solutions are designed to protect end-user devices such as desktops, laptops, mobile devices, servers, and IoT endpoints from vulnerabilities, unauthorized access, and cyberattacks across on-premises, remote, and cloud environments.

BFSI Segment to Dominate Industry Vertical Adoption

The BFSI industry vertical is expected to account for the largest share of the Endpoint Security market. The Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI) sector is one of the largest adopters of Endpoint Security solutions due to the sensitive nature of financial data and the criticality of uninterrupted services.

Asia Pacific region to witness the Fastest Growth:

Asia Pacific is expected to record the fastest growth in the global endpoint security market during the forecast period. This growth is supported by:

Rapid digital transformation in SMEs and the government sectors

Growing online services increase the need for Endpoint Security

Increased adoption of mobile banking and e-commerce

Rising cybercrime targeting emerging economies

Economies such as China, India, Japan, South Korea, and Australia are witnessing accelerated deployment of digital platforms across BFSI, IT and telecom, manufacturing, government, and healthcare sectors, significantly expanding endpoint attack surfaces.





To explore the valuable insights in the endpoint security market report, you can easily check a sample PDF of the report – https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00003398





Endpoint Security Market Dynamics:

Driver: Digital Transformation Initiatives

By integrating cloud computing, IoT devices, AI-driven applications, and mobile platforms, businesses are creating interconnected ecosystems that depend on secure data exchange. This surging reliance on connected systems exposes organizations to a wider array of cyber threats, ranging from data breaches to sophisticated ransomware attacks, making robust Endpoint Security solutions indispensable.

Opportunity: Integration of AI & Machine Learning

Traditional rule-based security systems struggle to detect sophisticated attacks such as zero-day exploits, polymorphic malware, and advanced persistent threats, which continuously evolve to evade signature-based detection. By embedding AI and ML, Endpoint Security solutions can analyze vast volumes of network traffic in real time, identify anomalous behavior patterns, and detect threats that have not been previously defined.

Challenge: High Implementation & Maintenance Costs

Advanced Endpoint Security solutions, such as next-generation firewalls, intrusion detection and prevention systems, and AI-driven threat intelligence platforms, require substantial capital expenditure (CAPEX) upfront for hardware, software licenses, and deployment.

Recent Developments:

In January 2025, SAP is delighted to announce the latest delivery of 20 new patterns for SAP Enterprise Threat Detection, cloud edition, extending our library to nearly 100 patterns and use cases.

In November 2025, Palo Alto Networks, the global cybersecurity leader, announced Prisma AIRS 2.0, a major platform upgrade that completes the native integration of the recently acquired Protect AI to deliver the industry's most comprehensive AI security platform.





Purchase Full Report (2025–2031 Forecast): https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00003398





About The Insight Partners

The Insight Partners is a global market research and consulting firm delivering in-depth analysis and actionable insights across technology, media, telecommunications, healthcare, and industrial sectors. The firm supports organizations in identifying growth opportunities, understanding market dynamics, and making informed strategic decisions.

Contact Us:

If you have any queries about this report or if you would like further information, please contact us:

Contact Person: Ankit Mathur

E-mail: sales@theinsightpartners.com

Phone: +1-646-491-9876

Press Release -https://www.theinsightpartners.com/pr/end-point-security-market