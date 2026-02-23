ToltIQ and Intapp Partner to Unify Deal Execution and Due Diligence for Private Markets Firms

NEW YORK, Feb. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ToltIQ, the leading AI-powered platform for private equity due diligence, today announced a partnership with Intapp (NASDAQ: INTA), a global leader in AI-powered solutions for professionals at advisory, capital markets, and legal firms. The integration connects ToltIQ's due diligence platform with Intapp DealCloud, enabling private equity and private credit firms, Family Offices and other private markets investment professionals to share diligence findings directly alongside the deal flow, fundraising, and relationship data they already manage in DealCloud.

The partnership addresses a persistent challenge for investment teams: the disconnect between relationship and pipeline management systems and the intensive document analysis that happens during due diligence. By integrating ToltIQ with DealCloud, firms can now move diligence findings from the virtual data room directly into their deal management environment.

"When diligence lives apart from deal sourcing and relationship management, firms lose time, context, and sometimes opportunities. Our integration with DealCloud brings these workflows together," said Ed Brandman, CEO and Founder of ToltIQ. "This is an important step toward fully integrating the deal lifecycle. Diligence shouldn't be a separate workstream. It should inform every stage from sourcing through close."

The integration also strengthens auditability by capturing diligence findings alongside deal records, helping firms build a searchable repository of institutional knowledge that compounds in value over time.

"ToltIQ shares our commitment to helping private capital professionals work smarter by putting intelligence at the center of their workflows," said Jake Hauck, Director, Data & Technology Partners at Intapp. "Together, we're delivering an AI-native approach to deal execution that connects the dots between what firms know about their relationships and what they learn during diligence."

About ToltIQ

ToltIQ is the leading provider of AI-powered private market due diligence solutions for GPs, LPs, diligence advisory firms and Family Offices. By combining advanced artificial intelligence with deep private markets expertise, ToltIQ helps investment professionals conduct more thorough, efficient, and accurate due diligence. The company's platform securely ingests deal documents typically found in virtual data rooms while rapidly analyzing and categorizing them to extract critical insights. By delivering clear, actionable intelligence and reducing the need for manual workflows, ToltIQ enables investment teams to focus on what drives deal value, from growth opportunities and early detection of risks to operational improvements. ToltIQ was founded by Ed Brandman, former Partner, Chief Information Officer and Head of Credit Operations at global investment firm Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. (KKR). For more information, visit toltiq.com and LinkedIn .

