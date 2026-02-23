Healthcare REITs, Skilled Nursing Real Estate Gain Momentum Amid Aging Demographics and Stable Income Growth

AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NetworkNewsWire Editorial Coverage : Healthcare real estate investment trusts (REITs) have emerged as one of the more resilient and structurally supported segments of the real estate market, driven by powerful demographic trends and evolving healthcare delivery needs. As the U.S. population ages and demand for long-term care services accelerates, skilled nursing facilities in particular are gaining renewed attention from investors due to their essential role in post-acute care and the relatively constrained supply environment that limits rapid new development. These dynamics have helped position healthcare REITs among the stronger-performing real estate sectors in recent periods, supported by stable demand drivers and long-term occupancy visibility.

Within this landscape, Strawberry Fields REIT Inc. (NYSE American: STRW) (Profile) is carving out a focused niche as an owner and lessor of skilled nursing and other healthcare-related properties. A self-administered REIT engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing and certain other healthcare-related properties, Strawberry Fields is focused on pursuing growth through targeted acquisitions, long-term triple-net lease structures and partnerships with experienced operators to capitalize on the structural tailwinds shaping the skilled nursing real estate market. Strawberry Fields joins an elite group of healthcare REITs, including CareTrust REIT Inc. (NYSE: CTRE), Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. (NASDAQ: SBRA), Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. (NYSE: OHI) and Welltower Inc. (NYSE: WELL), that are leading the way forward in this growing space.

A self-managed and self-administered REIT, Strawberry Fields specializes in the acquisition, ownership and triple-net leasing of skilled nursing facilities and other post-acute healthcare properties.

For skilled nursing-focused REITs, lease terms can matter as much as where the buildings are located, because lease structure drives rent visibility.

In a limited-supply segment, growth often comes from buying existing facilities and leasing them to operating partners under long-term structures. Strawberry Fields’ Missouri acquisition provides a concrete case study.

In an uncertain economy, Strawberry Fields showed its stability by announcing a $0.16 per common share cash dividend for Q4 2025.





Healthcare REIT Momentum Meets Tight Supply

Healthcare REIT performance in 2025 has been supported by a mix of durable demand and the sector’s traditionally defensive characteristics. As one example, Nareit reported healthcare REIT returns of 8.5% as of May 28, 2025, placing the sector among the year’s stronger REIT performers at that point.

Within healthcare real estate, skilled nursing facilities stand out because “supply” is not just a construction question; it can also be a permissions and planning question. Many states operate certificate-of-need (CON) programs that can require approval before certain healthcare facilities, including nursing homes in some states, expand capacity or make major capital moves. In practice, that regulatory friction can slow down new development and expansions, helping keep existing assets relevant when demand rises. Trade coverage in the skilled nursing space has also highlighted how CON frameworks can act as a barrier to new construction and innovation in nursing home development.

“Existing and new roadblocks to construction and innovation in the nursing home sector are being felt across the country, with the repeal of certificate of need (CON) top of mind for providers in certain states, as higher tariffs are also expected to impose challenges down the road,” stated a “Skilled Nursing News” report. “Between CON laws and tariffs, nursing home operators have their work cut out for them when it comes to new construction, even as closures mount, and rising demand amid staffing shortages is likely to exacerbate access issues.”

A Scaled SNF Platform Across States

A central Strawberry Fields talking point is simply the scale and focus of the platform. A self-managed and self-administered REIT, the company specializes in the acquisition, ownership and triple-net leasing of skilled nursing facilities and other post-acute healthcare properties. Combining a unique knowledge of the healthcare and real estate industries, Strawberry Fields targets high-quality healthcare operating companies in the skilled nursing and acute care sectors to create a network of carefully selected facilities.

“Our deep ties with industry leaders allow us to partner with future-focused operators and our long-standing commitment to post-acute care gives us an advantage underwriting and managing healthcare investment risks,” the company states. “Our tenants are delivering an exceptional level of satisfaction to the residents and families they serve.”

Strawberry Fields owns and leases a portfolio of 143 healthcare facilities with an aggregate of 15,600-plus licensed beds. These facilities are spread across 10 states, including Arkansas, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Kansas, Missouri, Ohio, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Texas. The 143 healthcare facilities comprise 131 skilled nursing facilities, 10 assisted living facilities and two long-term acute care hospitals. That kind of multistate footprint can help diversify facility-level reimbursement and operating environments while staying concentrated in post-acute care real estate.

“2025 was the best year Strawberry Fields has had since its inception 10+ years ago,” reported Strawberry Fields CEO and chair Moishe Gubin in STRW’s year-end 2025 report. “The FFO growth remains consistently strong, in excess of 13%, and the company’s footprint has continued to grow into new states and with new third-party operators. In 2026, the company will continue to look for accretive deals, while maintaining its disciplined acquisition approach that has led to these strong results.”

Lease Structure Built for Rent Durability

For skilled nursing-focused REITs, lease terms can matter as much as where the buildings are located, because lease structure drives rent visibility. Strawberry Fields emphasizes triple-net leasing, under which the tenant generally pays property operating costs, such as taxes, insurance and maintenance, in addition to rent, an approach many REIT investors associate with steadier landlord cash flows when facilities are stable.

The company’s SEC filings provide specific examples of the types of escalators and lease terms it is using. In an SEC Form 10-Q describing its July 1, 2025, acquisition of nine Missouri skilled nursing facilities, the filing notes that the facilities added to a master lease were subject to 3% annual rent increases and an initial 10-year term. During 2025, the company completed the acquisition of 17 facilities for $112.1 million. These facilities have average lease expirations of 10+ years, annual rent increases of 3% and a yield of 11.7%.

Acquisition Execution in Constrained Market

In a limited-supply segment, growth often comes from buying existing facilities and leasing them to operating partners under long-term structures. Strawberry Fields’ Missouri acquisition provides a concrete case study: The company acquired nine skilled nursing facilities in Missouri for $59 million and leased eight facilities to the Tide Group under an existing master lease, with the ninth added to a separate master lease structure.

The announcement quantifies the rent impact on operator relationships, noting that the Tide Group portion increased annual rents by $5.5 million, subject to 3% annual rent increases, while the ninth facility increased another operator’s annual rents by $0.6 million, also subject to 3% annual increases. That kind of disclosure helps an article connect acquisitions to forward rent potential, rather than treating transactions as just headline growth.

At Strawberry Fields, these acquisitions and scale are part of a broader accretion narrative. The company’s investor presentation notes peer comparison focused on return and payout metrics and positions the portfolio as “paired with accretion,” which can be a useful bridge to explain how management thinks about adding properties while maintaining dividend capacity. The presentation also observes that Strawberry Fields is the closest pure-play SNF real estate investor in the market and boasts the lowest payout ratio among its peers.

Income Profile, Funding Approach

Dividend stability and coverage are often a core investor interest for REIT stories, especially when rates and credit conditions are moving. In an uncertain economy, Strawberry Fields currently distributes an annual dividend of $0.64 a share which is a dividend yield of approximately 5%. As detailed in the company’s year-end 2025 investor presentation, the company continues to maintain a low payout ratio relative to its peers (sub 50% of AFFO). This is often where interested observers connect the “steady rent + escalators + acquisitions” story to what investors usually care about most: whether the dividend looks supported by cash flow.

On the balance-sheet side, STRW’s presentation discusses the mix of debt, noting that a majority of the company’s debt is fixed rate and includes long-term HUD-guaranteed debt, with long maturities and a stated weighted average interest rate. In today’s environment, emphasizing duration and fixed-rate exposure is one way to frame how a healthcare REIT seeks to reduce refinancing pressure while continuing to pursue acquisitions.

Each of these components alone is remarkable in itself. However, taken together, Strawberry Fields’ platform, lease structure, acquisition approach and stability paint a picture of a healthcare REIT that is not just showing impressive performance today but has potential for even more growth and success moving forward.

“Over the next two decades, the above-70 segment will become the nation's dominant age group,” the company states. “By 2030, there will be 72 million older persons, more than twice their number in 2000. Strawberry Fields is taking a leadership position by assembling a significant network of skilled nursing facilities in America's heartland, a collection of the best-managed properties of their kind, each equipped to serve their community now and in the future.”

Healthcare REITs Accelerate Strategic Growth

The healthcare REIT sector continues to demonstrate forward momentum as operators pursue strategic acquisitions, sustainability initiatives, capital restructuring and portfolio repositioning. Recent developments across the space highlight how real estate investment trusts focused on healthcare are adapting to demographic tailwinds, operational challenges and evolving capital markets by prioritizing disciplined growth and long-term value creation.

CareTrust REIT Inc. (NYSE: CTRE) announced the acquisition of six skilled nursing facilities located in the Mid-Atlantic. Purchase price for the acquisitions, which were effective January 1, 2026, was approximately $142 million including transaction costs. The portfolio contains 532 licensed beds and is operated by a tenant new to CareTrust under a long-term triple net lease with annual inflation-based rent escalators and multiple renewal options.

Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. (NASDAQ: SBRA) has acquired four managed senior housing properties. In its 4Q 2025 report, the company noted that acquisitions totaled $150.5 million with an estimated initial cash yield of 7%, bringing total investments closed in 2025 to roughly $450 million, with an estimated average initial cash yield of 7.5% on property acquisitions. Subsequent to quarter end, the company also closed on two additional managed senior housing properties for $27 million with an estimated initial cash yield of 8.2%.

Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. (NYSE: OHI) reported on several key developments in its 4Q 2025 report. The company noted completed approximately $334 million in fourth-quarter new investments consisting of $52 million in real estate acquisitions, $16 million in real estate loans and $266 million of investments in unconsolidated entities. In addition, the company issued 5.5 million Omega operating partnership units, valued at $222 million, in connection with its investment in the Saber PropCo joint venture.

Welltower Inc. (NYSE: WELL) announced a series of transactions totaling $23 billion, through which the company will amplify its focus on rental housing for the expanding senior population. According to the company, driving the transaction activity are $14 billion of acquisitions, primarily comprised of high-quality senior-housing communities in the United States and the United Kingdom. The acquisitions are expected to be fully funded through proceeds received from $9 billion of asset sales and loan repayments, as well as cash on hand. T

These updates underscore a broader trend shaping the healthcare REIT landscape: balancing expansion with sustainability, strengthening balance sheets and aligning portfolios with future demand driven by aging populations and shifting care models. As the sector evolves, investors will be watching closely to see how operators execute on strategic initiatives designed to enhance stability, scalability and long-term income potential.

