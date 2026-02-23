ARKO Corp. Opens Newly Remodeled Apple Market with fas craves Food Concept in Hazard, KY

RICHMOND, Va., Feb. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ARKO Corp. (Nasdaq: ARKO), a Fortune 500 company and one of the largest convenience store operators in the United States, proudly announces the opening of the newly remodeled Apple Market with the fas craves food concept, located at 108 East Main Street, Hazard, KY 41701. This store represents the fourth fas craves remodel, following two earlier new‑to‑industry openings, bringing the total number of fas crave locations to six nationwide.

The remodeled Apple Market store opened to customers on February 16, 2026, with a grand opening celebration planned for early spring featuring special promotions and community‑focused events.

fas craves continues to redefine the convenience store experience with high quality relevant, delicious, and affordable menu items for today’s busy guests. The location serves an elevated menu including Hot and Cold Grab‑n‑Go, Roller Grill favorites featuring Nathan’s® Hot Dogs, Bakery, and Dispensed Beverages. Popular food items include breakfast sandwiches, crispy chicken biscuits, potato wedges, mozzarella sticks, jumbo chicken wings, the Ultimate Chicken Tender, Tyson® chicken sandwiches, Pub burgers and much more.

The new and exciting beverage lineup includes trending options like dirty soda, a customizable mix of soda, flavored syrups, and creamy add‑ins that has quickly gained national popularity. Guests can also enjoy nitro cold brew, bean‑to‑cup hot and iced coffee, iced teas, lemonades, Frazil Slush, and Café Tango frozen coffee.

“Our fas craves remodels continue to show how we can elevate the guest experience with relevant, delicious, and affordable food and beverage options,” said Arie Kotler, President & CEO of ARKO Corp. “We’re proud to bring this concept to Hazard, giving the community a more modern convenience store environment and something new to crave.”

The redesigned Apple Market features a newly updated exterior and interior, including refreshed branding, modern digital menu boards, upgraded food and beverage equipment, enhanced lighting, and an improved layout that supports speed, convenience, and overall guest flow.

We plan to expand fas craves across ARKO’s national network, strengthening the company’s food‑first strategy while delivering relevant, delicious and affordable food and beverage items.

Customers can also save at the pump through ARKO’s Fueling America’s Future program. To celebrate America’s 250th birthday, fas REWARDS® loyalty members can save up to $2.50 off per gallon by purchasing participating products and entering their phone number at the pump to watch savings stack up.

fas REWARDS® is a free loyalty program that delivers savings on everyday purchases. Members who enter their phone number at checkout receive better in‑store pricing, stackable fuel rewards up to $2.50 per gallon, and personalized offers like birthday rewards—making every trip more rewarding.

About ARKO Corp.

ARKO Corp. (Nasdaq: ARKO) is a Fortune 500 company that is one of the largest operators of convenience stores and wholesalers of fuel in the United States. Based in Richmond, VA, we operate in four reportable segments: retail, which includes convenience stores selling merchandise and fuel products to retail customers through our highly recognizable Family of Community Brands that offers delicious, prepared foods, beer, snacks, candy, hot and cold beverages, and multiple popular quick serve restaurant brands; wholesale, which supplies fuel to independent dealers and consignment agents; fleet fueling, which includes the operation of proprietary and third-party cardlock locations, and issuance of proprietary fuel cards that provide customers access to a nationwide network of fueling sites; and GPM Petroleum, which sells and supplies fuel to our retail and wholesale sites and charges a fixed fee, primarily to our fleet fueling sites. To learn more about GPM stores, visit: www.gpminvestments.com. To learn more about ARKO, visit: www.arkocorp.com.

